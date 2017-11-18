S&P 500 Weekly Update: New Highs Loom While Some Still Look For Gloom And Doom

Evidence continues to mount up that this is indeed a secular bull market. Subdued volatility is just another brick in the wall.

Market sentiment isn't as frothy as the pundits make it out to be. Keep that in mind when they tell us the bull market may be coming to an end.

Let’s finally put this issue to rest for once and for all, this was never a Trump rally.

"The beginning is the most important part of the work.” - Plato

“It is easier to resist at the beginning than at the end.” - Leonardo Da Vinci



They certainly weren't talking about the stock market, but those words have meaning today when it comes to what has begun and how investors have reacted.

This is a secular bull market. That has been the message here for over 4 years now. Along the way, there has been plenty of evidence to suggest that viewpoint, the problem was getting people to believe in it. Of course, it isn't necessary to agree and believe in a principle or specific nomenclature to make money. There are any number of ways investors can do that if they are following the trend in place.

One of the subtle differences that secular bull markets present are consistent strength. Yes, I know, it is a broken record that is presented here week after week, but don't blame me for the redundancy. I am just the reporter that is telling the story of this market. It just happens that the market continues to send its message week after week.

The graphic below displays one of the reasons this secular bull market was declared back in 2013, when there was a scant few listening. Instead, it was viewed as a new top which meant the bull market was coming to an end.

A secular trend occurs after a market breaks out of long trading ranges that have lasted for years. The subsequent rise also lasts for years. Chris Ciovacco has made that same point by using the graphic presented below.



Chart courtesy of Ciovacco Capital

The beginning is the most important part of the uptrend because it's clear that after a successful retest of the breakout, it confirms that a new secular trend is in place. Last week, the S&P 500 eclipsed the all-time record for the longest streak without a 3% pullback. It’s now over 500 days since the last 5% pullback. What stands out when we observe the data, many of the streaks being eclipsed occurred during years when other secular bull markets were in progress. This is NO coincidence.

Data has been presented that coincides with the market action in the mid 1990s, the last secular bull market. Some analysts were sniffing out the similarities to 1995 last year, and Ryan Detrick has been telling that story for a while now. That entire decade stands out as one example, and remember that the old 3% streak that was just eclipsed occurred in 1994.



Now we move on to the next milestone. The current market is challenging the 10th spot on the list presented below. There have been ten other periods since 1928 when the S&P 500 went longer without a 10% correction. While we are nowhere near matching the all-time record, 1994-1995 was part of a seven-year run without a 10% slide.

Source: Bespoke

First, please take note how many of these 10% streaks also took place in secular secular bull cycles. Perhaps the resiliency on display now is telling investors that this present run has just begun, rather than about to come to an end. The graphic reminds us that the stock market can remain strong for a lot longer than most investors believe.



During the first 21 months of the 2002-2007 cyclical bull market, there were four corrections: 17.3%, 5.8%, 5.3% and 7.2%. Normal activity in the setting that was presented to investors. So often we get caught up in the day to day machinations that we tend to lose some perspective. This statistic caught my eye this week. Since the February 2016 low at S&P 1810, the index has had only three corrections: 5.6%, 5.0% and 3.3%. While many were running around warning about low volatility, its apparent less volatility is a characteristic of a secular bull market. Low volatility and strength, hallmarks of a secular bull run.

The trifecta of a new all-time closing high for the S&P, Dow, and Nasdaq all on the same day has happened 27 times this year, breaking the previous record from, if you haven’t guessed it, 1995.



Yet, despite the evidence, the last bear market occurring during the emotional scary financial crisis appears to have permanently damaged investors’ psychology. So many generally remain quite scared of traditional long only equity risk. Ok, we have seen some evidence of acceptance occurring showing up in random surveys. The fact remains that actual public equity allocations among individual investors, pensions, endowments, foundations, and hedge funds remain more focused on limiting the downside risk of equity holdings than on potential opportunities.



The financial media is full of commentary speaking of an imminent bear market, the collapse of a sector, or some extreme speculation that will end badly. Bullish analysts who aren't advocating portfolio income strategies are treated with suspicion, whereas bearish pundits, many of whom have missed the entire bull market, are considered gurus.



