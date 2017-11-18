The Week That Was In Review - November 16, 2017

News of the Week

Tesla (TSLA) unveiled an electric semi-truck this week. It claims that the truck can go 500 miles on a single charge. With an electric drive train, torque will not be a problem. Production is planned to begin in 2019.

Also introduced was a new sport scar by Tesla that can go from 0 to 60 in 1.9 seconds. That would make it the fastest production car in the world. I did not come across a plan for when production of the sports car is expected.

If Tesla can fix its production schedule problems, there is hope for its investors. The engineering is absolutely incredible.

Saudi Arabia rounded up 200 wealthy citizens, including members of the royal family military leadership, on corruption charges over the last few weeks. It has frozen an estimated $800 billion in assets owned by the detainees. The government is demanding that as much as 70% of that wealth be forfeited in exchange for freedom.

That would accomplish two things: it would help fund the country’s deficit spending for several more years and it could significantly reduce the power of those who might oppose the reforms of the crown prince. The detainees are being held in at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Riyadh. Poor things.

Friedrich Bulls Portfolio Performance – Our Chicago Bulls Model Growth Portfolio continues to outperform its benchmark, the New York Stock Market Composite Index (NYA). The portfolio was launched on December 8, 2016 and is up since inception by 17.5% compared to 10.5% for the NYA over the same period. But we are only 70% invested, with the remaining 30% still in cash. It helps to stick with high quality companies run by superior management!

The PPI-FD (producer price index) was up more than expected in October.

This is basically a measure of the wholesale economy which is the first rung on the ladder toward rising inflation. The report will give the Fed some more support for another rate hike in December.

Consumer Price Index - Inflation rose 1% in October, as expected, and is up 2% for the year.

Retail Sales growth was strong in October but slowed from the rapid pace of September, up 0.2% M-O-M (month over month). The impact of the hurricanes is beginning to fade in terms of replacement purchases. The September reading was 1.9%, driven primarily by autos and building supplies. The sales increases in those categories dropped significantly this past month and we expect that trend to continue. Furniture and electronics did well as survivors of Irma and Harvey continue to rebuild their lives.

This, of course, will provide more fodder in support of another rate increase by the Fed in December. But we think the trend could weaken substantially in early 2018, so we won’t be expecting another rate increase until June or later.

Industrial Production has turned a corner in our view as you can see by the table below. Manufacturing has been the lagging indicator until October’s report. This adds even more support to the Fed rate increase in December.

Housing Starts were unexpectedly strong in October. Single family residence starts increased by 5.3% while multi-family housing starts were up by 36.8%. In aggregate, starts were up 13.7%.

E-Commerce Sales increased in the last quarter, but the rate of growth slowed sequentially. Still, an increase of 3.6% is nothing to sneeze at as the growth of online sales continues to whittle away at brick-and-mortar retail. The shift to online continues.

I tend to go through the calendar of earnings each day and pick large cap companies that we either hold in our model portfolios or that are widely held by the investing public.

If you notice that there is sometimes a difference in what I report and the press releases I link to, it is because there are multiple sources for the both reported EPS (GAAP – generally accepted accounting principles, operating or adjusted) and the consensus estimates (companies tend to use the source that makes them look the best).

Tyson Foods (TSN) beat earnings by $0.05, or 3.6%, reporting EPS (earnings per share) of $1.43 compared to consensus expectations of $1.38 and $0.96 in 2016. GAAP EPS were $1.07 compared to $1.03 in 2016.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) reported a monumental miss on earnings on Tuesday. The company reported a loss of -$1.24 per share compared to consensus of -$0.12. This is a company that remains primarily in expansion mode as it continues to build out its natural gas liquefaction terminals in Texas (Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi). The company will be a major player in the global LNG (liquefied natural gas) market when its projects are completed. Until then, it will continue to burn through cash and pile up debt in its enormous capital expenditures increasing capacity. Investors are looking toward the future. The stock moved very little for the week.

Home Depot (HD) reported on Tuesday with a slight beat; EPS of $1.84 vs. $1.81 consensus. The company continues to do well in the rebuilding in Texas and Florida after Harvey and Irma damages in heavily populated areas. This effort and the accompanying sales will continue for several months, if not longer. Good for HD and its investors. Bad for the poor, affected citizens who weathered the storms and bad for the casualty insurance companies with coverage in those areas who were competing on price.

