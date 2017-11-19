General Electric: A High Yield Payout That Can't Be Cut

GE slashed its dividend by 50% to $.12/quarter and now yields only 2.63%.

Remember 2008-2009, when many companies were slashing their dividends? It was a scary time for investors, especially income investors who were depending on regular quarterly payouts to pay their bills.

Flash forward to today, and General Electric (GE) has taken investors down a very unpleasant memory lane - GE's new CEO cut the dividend by 50% due to cash flow coverage problems.

This cut (and other negative, earnings-related issues) led to multiple analyst downgrades:

Analysts' earnings estimates were also cut precipitously - the 2017 consensus estimate fell by 30%, from $1.53 to $1.07, and the 2018 estimate was also cut by 33%, from $1.60 to $1.08:

All of this bad news of course put a major hit on GE's price/share, sending it down to ~$18.25. It had been as high as $32-plus over the past year - that's a huge 44% drop from high to low.

After the big fall, GE now sits at under 2% above its recent 52-week low of ~$17.90:

There are tons of recent articles about GE on Seeking Alpha - you'll have no trouble finding detailed earnings analysis. This article's focus is about GE's dividend payout ratio, and, moreover, other ways an income investor can make a few shekels from GE, dividend cut or no dividend cut.

Dividend Schedule:

GE has a bit of a quirky dividend schedule - it goes ex-dividend in February, June, September and December, and pays in January, April, July and October.

As the earlier dividend/FCF graphic pointed, GE's dividend yield has fallen from ~4.7% to ~2.6%, with its new, reduced $.12 quarterly payout - it's certainly not a high dividend stock:

Dividend Payout Ratio:

The 118.52% payout ratio shown above is based upon trailing EPS, and shows why the CEO cut the dividend - the simple EPS payout ratio was 118.52% and unsustainable.

Management issued this guidance for Adjusted EPS and Free Cash Flow for 2018.

(Source: GE Q3 '17 report)

Here's the breakdown for GE's industrial cash flows from operating activities, CFOA metric for Q1-3 2017. They deduct dividends received from GE Capital, and add back Deal Taxes, and Pension Plan Funding to calculate Industrial CFOA:

(Source: GE Q3 '17 report)

Management is estimating just $3B in FCF for 2017, but a much higher $6-$7B amount for 2018:

(Source: GE Q3 '17 report)

We took management's Industrial Free Cash Flow and Adjusted EPS guidance, and created this table, which examines projected Dividend Payout Ratios for 2017 and 2018.

With only $3B in Free Cash Flow for 2017, GE's problem with paying $.96 is very obvious - an unsustainably high FCF payout ratio of 279%. Doubling the FCF in 2018, to $6B, and halving the total payout to just $.48 will bring it to a much more manageable FCF payout ratio of ~70%.

Utilizing management's 2018 EPS guidance range of $1.00 to $1.07 gives us an EPS Dividend Payout ratio range of 44.86% to 48% for 2018, which also looks manageable (if those EPS figures happen):

Selling Options For Income:

When companies started slashing their dividends in 2008-2009, we looked for alternative ways to replace that lost dividend income and started utilizing option-selling to augment dividend income.

One of the positive features of this technique is cash flow enhancement - the money you sell covered calls and/or cash secured puts for usually hits your account the same day vs. waiting for the next quarterly dividend.

In addition, you also get built-in tax deferral on that money, if you manage it properly. For example, all of the trades listed below expire in 2018, which means that even though you receive the option premium money now, if the trades are still open after 12/31/2017, you won't have to pay taxes on that option money you receive until 4/15/2019. However, option gains are taxed as a short-term capital gain vs. the lower rates for qualified dividends.

GE has no power over these option payouts, so they can't be cut.

Covered Calls:

All of these call trades are listed in our free Covered Calls Table, which also updates over 25 other call-selling trades on a daily basis.

OK, sounds swell, what's the catch? Well, as you may have heard at some point in life, there's no free lunch. The catch is that your upside is pre-defined, but limited, when you make the trade. If GE recovers during the trade, and takes off for much higher prices, you'll still only participate in a finite amount of price gains, which is determined by whatever call strike price you choose. For income investors, it can be helpful to know what your upside potential income/profit is before you make the trade.

For example, this March 2018 Covered Call trade has a strike price of $19.00 and pays $.70, ~3x GE's next 2 quarterly dividends:

The most you can make in price gains from this trade is $.75, the spread between GE's price/share of $18.25 and the call strike price of $19.00.

These are the 3 main profitable scenarios: A - Static, meaning GE doesn't rise above $19.00, and your shares don't get assigned before either of the 2 ex-dividend dates. In which case, your profit is $.94 and consists of the $.24 in dividends and the $.70 in call option cash.

B - If GE does rise above $19.00 before the ex-dividend dates, and your shares get assigned/sold, your profit would be $1.45, the $.70 option money, and the $.75 in price gains.

C - This is the trifecta, and is less likely to happen, but it has happened in the past. Somehow, your shares get assigned after both ex-dividend dates, so your profit includes all 3 income streams - the $.70 in call option premium, the $.24 in dividend, and the $.75 in price gains.

If you're a little more bullish on GE's prospects in 2018, maybe you'd want to go further out in time to collect 1 more dividend and sell a covered call at a higher strike price of $20.00, which would give you $1.75 in potential price gains.

The same profit scenarios apply to this longer trade, which has a lower annualized yield since it's a ~7-month trade vs. the ~4-month term for the March trade. However, the actual yields and cash amounts of the various income streams are higher.

Selling Cash Secured Puts:

What if you're mildly bullish about GE in the near term, but you want to hedge your bet?

Here are 2 different trades, both listed in our free Cash Secured Puts Table, which will give you more details on these and 25 other put-selling trades.

As you'll see in the Analysts' Price Target section further on in the article, the low price target for GE is $17.00.

With that in mind, we put together this June 2018 cash secured put trade for GE at a $17.00 strike price. It pays $.82, over 2x GE's next 3 dividends, and has a breakeven of $16.18, which is ~7% below GE's 52-week low.

We also listed a shorter, March put trade for GE. This one has a more aggressive, "at the money" $18.00 strike price, with a higher $17.04 breakeven.

Note: Put sellers don't receive dividends - we only list them in our options tables so readers can compare them to the option premiums.

Wanna be a contrarian? Take a look at the quantity of bids and asks for these 2 trades. Clearly, there's very bearish sentiment surrounding GE at the $18.00 level - there were 1,621 put buyers vs. only 4 put sellers!

(Source: Schwab)

There's a similar imbalance for the June trade - 1,343 put buyers for the June $17.00 put vs. just 5 sellers.

(Source: Schwab)

Risks:

Even though selling options can help you hedge your risk, you'll still be exposed to GE's price swings, as it reports its quarterly earnings and the market digests them. It's probably going to be a long haul for GE.

There's no guarantee that GE won't fall below the breakevens in these various trades. Back in February 2009, it fell to ~$8.50, just before the market bottomed in early March.

Analyst Targets:

So, what price targets do analysts have for GE? There's quite a spread, from a low of $17.00 up to a high of $26.00, with an average price target of $23.87, which beleaguered GE is now over 30% below with its $18.25 price.

Summary:

These option-selling trades are offered as a way to create more potential income and hedge your bet with GE via the additional option premium money. Whatever you do, though, don't bet the ranch, or you may end up at the bottom of the canyon without a horse.

