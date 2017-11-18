Electronic Arts And Activision Blizzard Offer Hedge For Traditional Sports Investments

We’ve long been a fan of investments in certain sports leagues and teams and written several articles about Formula One Group (FWONK), Madison Square Garden (MSG), and Liberty Braves Group (BATRA). We believe that Electronic Arts (EA) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI) represent companies that over the next decade could transform themselves into having significant investment similarities to traditional sports leagues due to the rise of esports. Also, investing in the companies can offer investors in traditional sports teams a good hedge against the possibility that a changing TV market and rising interest in esports disrupts the traditional sports ecosystem

While the number of hours spent gaming (console only) per day has stayed stable over the past three years, the number of hours spent on the web, on a smartphone (including on the web), and on a tablet or other internet enabled device has increased dramatically.

(Graphic source: Nielsen)

The shift in the style of content consumption represents an opportunity for new types of media companies to grow their share of consumers’ entertainment hours.

Right now, esports is in its nascent stages. AdAge estimates the esports worldwide fan base at 191M enthusiasts and 194M occasional viewers. Televised esports events draw small audiences. For example, ELEAGUE on TBS drew an audience about on par with Major League Soccer broadcasts.

However, there are signs that esports is not only starting to become a mainstream phenomena but also beginning to resemble traditional sports. For example, Will Ferrell famous for lampooning real sports (NASCAR and ice skating) is producing a movie centered around esports. University of California at Irvine opened a 2,500 square foot esports center and is offering esports scholarships. Advertising dollars are also beginning to flow into esports. Ad spending plus sponsorship money is projected to reach $880M in 2020, more than double the 2017 numbers.

The question for investors is what the esports world will ultimately look like and where the large profit pools will accrue. We think the best current facsimile is something like Formula One. It’s a global sport where most of the value accrues to the group and most teams run at breakeven or a loss. The graphic below from Newzoo shows estimated revenue for each stream in the esports ecosystem.

We can see that the majority of the money flows to the owners of the games or leagues. Yes, significant sponsorship money does go to teams, but like Formula One, most of that money is simply used to keep the lights on as many teams are running at a loss or breakeven.

Just like Formula One Group where the organizing body owns the rights to everything, in esports, it’s the game publishers that own the rights. The entire Formula One ecosystem is valued at around $12B, with $8B (more if the league can be turned around) or so of that being Formula One Group and the remaining $4B being the teams themselves. If we project the ultimate size of a successful esports league to be around the same size as Formula One and the value to be split at about the same rate, you’d be looking at adding about $8B in market value to the associated game publisher's market cap.

Right now, Riot Games (private) and Activision Blizzard seem to be the most successful when it comes to catering to the esports market. The table below shows the top 10 (by esports hours) games on Twitch according to Newzoo.

Game Publisher League of Legends Riot Games Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Valve Dota 2 Valve Hearthstone ATVI Rocket League Psyonix Heroes of the Storm ATVI Overwatch ATVI World of Warcraft ATVI StarCraft II AVTI Street Fighter V Capcom

Games by EA do not make the top 10. Expanding the list to the top 20 by streaming hours, we see EA’s FIFA 2018 makes the list. This is not much of a surprise as EA only really began focusing on esports recently. About 18 months ago, the company revamped its digital strategy so we would expect it to take time to see those efforts pay off.

The rise of esports probably represents about a 15% upside for ATVI and EA at this point. Possibly even less when taking into account the time value of money since an esports league will not grow to Formula One size overnight.

The major video game companies look attractive, especially as a hedge for traditional sports investments. Sure, ATVI and EA are trading at high multiples, but they have tailwinds in the form of expanding gross margins as more game distribution moves online, the possibility of a second profit pool for changes to the currently used game model, and the potential of esports.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FWONK, BATRA, MSG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.