Based upon our analysis of the FCF (free cash flow) and return of invested capital potential, we believe HD has room to the upside as it is very near its estimated fair value (Main Street Price) as shown by the chart above. Friedrich Global Research rates HD as a strong hold.

Petroleo Brasileiro, or better known as Petrobras (PBR) reported a bad miss this week with EPS of $0.03 vs. consensus of $0.15, or 80% below expectations.

TJX Companies (TJX) met expectations on earnings but reported a miss of less than 1% on revenue. Revenues still increased by 6% over the same period in 2016. EPS were $1.00 compared to $0.83 in 2016. The hurricanes reduced sales and earnings, but we expect the company to do well going forward.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) met expectation of $0.55 EPS, according to NASDAQ, or $0.61 according to the press release. This time I will go with the press release. GAAP EPS were $0.48 vs. $0.46 in the prior year. Revenues were down 2%. The stock jumped over 5% on the news.

L Brands (LB) met expectations for the quarter, reporting EPS of $0.30 compared to $0.42 last year. The shares initially dropped over 4% but rebounded on better-than-expected forward guidance.

NetEase (NTES) is an interesting case. The consensus expectation for EPS, according to NASDAQ.com, was $2.66 while in the press release was $2.77. But the actual EPS reported by NASDAQ.com was $2.86 while NTES reported $3.43. I smell a difference between GAAP and adjusted here. In any case, it was a good report as revenue was also up some 35% Y-O-Y (year over year).

This last example should be a reminder to investors to understand what they are reading in terms of what is being reported. Adjusted EPS can be adjusted by the company in many ways and different companies choose to adjust for different items. Also, some companies make changes to how and what adjustments are made over time. This practice makes comparing current results with past results difficult and confusing. At Friedrich Global Research, we use only GAAP financial results in our analysis because it allows for better comparisons over time.

NetApp (NTAP) reported a beat on earnings and revenue for the quarter, with EPS of $0.81 (adjusted) or $0.64 (GAAP). Either way, it was a strong report, resulting in the stock reacting positively, up over 4%.

Target (TGT) reported a beat of $0.05 on EPS and a beat on revenue. So, of course, the share price fell by 8%. Maybe the problem was that EPS were down Y-O-Y by 17%.

Applied Materials (AMAT) beat on earnings by $0.02, reporting EPS of $0.93 vs. consensus of $0.91 and GAAP EPS of $0.91. It also beat on revenue by $30 million with a Y-O-Y increase of 20%. Good news all around with positive guidance as well.

Best Buy (BBY) shares fell by about 3.5% after reporting EPS in line with consensus at $0.78. EPS increased Y-O-Y by 30%. The company also raised forward guidance. The market seems to not believe the story.

The Gap (GPS) beat consensus EPS expectations by $0.04, reporting $0.58 for the quarter. The stock opened higher by 6.7% and has retained most of the gain.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) reported a loss of $0.21 per share, beating consensus estimates by $0.05 per the press release. Increased drilling and deployment of land-based rigs should help improve future results if the trend continues.

J.M. Smucker (SJM) beat on earnings by $0.12, reporting adjusted EPS of $2.02 which is down by $0.01 Y-O-Y. But GAAP EPS were up by 13% to $1.71. The pet food business is growing as it increased sales by double digits, as did other brands owned by the company.

Ross Stores (ROST) reported a strong quarter, beating consensus $0.05 with EPS of $0.72. Revenue increased by 7.8% Y-O-Y.

Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) beat consensus EPS estimates by $0.03, reporting $1.00 adjusted EPS; GAAP EPS was $0.58. Comparable sales grew 2.7% Y-O-Y and e-commerce sales grew a staggering 50%.

Conclusion

It was a good week for most companies in the earnings reporting arena. This may be the year when the GAAP EPS finally surpasses 2014 levels. Full-year results will be interesting to analyze.

All indications are for another 0.25% interest rate increase by the Fed in December. Two more rate increases are forecast for 2018 by the Fed, but we are of the opinion that more than one increase may be hard to justify as we expect the consumer sector, especially retail, to struggle in the first half of next year.

