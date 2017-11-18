Hibbett Reports Strong Q3 Results And Large Share Repurchases

The company also raised guidance for FY 2018 to a range of $1.42 to $1.50, which compares with the previous guidance of $1.25 to $1.35.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) surprised short sellers today with Q3 results that beat management's previous guidance and analyst expectations for the quarter while also providing a strong increase in full-year 2018 guidance. Alongside larger competitor Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), shares in Hibbett spiked around 25% in early morning trading before halving gains to trade up only 12.5%. It was a reminder to short sellers in the retail space that not all companies will fall by the wayside in the shadow of Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) looming presence and discounting in the sector.

Even after its advance over the past month, Hibbett's shares still look attractive around 9.7x TTM P/E and 11.5x the midpoint of management's forward full-year guidance.

What Happened in Q3?

Hibbett reported a strong quarter in a tough retail environment where discounting by competitors continued. Sales for the quarter managed to increase 0.4% year-over-year (YoY) to $237.8M compared with $237M last year. However, comparable store sales decreased 1.3%. The net sales increase came amid a competitive pricing environment where gross margins decreased YoY to 32.0% compared with 35.4%. SG&A expenses as a percent of sales also were unfavorable YoY and were 24.4% compared with 23.6%. The increase in SG&A expenses was mainly due to marketing and operational expenses associated with launching the much awaited e-commerce business that analysts and investors were previously punishing the company for not having.

These factors came together to support net income of $7.6M compared with net income of $14.6M for the prior year quarter, which was down approximately 48%. EPS was down a slimmer 44% being $0.37 compared with EPS of $0.66 in the prior year quarter. The lower reduction in EPS compared with net income was due to continued buybacks from the company to the tune of $15.9M for the quarter. The company also raised guidance for FY 2018 to a range of $1.42 to $1.50, which compares with the previous guidance of $1.25 to $1.35. Guidance for same store sales was also improved to the negative mid-single-digit range from the previous guidance of negative mid- to high-single-digit range.

Returning Profits To Shareholders

Hibbett still remains a highly profitable company regardless of the same-store sale declines as is evidenced by the ROE of 13.8%, net income of $29.8M and EPS of $1.73 over the past 12 months. For a longer-term perspective on Hibbett's strong profitability, readers can view my previous article here. While Hibbett does not pay a dividend to shareholders, it does return profits to shareholders through continued share repurchases. Over the past 12 months, the company has repurchased $55.9M worth of its shares.

For a company with a current $345M market cap, this represents a whopping 16.2% buyback yield. I always like to see share buybacks from management (especially if the price is attractive) as it signals it has confidence in the long-term prospects of the business and capital budgeting discipline. While the $55.9M worth of share repurchases over the past 12 months is above the net income of $29.8M and not sustainable at that level long term, it is great to see management being opportunistic when its shares are undervalued.

Takeaway

With all the talk in the headlines about EPS declines, margin pressure, same-store sales, it was easy for investors to get caught up in pessimism the last few months and forget that Hibbett is a nicely profitable company. With Hibbett trading at a 9.7x TTM P/E and with management aggressively buying back shares while they are in value territory, the company deserves more respect from investors in my opinion.

For readers interested in my previous article comparing the profitability of Dick's (NYSE:DKS), Foot Locker, Big 5 (NASDAQ:BGFV), and Hibbett, they can click on the link in this sentence.

