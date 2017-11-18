Equity Income Strategy With A 9% Yield

The fund has historically outperformed its peers, but NAV has dropped off lately; buying opportunity?

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD)

Objective: High current income with preservation of capital as a secondary goal

Strategy: Investing in the assets of publicly traded infrastructure and utility companies

(Source: MFD Website)

Assessing the quarterly distribution

High-yield to meet your income needs

Today’s low interest rates have investors scrambling to create risk-efficient portfolio yield. Considering that investment grade bonds don’t have nearly the same capital appreciation potential as equities and high-yield bonds have gotten hammered lately, investors should consider taking an equity income strategy to pick up the slack, and investing in a diversified closed-end fund exempts you from having to pick a series of individual stocks. This fund offers an impressive 9.43% current yield paid quarterly. Despite the recent distribution cut, the payout history has been fairly consistent. While there are potential tax benefits to return of capital distributions, it is concerning that a small portion of several recent distributions is as RoC. This may indicate that the fund hasn’t been able to generate enough interest/capital gains to completely cover the distribution. We will discuss the sustainability of the distribution in more detail in the next section.

(Source: Original Image - Data from Seeking Alpha)

(Source: Original Image - Data from Yahoo Finance)

(Source: MFD profile on Fidelity.com)

Financial Statement Analysis

But are the distributions sustainable?

An analysis of the fund’s financial statements shows that there are positives, but management needs to improve on certain things to instill more confidence in existing and prospective investors. For example, the fund is profitable, net assets from operations have grown in 2017, and net investment income has grown each year to completely cover the distribution. However, the financial statements indicate that the fund has no undistributed net investment income, which puts the distribution in a precarious position if it's unable to generate enough NII to cover the distribution. Furthermore, there are various indications of poor price performance of the underlying securities. In 2017, the fund realized a $5.9 million loss, and portfolio performance had negative figures in 2015-2016.

(Source: Original Image - Data from MFD 2017 Semi-Annual Report)

(Source: MFD 2017 Semi-Annual Report)

(Source: MFD 2017 Semi-Annual Report)

(Source: MFD 2017 Semi-Annual Report)

Price Performance

Since the financial crisis, the fund has outperformed its peers in yield and price appreciation albeit with more volatility. However, the global utilities sector as a whole has been dropping since Q1 2015, which I now view as a buying opportunity, considering how improved the economies are overseas since then. Furthermore, the discount to NAV presents a better opportunity for prospective investors if portfolio performance improves.

Despite the underlying equity exposure, the fund's cyclical price performance has been similar to other income securities like bonds and REITs. In light of this, prospective investors must use growth-oriented core equities to properly diversify and get the most value out of MFD.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Conclusion

While the fund does offer high current income and has exhibited great price performance, the fund’s financial statements reveal that management must improve the performance of the underlying securities. As such, it appears that this fund is most appropriate for aggressive investors who can wait to see if the drop in NAV is indeed a buying opportunity if conditions improve.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.