After all, it is widely believed they do have the odds on their side. If this is truly a secular bull market, like I have been advocating, no they don’t. The evidence is mounting and investors should start to look at connecting the dots. Relatively speaking, while the skeptics may have some moments in the sun along the way, anyone doubting or positioning against the longevity of a secular bull market will be making a huge mistake.



Economy

Retail Sales rose by 0.2% compared to estimates for no growth. This comes after a solid pace of sales recorded in September. In addition to October’s stronger-than-expected headline reading, September’s initial report was actually revised higher across the board, indicating even stronger growth than originally thought. Sales have now notched a new all-time high growing 2.5% year on year.



The Empire State Manufacturing index fell to 19.4 in November, after an October surge to an 8 year high of 30.2. Looking ahead, firms were very optimistic about the six-month outlook. The index for future business conditions climbed five points to 49.9, and the index for future new orders rose nine points to 53.7, a multiyear high.



Philly Fed Manufacturing remained robust despite the drop back to 22.7 from 27.9 in October and 23.8 in September.

Industrial Production results were strong and provided a nice surprise. Overall production rose 0.9 percent in October, and manufacturing increased 1.3 percent.

Urban Carmel rounds out the manufacturing story this week;



“Annual growth in manufacturing industrial production for October (2.7%) was the highest in 3-1/4 years.”

An interesting observation on wage growth that challenges a lot of myths. The article tells us who are the winners and losers in the employment picture during this expansion.





NAHB November Housing Market Index comes in at at 70 versus consensus of 67, that is an eight-month high. NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz:



“Demand for housing is increasing at a consistent pace, driven by job and economic growth, rising home ownership rates and limited housing inventory. With these economic fundamentals in place, we should see continued upward movement of the single family housing market as we close out 2017.”

October Housing Starts improved dramatically over the prior month period, increasing by 13.7% to 1.29M in October, more than erasing the 3.2% hurricane related September drop to a revised 1.13M. That is the second highest level in ten years. Building Permits followed the same path, rising 5.9% from a revised 3.7% drop in September.





Global Economy





German GDP surprised to the upside showing that their economy is growing at a 3.3% annualized rate. That compares to the 2.6% report on Q2 GDP.



Chinese Retail Sales declined slightly rolling in at a rise of 10% for October versus the previous month report of a 10.3% gain. Industrial Output showed a 6.2% gain for October. Other than two months of 7+% increases, the production levels have remained in the 6% range all year.



Japanese preliminary GDP for Q3 came in slightly weaker than the previous quarter, but was basically in line with market forecasts.

Surprises have been hard to come by with the uncertainty of Brexit, but we have one to report as U.K. October retail sales beat expectations.











Earnings Observations

Headlines came in lighter this week as earnings season comes to a conclusion. Wal-Mart (WMT) put the cherry on top of the cake by beating estimates and raising guidance. It is noteworthy that this is only Wal-Mart's 2nd earnings report where they beat EPS and sales estimates, then raised guidance. The first occurred in 2001. The conclusion, they are doing something right and the economy is on firm ground.

Ryan Detrick starts the conversation on the earnings picture:

S&P revenue 1% above estimates.

Earnings estimates for the next four quarters have risen 0.4% during the season (usually is lowered).

Tech sector continues to lead beating estimates by 11%.

FactSet Weekly Research report:



For Q3 2017, with 95% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting actual results for the quarter, 74% of S&P 500 companies have reported positive EPS surprises and 66% have reported positive sales surprises.

For Q3 2017, the blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 6.2%. On September 30, the estimated earnings growth rate for Q3 2017 was 3.1%. Seven sectors are reporting or have reported earnings growth for the quarter, led by the Energy sector.

The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 18.0. This P/E ratio is above the 5-year average (15.7) and above the 10-year average (14.1).

The Energy sector reported the highest (year-over-year) earnings growth of all eleven sectors at 135.1%. The unusually high growth rate for the sector was mainly due to unusually low earnings in the year-ago quarter. Earnings for the third quarter came in at $10.7 billion, compared to earnings of $4.6 billion in Q3 2016. If the Energy sector were excluded, the blended earnings growth rate for the remaining ten sectors would fall to 4.1% from 6.2%.

This last observation confirms why I believed the price of oil needed to remain stable. Low to mid-$40s or a dip back to the $30 level would have presented investors with a much different earnings picture.



