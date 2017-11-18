MannKind: Afrezza Scripts Remain Flat As Holiday Season Approaches

MannKind (MNKD) investors saw Afrezza scripts come in for the week of 11/10 slightly higher than the previous week, but essentially flat. This is a period where traction is needed if MannKind hopes to hit the re-stated low end of net revenue guidance of $6 million. Simply stated, the company needs sales to ramp up substantially in a time period where it is typically tough to demonstrate sales traction with prescription drugs. The data this week is the first data that includes the potential impacts of the regional television advertising campaign launched by MannKind on November 6th. Ad campaigns take time to bring about maximum effectiveness, so investors should not anticipate or expect an overnight shift in script sales. In the near term, patients with existing appointments that see the ad may be compelled to ask their doctor about Afrezza. In the longer term, the benefit may grow because the advertisement may compel a patient to schedule an appointment and inquire. One challenge that remains is that insurance coverage on Afrezza is far from optimal, and while a patient may ask about the drug, they may not act on it after getting a script because of a lack of coverage or the level of out of pocket expense. Like anything, there are positives and negatives to consider so that you as an investor can arrive at a realistic assessment and opinion.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

On a quarter-over-quarter basis, we are seeing script traction of about 21%. This level of traction is indeed growth, but is simply not at the level that would be required to deliver compelling results that move the equity. Even with more cartridges, and thus more revenue per script, any reasonable model falls short. Essentially, quarterly script growth of 21% does not deliver the 100% revenue growth that is required for the company to meet the low end of its guidance. One dynamic that I have perhaps not made clear in the quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year script sets is that a script is now bigger and thus more expensive than it used to be. This means that script comparisons are not apples to apples. Getting to an apples to apples comparison happens when I boil the script data down to dollars. The more experienced readers grasp this, but perhaps those with less experience need it reiterated.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The year-over-year numbers look much more impressive with a 56% gain in script sales. This is the type of number that most any company would be proud to report. That being said, this is a gain on a small number, and when it all boils down to dollars, it becomes clear that despite year-over-year script growth of over 50%, the numbers fall short of delivering the level of revenue that will be exciting to the street.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

With each passing four-week period, I update the growth levels we are seeing in scripts. This allow investors to gauge what is happening and whether the story is compelling or not from an investment perspective. On the positive side, MannKind has now strung together 7 consecutive periods where it has been able to report positive growth in the number of Afrezza scripts. On the negative side, the company has not been able to put together a compelling string that demonstrates some form of accelerating growth. The latest 4-week period saw script sales increase by 4.5% vs. the last data point which was 9.7%.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

As I often say, it all boils down to dollars. Recent comments seem to indicate that some readers are not aware that I assess and account for the larger number of cartridges in the average Arezza scripts. I also account for 3-month scripts vs. 1-month scripts. As I have said previously, I build several models to assess data and assumptions and I crosscheck these models to arrive at what I feel is a realistic conclusion. Over time, my assessments have proven to have a level of accuracy that is within a reasonable range of actual reported results. In an effort to make things more clear, I have developed a new chart that tracks my projections vs. reported sales and included retail sales, which I feel compelled to state do not really impact MannKind's gross revenue and net revenue.



Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

My Afrezza script sales projections outline what I estimate is a realistic range for Afrezza scripts to be within. I use my middle projection to perform my revenue models and cash models. As you can see in the chart below, actual reported script sales are essentially coming in within my projections range. This week's sales were a few scripts above my high projection.

It is important to note that in order for MannKind to hit its net revenue guidance, it needs sequential growth in net revenue to be 100% from the $2 million reported in Q3 to $4 million in Q4.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

By my estimation, MannKind needs to get just under $3 million in net revenue over the next 7 weeks to hit its guidance of $6 million in net revenue for the second half of the year. I do not feel that is very likely given the way sales have been going in the first half of Q4 and considering that the holidays are ahead. We as investors now have the benefit of seeing the Q3 numbers and can assess that versus our models. I have been crunching numbers over the past week and this has developed into some shifts. The first correction I needed to make was that my projected net revenue was $200,000 higher in Q3 than what was reported. This means that I have now re-stated the Q3 net revenue to actual vs. projections. With that adjustment made, I then need to model what the net revenue per reported script in Q4 will look like. I take into considerations the sales we have seen, the mix of new SKUs vs. old, and thus the number of cartridges per reported script. All of that being said, my projections for the second half of 2017 are being adjusted downward.

