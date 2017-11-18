3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: November 18, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Ultragenyx in that rarefied air

Company: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. (RARE)

Therapy: Vestronidase alfa, a recombinant beta-glucuronidase

Disease: Mucopolysaccharidosis VII

News: RARE recently announced that it has received FDA approval for the use of vestronidase alfa in the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII, an exceedingly rare inherited disorder caused by deficient lysosomal beta-glucuronidase, leading to accumulation of certain sugars in cells and leading to tissue and organ damage. The drug will be available later this month.

Looking forward: MPS VII is an exceedingly rare disorder, occurring in only 1 in 250,000 newborns, so RARE is living up to its name here. Certainly this complements its recent submission in X-linked hypophosphatemia. The news of this approval did not send shockwaves through the stock valuation, as I figure a lot of shareholders would have hoped. This is likely due to the small size of the patient population. But still, an approved agent is an approved agent, and RARE should be able to take advantage of the incentives put in place by the FDA to facilitate entry of this agent into this market, as well as an increased tolerance for high drug price.

Acorda's major stumble in Parkinson's disease

Company: Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)

Therapy: Tozadenant, an adenosine A2a receptor antagonist

Disease: Parkinson's disease

News: ACOR announced that its phase 3 study investigating tozadenant has identified several cases of agranulocytosis, increasing the risk of sepsis and death. In response, the company has amended its trial protocol to incorporate more frequent blood cell monitoring. Furthermore, new enrollment in the study has been paused as ACOR awaits discussion with the FDA and its DSMB.

Looking forward: This was definitely bad news coming at a late stage in development for ACOR, leading to a major haircut for current shareholders. Is it now a buying opportunity? Possibly. But the risk is a little bit high now, as the FDA takes these kinds of safety concerns very seriously. Considering this agranulocytosis was only identified as more patients were enrolled (i.e., not in earlier stage studies), the risk might be low enough to warrant continuation of the trial. In that case, I'd expect ACOR to regain the ground it has lost. But still there is now a serious overhang for this drug, no matter how you shake it.

Roche publishes new data on bevacizumab in glioblastoma

Company: Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF)

Therapy: Bevacizumab, an antibody targeting VEGF

Disease: Glioblastoma

News: The New England Journal of Medicine published results of a clinical study randomizing patients with glioblastoma who progressed after first-line chemoradiation to receive lomustine, with or without bevacizumab. Unfortunately, this study did not meet the primary endpoint of overall survival, with median times off 9.1 months and 8.6 months in the combo and control groups, respectively, although progression-free survival appeared to favor the combo arm.

Looking forward: So the story of Bev in glioblastoma continues in similar fashion. A few years ago, the AVAglio study failed to show an improvement in survival when adding bevacizumab to first-line therapy. So it's not a total shock that it did not help patients in the second-line setting, either. It's unfortunate, for sure, since this therapy was once regarded with great excitement as a potential game changer in glioblastoma. Thankfully, there are quite a few other promising treatment approaches that are currently under investigation or that have been approved for recurrent disease.

