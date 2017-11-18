Synergy Pharmaceuticals: Dissecting 3rd Quarter Cash Flow And Looking Forward

In order to continue the go it alone commercialization strategy, they must have a cash balance of $128 million at January 31, 2018 to draw down on their debt agreement.

They had about $118 million in cash at 9/30/2017, plus net proceeds about $53 million from the recent equity offering.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals' (SGYP) management has been taking some heat recently here on SA and elsewhere for apparently mismanaging and miscommunicating their capital raising activities.

First, on September 31, they entered into what was characterized as a $300 million debt facility without disclosing some rather onerous conditions required to access $200 million of it. I outlined what the conditions are here.

Then, after emphasizing the non-dilutive nature of the debt and indicating it would get them through 2018, SGYP did a dilutive equity offering on November 13.

The response of the investor community was not good. On September 1, when the debt facility was announced, SGYP equity was around $3 per share. After the equity offering was announced, it traded as low as $1.68, before settling in at just under $2.

Doubts have arisen (I have and had my own, as the back of the envelope analysis in my previous article indicated) as to whether on not SGYP will be able to access the $100 million tranche 2 of the debt. Without that, in order to continue the commercialization of TRULANCE, their only currently approved product, they will have to either issue additional equity, enter into a licensing agreement, or significantly scale back on their commercialization activities, none of which would be good for the company, its product launch, or its investors (one could argue about the license agreement). Let's see what light can be shed on this issue.

Third Quarter Cash Flow

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles do not require disclosure of quarterly cash flows in the financial statements. An investor has to do the math. Here it is.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) - USD ($) $ in Thousands 9 Months Ended 9/30/17 6 Months Ended 6/30/17 3 Months ended 9/30/17 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net loss $ (187,364) $ (138,493) $ (48,871) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 121 80 41 Amortization of deferred debt costs and debt discount 1,014 785 229 Accretion of back-end facility fee 21 0 21 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 44 0 44 Stock-based compensation expense 20,082 16,195 3,887 Interest expense — Payment-in-kind (PIK) 765 0 765 Change in fair value of derivative instruments—warrants -216 -161 -55 Common stock issued for interest on Notes 0 0 - Debt conversion expense 1,209 1,209 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable -5,036 -1,782 -3,254 Inventories -7,405 -6,213 -1,192 Security deposit 25 -64 89 Prepaid expenses and other current assets -7,671 -7,479 -192 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,145 13,714 -11,569 Deferred revenues, net 1,927 1,498 429 Accrued interest expense on senior convertible notes 287 -61 348 Total Adjustments 7,312 17,721 -10,409 Net Cash used in Operating Activities $(180,052) $(120,772) $(59,280)

A little messy, but informative.

Parsing the details

Working Capital

Third-quarter negative cash flow was approximately $60 million. Of that, $15 million were working capital movements which will probably not recur at that level. There was an inventory build for the launch, and payables, which had increased to $30 million at the end of Q2 and came back to a more manageable $15 million at the end of Q3. Receivables grew in line with sales. This will move around, so the reader is encouraged to make their own assumptions (as with everything else). Note also that they have chosen the PIC option for the interest on the first tranche of debt, so no additional interest expense for now. I am going to assume no cash use for working capital.

Expenses for the January PDUFA

In the conference call, management referred to about $6.6 million in expenses related to preparing for the IBS-C PDUFA in January (the transcript refers to IBC-S, but I assume that is in error). The implication was that those expenses would decline as the date approaches. They didn't say by how much. In fact, they could go up. But let's be generous and say they fall by more than half, or $3.5 million.

Increased Sales of TRULANCE

Sales of TRULANCE in Q3 were about $5 million. For the week ended November 10, sales were running about $770 thousand a week, give or take (thanks to Steve Goldman for that info. It's in the comments section of this article). For the sake of this exercise, let's assume average $4 million of sales a month at a margin of 58%, consistent with Q3 margins. Over the four months leading up to the measurement date, that would provide an additional $16 million in sales and about $9.25 million net cash, provided inventory and receivable are managed properly.

Where does that leave us?

Starting with a quarterly cash burn of $60 million, and adding back the working capital movements ($15), the PDUFA expenses ($3.5) and additional cash from increased sales ($9.25) puts us at a cash burn rate of $32 million per quarter, or around $43 million for 4 months. The numbers may not add due to rounding.

Using that number, here is how the run up to January 31, 2018, the measurement date for debt tranche 2, looks:

Cash at end Q3 $118 million Net equity proceeds 53 Beginning balance $171 Cash burn, 4 months 43 Forecast cash January 31, 2018 $128 Balance required $128

I assure you that I did not start out thinking this would be the outcome of the exercise.

Given the fact that SGYP spends about $60 million a quarter in SG&A, as the measurement date to access the debt approaches, they have some strings to pull to make sure they meet the cash goal. They could also stretch payables back to the $30 million they had at the end of Q2. So there are levers to be managed. But it is close, uncomfortably close.

Conclusion

I embarked on this exercise to confirm my presumption that SGYP would have to do another capital raise or enter into a license agreement to hit the required cash balance. It didn't. Just another instance of you gotta do the math.

Based on the above analysis and assumptions (and I encourage you to make your own adjustments), it would appear that SGYP would be close enough to the required cash balance and has enough levers to pull to manage cash as the date approaches to hit the number.

Nothing better go wrong, though. What this means for valuation I will leave to another time.