My low end projection was $4,517,695. It is now $4,171,051

My middle projection was $4,773,297. It is now $4,406,094

My high projection was $4,974,419. It is now $4,593,342

My new projections represent quarter-over-quarter sequential growth in the neighborhood of 22% to 25%. Bear in mind, that I will be assessing the impacts of the ad campaign over the next couple of weeks, and adjust the script sales if I see a material reason to do so. For the benefit of readers, my cartridges per reported script assumption was raised by 15 for Q4 to account for a different mix in SKUs. My net revenue per script was raised for Q4 for the same reason. I have not yet adjusted the script sales projections as there is not yet a material reason to do so.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

In looking at MannKind's guidance as it relates to net revenue, we need to be very realistic. Net sales were just under $2 million in Q3. MannKind offered guidance of $6 million to $10 million in the second half of the year. It made this guidance with no planned television campaign in the second half of the year, and no adjustment in how revenue is recognized. In essence, the guidance offered was based on organic growth and the planned FDA acceptance of the label change. The reality is that the company has now adjusted that guidance. That adjustment was far more than removing the high end of the range. That adjustment came with an additional expenditure of $8 million on advertising and marketing, and a possible reconfiguration of how the company recognizes revenue.

We are now 6 weeks into Q4 with 7 weeks to go. There is nothing in the sales figures over the last 6 weeks that points to an ability to generate 100% net revenue growth on a sequential basis. Remember, the company did $2 million in net revenue in Q3 and needs $4 million in net revenue in Q4 to hit its new guidance. By my estimation, net revenue in the second half of the year sits at about $3.1 million. This means that the company would need to generate $2.9 million in net sales over the remaining 7 weeks to hit its goal. That requires the net revenue to average over $414,000 per week when the average in Q3 was just $154,000. Investors simply need to be realistic here. Is it possible that sales can increase that much in the remaining 7 weeks? Yes. Is it probable? No.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

As we all know, everything boils down to cash. As impressive as it was to raise $57.7 million in cash at $6 per share, the company is not out of the woods on the cash front yet. It did give the company the ability to launch a modest ad campaign that is starting out regional. The price tag on that campaign is likely around $8 million given that the company raised cash burn guidance in Q4 from $18-$24 million to $30-$32 million. With all of my number crunching this week, I project that MannKind will finish 2017 with about $46 million in cash. This means that it will start 2018 with the same $46 million. There is a covenant to have at least $25 million at the end of March of 2018. In essence, the company bought enough room to mount an ad campaign in Q4, but is only months away from needing to deal with cash yet again.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The final issue to discuss this week is the pending proxy that is seeking to authorize an additional 140,000,000 shares. This move, if approved, will double the share count. As I have been saying all along, the company was going to need to seek a share authorization at some point in time. I had also stated that the limited number of shares on the shelf had impacted the ability of the company to make maneuvers that it needs to make. While no one likes dilution, there are times that it is necessary. Investors simply need to be savvy about the timing of their investment plays. Whether 140,000,000 is the right number or not can be debated. What cannot be debated is the fact that the company needs substantially more than the 4 million shares it has on the shelf to give it a fighting chance. I have been told that one of my peers feels that I am tying script sales to the share offering. That is nonsense. The level of script sales has nothing at all to do with the share offering. One only needs to look at what I have been writing to see my stance. It has been my stance that dilution and additional shares would be necessary if this company was going to have any shot at making a go of it. Simply stated, the company and its investors are between a rock and a hard place. The only way out of such matters was massive traction in sales, and we have seen that such traction is simply not happening. Now, I will say this. If script sales do not pick up in a material manner prior to the vote, it could give some investors pause on whether a blank check for 140,000,000 is the correct move. The company needs shares, and I have already stated that conventional wisdom dictates that having shares on the shelf is prudent strategic planning.

The bottom line is this. MannKind remains a speculative play where active traders carry the advantage. You will have some folks out there promising that this stock will be double digits by the end of the year, and some folks out there that will say that bankruptcy is around the corner. Take all of that with grains of salt. At least you have a place to come to look at realistic projections that have proven to be in the right ballpark quarter after quarter. The uber-bulls and uber-bears can debate each other to their heart's content, but it is realistic assessment that maximizes profit and minimizes risk. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.