The real driver of earnings growth continues to be the Information Technology sector. It is reporting the second highest (year-over-year) earnings growth of all eleven sectors at 19.7%. The semiconductor segment is the largest contributor to that gain, increasing earnings by 46%. More on that segment later.



The Fed

The yield curve has flattened, the yield curve has flattened!! Words that start many conversations about the state of the financial markets these days. Most equity investors have disregarded this trend, but if it continues, it almost assuredly will introduce unwanted nervousness into the trading environment.

A yield curve inversion (short rates above long rates) has foreshadowed a recession with near flawless predictive abilities for the past 50 years. Historically, it’s taken about a year to go from current levels to an inverted curve, with the market rallying in the interim on every occasion.

It’s still early to use this one data point to start making portfolio changes. A wait and see attitude is what I believe to be the best course of action. First Trust Economics agrees when speaking to the angst over the shape of the yield curve:



“But these concerns are overdone. It's true that an inverted yield curve signals tight money, but inversions typically don't happen until the Fed pulls enough reserves out of the system to push the federal funds rate above nominal GDP growth. Right now, that's about 3.5%, which means the Fed is likely at least two years away. And, the banking system is still stuffed with over $2 trillion in excess bank reserves. Monetary policy, by definition, is not tight until those excess reserves are gone.”

Sentiment

Market participants are being told to watch out below, as the majority of investors are overly bullish. Uh oh, what’s this? Maybe that isn't the case. Keep the following in mind when the eventual market pullback occurs. Because depending on the severity, we will be told the bull market may be ending. Sorry, it doesn't occur in the environment I see now.

The Yale School of Management conducts a monthly sentiment survey of both individual and institutional investors. Below are the historical results for a question asking investors how confident they are that the stock market will be higher one year from now.

Source: Bespoke

Earlier this year, we saw this reading as being excessively bullish, but now it is being highlighted because of how bearish investors in this survey have become. The reason to keep this in the back of your mind, stock markets have not put in a top because the majority believes stocks can’t go higher. History has shown that it is quite the opposite.

I used the sentiment being recorded during the January/ February 2016 market swoon, and concluded along with other indicators that the market hadn't seen the highs just yet. I come to the same conclusion now when I see these surveys and then read that one of the biggest pension fund managers is reducing stock exposure. This fits nicely into what was described earlier. It's all about limiting downside risk instead of looking for opportunity. Statistics have shown that pension funds have basically sat out this entire bull market, so I won’t be following this lead.

While there may be less volatility in the stock market, plenty exists in the minds of investors. According to this week’s sentiment survey from AAII, bullish sentiment crashed from 45.1% down to 29.3%. That’s the largest one week decline since April 2013. It appears the streak of sub-50% bullish readings that has been in place for 150 straight weeks now won’t be broken anytime soon.

Stocks are near all-time highs and not many believe in the upside breakouts. We are probably witnessing what has taken place for the last few years. It is easier to resist at the beginning than at the end. Because as Sir John Templeton and history have told us, at the end just about everyone has embraced the stock ownership concept, leaving bull markets to die in euphoria.



Crude Oil

The downtrend has been broken, the key for investors with exposure to the energy sector, will this rebound take hold.



Dueling headlines. OPEC came out this week and raised its 2018 demand forecast for crude oil. That report was muted when the IEA slashed their demand forecast for 2018.

The latest inventory report here in the U.S. showed a slight increase in inventories of 1.9 million barrels. Gasoline stockpiles also increased by 0.9 million barrels. Nothing to get excited about.

All of that noise didn't swing prices that much. The price of WTI closed Friday at $56.61, down $0.22 for the week. So far, the rebound remains intact.





The Technical Picture

Divergences have been noted on short-term breadth indicators and that is nothing new. These changes will occur from time to time, and while it bears watching, it doesn't pay to overreact. Meanwhile, the long-term view of the market breadth situation still looks healthy.



Source: Bespoke

Since the 2016 lows, industry groups within the S&P that have rising 200-day moving averages has been extremely consistent in the last 18 months with 80%+ readings. The only three with downward sloping 200-day moving averages are Energy, Media, and Telecom Services.



