CryoLife: Good Opportunity To Buy One Of The Better Small-Cap Stocks In The Med Tech Space

CRY is currently undervalued relative to peers in the cardiovascular space, especially given attractive gross margins and revenue growth potential.

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable living tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures. From mid-April until early October, the stock has done well, rising over 60%. Since then however, the share price dropped 20% due to a disappointing Q3 earnings report and lowered full-year guidance, resulting at least partially from the negative impact of recent hurricanes. The share price further plummeted after the company announced a $225 million acquisition of JOTEC, German-based, privately-held developer of technologically differentiated endovascular stent grafts.

The recent pullback provides a good entry to one of the better medical technology small-cap names. We believe investors will benefit from a strong management team, recent acquisitions, positive industry trends, and multiple expansion.

Smart Acquisitions and Industry Trends

The management team has done a great job in the last few years growing the company's revenues by 24% in FY 2016, while more than doubling operating margin from 3.7% to 7.8%. The growth came primarily from acquiring On-X, a manufacturer of artificial heart valve replacement and repair products. In the last nine months, the On-X revenues have grown 7.5%. In direct markets, the growth was into double digits.

Management's strong track record should continue with the recent acquisition of JOTEC. Paying $225 million, or 4.4x JOTEC's LTM revenues of $51 million, is a fair price given the 17% CAGR over the last five years. CryoLife also gains access to the $1.2B U.S. stent graft market, which is expected to grow to $1.5B by 2021.

The global vascular graft market is projected to grow by around 5.7% CAGR from 2017 to 2013. The growth is driven by a rise in vascular disorders, high blood glucose level, hypertension and other factors that cause blockage of blood vessels in patients. Major causes of these trends include an increasing sedentary lifestyle and a rise in elderly population.

Technological advancements in the U.S. stent graft market present more opportunities for companies such as CRY. A stent graft is tube-shaped device comprised of a rigid structure and a special fabric. The device is used to repair abdominal aortic aneurysm in a procedure called as endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR). Advancements in EVAR and rising demand for minimally invasive products will drive the stent market growth into the future.

By integrating JOTEC into its existing business, CRY will be able to derive meaningful synergies from the combination and continue taking advantage of growing vascular graft market. The company will leverage its global infrastructure and accelerate its ability to "go direct in Europe, and will foster considerable cross-selling opportunities between the CryoLife and JOTEC product portfolios." This will help the company to reach its stated goal of 20% operating margins. Pat Mackin, the CEO, further stated:

We also expect the JOTEC new product pipeline and R&D capabilities to drive longer-term growth beyond the five year horizon, particularly as their most innovative products enter the U.S. market. We plan to utilize CryoLife's clinical and regulatory expertise to gain FDA approval for these products, which we believe will allow for entry into the U.S. market

JOTEC competes directly with Gore, Terumo and Cook Medical and has products to match all three rivals, namely: Frozen Elephant Trunk, TAAA, and Branched Iliac Graft. JOTEC's competitors have products in only one or two of the specifications:

We believe negative reaction after the announcement of this acquisition was due to the deal structure in which CRY will be funding 75% of the purchase with issuing more debt ($169 million). As a result, the company is now more risky with about $255 million of total debt after refinancing an existing term loan. Assuming 20% EBITDA margin, we estimate pro forma EBITDA to be roughly $32.0 million. This would imply 7.9x Debt to EBITDA, which would cause some risk averse investors to sell.

We do not see the increased leverage as a huge risk in the long term. CRY will continue to expand its margins and should be in a good position to cover interest payments. Incorporating JOTEC, we expect operating income to reach at least $25 million in 2018 and rapidly grow going forward. Interest expense will likely be $8-9 million, implying a ~3.0x EBITDA/interest expense, which is more than adequate.

However, should business operations unexpectedly worsen, the increased interest expense could present a challenge. Given the low cash balance of ~$30 million, the company may be forced to raise more capital with a stock offering. If this occurs, the stock price will decline due to dilution of the stock.

Valuation

Despite a bright outlook, CRY remains undervalued relative to its peers. In addition to potential growth opportunities, current financial metrics look very positive. Gross margin, for example, continues to increase and currently stands at a respectful 68% and expected to grow further after the recent acquisition. Revenue growth projections also look very favorable, justifying higher-than-average multiple. Having said that, we can see from the table below that CRY's revenue multiples are significantly below the median and the average of its peers. EBITDA multiples however are slightly higher given CRY's lower EBITDA margins resulting in a lower denominator in the ratio.

To determine the value of the stock, we took a conservative approach applying lower mean/median trading multiples. We then calculated implied price per share for the three time periods for both revenue and EBITDA statistics. After averaging the lows and the highs, we arrived at a fair value of $27.00-29.00 per share.

Conclusion

The analysts across the board remain bullish, with an average stock price target of $24.64, which represents more than 25% upside in the near term from current levels. We believe the stock will rebound to its high of $24.00 and continue to head higher. Within 12-18 months, we believe CRY's share price should reach between $27 and $29 per share, implying a 41-51% upside to current levels.

While CRY has recently added some debt incurring additional risk to shareholders, the company is very attractive for investors looking for significant returns. The management team is very active and is growing the company with smart acquisitions and expanding margins. We see a huge upside to the stock and recommend taking a long position in CRY.

