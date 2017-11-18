Drinking A Bit Of T

A couple of years ago, I wrote an article that asked whether AT&T (T) had been a good investment for dividend growth investors. There were a couple of articles that caused me to ask the question in the first place. One, which cited an article from Investor's Business Daily, indicated that the telecom giant had only provided a 19 percent return over 20 years.

If this were the case, it's likely that an investor could have placed the money that went toward investing in AT&T into a regular old savings account (I can remember interest rates from passbook accounts that paid more than 3 percent - and I'm not even old enough to remember the Carter years) or a CD. One of these bank accounts would have paid out more than an investment in T with little of the risk that comes with investing in equities.

A growth stock AT&T is not. However, those who are interested in investing for growth will frequently leave out the benefit of the dividend that AT&T provides for investors. Over the past three years or so that I've been watching the stock, the dividend has pretty much yielded between 4.5 and 6 percent. While this has not kept up with the growth of the stock market overall, it is still nothing to sneeze at, and unlike capital gains, the dividend is actual cash that can be used for basically anything that one can use cash for.

Upon investigating the return of AT&T in the article I referenced above, when factoring in the dividend over a 20-year period (1995 to 2015), T had a return that was more in the range of 5.53 percent when dividends got reinvested, as per the chart below from DQYDJ.com (Don't Quit Your Day Job).

The dividends alone returned nearly as much as the per share purchase price under this scenario. In the two years since this study, AT&T continued its recent practice of raising the dividend by $0.01 per quarter. This equals out to an additional $0.04 per year per share, or right around 2 percent.

For an investor who automatically DRIPs his or her dividends, the dividend payout will effectively grow by between 6 and 8 percent on an annualized basis when combining the dividend yield with the growth in the annual dividend payout. This compounding is the secret sauce of investing for dividend income. T's dividend currently has a 32-year dividend growth streak, and it's widely expected that this streak will increase again before the next payment rolls around in February.

Updating the return by using the same calculator, for each share of AT&T bought back in November 1995, a shareholder would now hold 5.03 shares if they reinvested all of the dividends, which is up from 4.7 shares just two years ago. An investor would currently receive nearly $9.86 for each and every share that they had bought back in 1995, which is up from the $8.83 they would have received just two years ago.

Keep in mind that this dividend growth took place with minimal growth in the actual price of the stock.

There are obviously some concerns with AT&T. Debt is high and could go much higher if the proposed merger with Time Warner (TWX) goes through as planned. The dividend payout ratio is quite high as the following chart from NASDAQ.com shows:

While some people may look at free cash flow rather than GAAP earnings per share, it's hard to argue that the payout is not very tight. The three years prior to 2015 (taken from the same NASDAQ website) show that a couple of years had payout ratios that exceeded 100 percent. Yet, the dividend continued to grow, albeit slowly.

I made purchases earlier in the year that had a cost basis of ~$40 per share. When the price dropped below $33 recently, I pulled the trigger and added to my small stash of T. The discussion above shows that AT&T is not a growth stock by any means. I took a drink of T for the dividend, however. I believe that this dividend can be maintained from current cash flows, and buying more dividends at a lower price means that my capital can return more to me for as long as the company avoids cutting the dividend.

The dividends that I should receive from AT&T over the next few years can go toward either buying new shares of another company, or they can go toward a DRIP in AT&T. Either way, the dividends should increase my overall cash flow over time. With the current yield, even if I only get a 2 percent increase each year, my dividend income from T should grow by more than 7 percent each and every year if the yield stays close to where it currently is. With a time horizon of more than two decades until retirement, I'm looking forward to seeing how much income I will have by that point. Getting to a solid passive income level slowly but surely is the goal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a licensed financial professional. This article is only for educational/entertainment purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. As losses up to and including all capital invested can occur, be sure to do due diligence and check with a financial professional before investing in securities.