A change in pattern, the S&P was tested this week. It was China, the Tax plan, the Fed tightening in December, the Fed unwinding its balance sheet, high yield spreads, economy is slowing, the flat yield curve, you name it. How about this simple notion. The index is 1% off the all-time high, and after a big run, this is quite normal. Contending that an issue or issues are the cause for a 1% drop is absurd. Simplicity and common sense please! Let's save the reasoning for when the stock market really sells off.

Early week trading saw weak openings and each day the indices clawed back but never made it into positive territory at the close. The short-term 20-day moving average (Green Line) was finally violated on a closing basis and that set the stage for what I believed could occur.



“A close below 2,566 and a short-term breakdown could ensue, that could shake out the pure speculators and test the 50-day moving average (blue Line) at 2,537.”

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

Buyers stepped in and dissolved that blip as the S&P recovered to recapture the 20-day moving average. The worst drop in the S&P in 10 weeks is followed up with the best day in 9 weeks. Quite a remarkable show of strength. The index now goes from the possibility of testing the 50-day moving average now sitting at 2,542, to what could be a challenge to more new highs. Another example of why it's best not to put a great deal of weight in the short-term market moves.

In the interim, some of the overbought excess was slowly being worked off. While the major averages are just off their recent highs, anyone watching a diversified portfolio realizes that underneath the surface a rolling correction has been taking place. Stocks that have been strong have pulled back more than the indices. Case in point a strong stock like Alibaba (BABA) down 6% before rebounding.

That dovetails nicely with the report from Bespoke. The graphic below shows the overbought streak ended at 47 trading days, marking it the longest streak of overbought closes in nearly 20 years. (April 1988)

Source: Bespoke

Finally, it should be noted that the beleaguered Dow Transports bounced off of major support and the Russell 2000 has retaken its 20-day moving average. It was up on Friday when the other major indices were all in the red. Both may be signs that the selling there may be over. No such issues with the Nasdaq as it set a new high this week, leading the late week equity rebound.

Short-term support for the S&P remains at the 2,575 and 2,566 pivots, with resistance at the old high of 2,594 and a projected 2,632 interim target.



Individual Stocks and Sectors

Here is another reason to remain positive on the long-term fundamental story and overall market trend. The Semiconductor industry is recognized as a key leading indicator for not only the economy, but the stock market as well. If one does aspire to that idea, then this has been a great year for them. The iShares Semiconductor Index (SOXX) has gained 44% in 2017. The index broke out to a new high in 2016 and has never looked back, neither have the major indices. Both have remained in lockstep for well over a year now.



Individual semiconductor stocks like Nvidia (NVDA), Broadcom (AVGO), Micron (MU), Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) and a host of others have posted huge gains this year. Now well established chip makers Intel (INTC) and Texas Instruments (TXN) have broken out of long extended trading ranges and look to be set for future gains.



There is no bubble here as the fundamental stories have exploded as well. Companies making up the PHLX Semiconductor Index have earned a weighted $52.95 a share over the past 12 reported months through Nov. 6th, increasing 45% from $36.52 for the year-earlier 12-month period, far outpacing the S&P earnings increase. The forward PEs on many of the stocks contained in the index are below the market average. Even after the large appreciation in price, these data points make it very difficult NOT to be involved in this sector.



For those that still hold shares of Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI), there was a headline that many were happy to see. A company director purchased about $1M worth of stock this week. This same director originally purchased 105 thousand shares at $10, and has never sold a share. That should send a clear message that the concerns of a slowdown may be just be a pause, instead of the more onerous situation being presented by the company’s detractors. I continue to hold the stock.



Cisco Systems (CSCO) doesn't disappoint. The recent technical breakout was noted here and the fundamental picture is confirming that move. Earnings were strong on both the top and bottom lines and the company reiterated guidance to be in upper end of the range. The stock is now at a 16-year high and in my view going higher.



This article makes a case that the problems in retail are just beginning. While there are many reasons cited for this sea change, it remains my opinion when all is said and done that Amazon (AMZN) will be the primary beneficiary.



The global economic and earnings recovery started before the election and was confirmed when the S&P broke to new highs coming out of its 2015 early 2016 malaise. All year long we heard if the agenda doesn't get passed, the stock market will falter. Folks, this was never a Trump rally. Other than talk from both political parties, not much has been done and the major indices have set new high after new high.



There are only 43 days left until 2018. Like the individual or not, it's been one year since Mr. Trump was elected and there have been some changes over those twelve months. Growth has improved, while inflation has remained largely dormant. Stocks have posted double-digit gains, the Dow is up 28%, the S&P 20%, and the Nasdaq gains are 26%. Corporate earnings have improved and sentiment from all perspectives is at all-time highs.



Nice strides have been made in in changing the trajectory of the regulatory environment. Yields have generally risen, albeit moderately. Yes, the ten year was 2.1% last November versus 2.3% today. The Fed has embarked on a path to normalization. New people have joined the FOMC. So with just a limited amount of time left in 2017, there is a lot that needs to be done on the major issues. However, there are also times when gridlock is good.



Despite what was presumed to be a tumultuous period after the election results, there has been little to no volatility. Perhaps once again confirming the secular uptrend in place. If I told you that with all of the issues being reported during this year directly related to this administration, adding the other outside issues like North Korea, then explained the volatility index (VIX) would set lows, you would have thought me to be crazy. Well, that is exactly what has occurred. Let’s face it, the market does march to its own beat. It comes down to what has been said all along, at the end of the day the equity market cares little about who is in the oval office.



A secular bull market, who cares what we call it, what does it all mean anyway? Well, before we get to that here is an observation at the macro level that may have some effect on the market uptrend down the road. No, it's not a geopolitical issue nor the Fed or even politics, it’s the current mindset. Here is what could turn out to be a sneak preview into the intermediate term. Just some random thoughts that one might keep in the back of their mind.



As I look over the weekly global economic data that has been compiled and reported here, it has been one surprise after another with limited setbacks in between. It’s been my view that these facts, and these facts alone are responsible for the market rise. Well, let's also add the earnings reports into that picture. All is well, things look good, what could go wrong?



That being the case for the last 18 months or so, the impact of these surprises IF they continue will be more muted, almost expected. There also could be a pause in the trajectory of the advance we have seen in the economic picture.

Just like we see the stock market rise, consolidate, then re-energize for the next leg higher, that may be the case for this global economic rebound. As I watched the market rise this year, it has been my view that at some point we will see another decline similar to January/February 2016 take place and I suspect that may be the underlying cause.

A crisis, perceived or otherwise, has historically created sharp but short-term sell-offs that almost always were followed by strong rallies. A crisis shakes out a lot of weak holders of stock, leaving stronger hands to firm the market. Of course, investors also need to realize some crises are conjured up sell-offs. We will see another at some point, and I believe that will just be a pause in the secular bull market. This is where the secular theme comes into play, it's like a trip from New York to California. There are stops along the way but the trip doesn't end in St. Louis. Successful investors will learn to navigate this trip by listening to what the market is telling them.



That is truly looking at the situation from 30,000 feet, and why the secular bull story matters. Stripping away all of the short-term noise, it demonstrates that there is a big difference between short-term timing signals and long-term macro picture confirmation signals. Chris Ciovaccio tells us the longer the trading range goes sideways, the larger the long-term move. Please don't be confused, he is NOT making a prediction, and says so in his many presentations. There is NO guarantee this event will take place.

Instead, the implication that the probability of the event taking place has increased exponentially. In the case of investing, that is a huge development because nothing is ever guaranteed or black and white. Of course, regardless of whatever strategy is employed, it then becomes important to assess, then reassess along every step of the way. It's never wise to put a theme or strategy in play then assume nothing will ever sidetrack it.



We can find plenty of pundits, myself included, that say the S&P can easily shed 3-5%, just because. I feel pretty good this week, so despite some of the near-term technical issues that are being pointed out, let me say we can easily see a 3-5% gain from these levels. I know, more mumbo jumbo, double talk.

Here is the point. A market participant should not be investing or overly concerned about moves of this magnitude given the backdrop that is in place. They should look to adjust to make their personal situation more comfortable, while giving plenty of thought to the present backdrop for equities. In my case, after reviewing the situation as it exists today, the conclusion is staying the course, with little to no adjustments. While there is no guarantee it will happen in the very short term, stocks are going higher.



Thanks to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for all.



Best of Luck to All!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAOI,AMZN,BABA,CSCO,NVDA,INTC.

