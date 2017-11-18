U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: 9 IPOs In Final Feast Before Thanksgiving

Nine companies came public this week raising a combined $1.1 billion. The week's three largest expected IPOs postponed. All but two companies priced below the target midpoint. Enterprise tech darlings SailPoint and SendGrid both priced above the range and traded up 8% and 13%, respectively, on the first day. Enterprise software IPOs have been a standout sector this year, generating an average total return of 26%. Injectable drug developer Arsanis was the week's winner, up 40% on its market debut.

9 IPOs During the Week of November 17th, 2017 Issuer

Business Deal Size

($mm) Market Cap

at IPO ($mm) Price vs.

midpoint First day

return Return

at 11/17 Arsanis $40 $142 -38% +40% +39% Developing antibodies designed to prevent serious infectious diseases. SendGrid $131 $805 +10% +13% +16% Provides a cloud-based platform for automated emails and marketing campaigns. SailPoint Technologies $240 $1,161 +20% +8% +8% Provides identity governance software to enterprises. Sterling Bancorp $180 $636 -8% +1% +1% Bank focused on residential mortgages in California. Stitch Fix $120 $1,527 -21% +1% +1% Online personal-styling service and clothing retailer. scPharmaceuticals $90 $257 -7% +1% +1% Commercializing an injectable version of an intravenous drug for heart failure. Legacy Acquisition $300 $375 0% 0% 0% Consumer-focused blank check company created by former P&G executives. Bluegreen Vacations $91 $1,046 -18% -7% -7% Sells timeshares and manages resorts in the US. Jianpu Technology $180 $1,399 -16% +5% -10% Leading Chinese online consumer loan and credit platform.

2 Upsized Enterprise Tech IPOs

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL), which provides identity governance software to enterprises, raised $240 million by offering 20 million shares (29% insider) at $12, above the $9 to $11 range, and traded up 8%.

Automated email platform provider SendGrid (Pending:SEND) raised $131 million by offering an upsized 8.2 million shares at $16, 10% above the midpoint of the $13.50 to $15.50 range. VC backer Bessemer bought $10 million (9%) on the offering.

Regional Bank

Sterling Bancorp (SBT), a bank focused on residential mortgage loans in California, raised $180 million in an upsized IPO (49% insider) priced at the low end of the $12 to $14 range. The stock traded up 1% on its first day.

Priced to Sell: 4 Downsized IPOs

Online personal-styling service and clothing retailer Stitch Fix (Pending:SFIX) raised $120 million in a downsized IPO priced at $15, below the $18 to $20 range. The company also removed insider selling from its CEO. The stock initially popped more than 20% before breaking issue and closing up only 1% on Friday.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT), which operates a leading Chinese consumer loan and credit platform, raised $180 million by offering 22.5 million ADSs at $8 (below the $8.50 to $10.50 range), plus an additional $40 million in a concurrent private placement. Venture backer Sequoia added an indication ($5 million) ahead of the IPO. The sock traded up 5% on its debut, but plummeted on Friday to end the week 10% below issue.

US timeshare and resort manager Bluegreen Vacations (Pending:BXG) raised $91 million at $14, well below the $16 to $18 range, and traded down 7% on the first day. Taken private by BBX (NYSE: BBX; $895 million market cap) in 2013, its sole shareholder sold 42% of the deal.

Serious infectious disease biotech Arsanis (Pending:ASNS) raised $40 million by offering additional shares at $10, after slashing its share price (from a proposed $15 to $17). It added a $20 million concurrent private placement from NEA, in addition to insiders buying $20 million (50%) worth of shares on the offering. The stock traded up 40% on its first day, which is by far the month's biggest pop.

3 Largest Deals of the Week Postponed

Suburban office REIT Workspace Property Trust (Pending:WSPT) postponed its $527 million IPO indefinitely, citing current market conditions.

Global specialty chemicals producer MPM Holdings (Momentive) (Pending:MPMH) postponed its $350 million IPO plans; since it emerged from bankruptcy in 2014, revenue has declined and free cash flow has been minimal.

Leading Argentine food products company Molino Cañuelas (Pending:MOLC) postponed its $302 million global IPO, citing recent volatility in the Argentine market. The deal was coming to market in the midst of a recent selloff after the central bank decided to raise target rates.

Smaller Deals Price as Expected

Backed by 5AM ventures and OrbiMed, injectable drug developer scPharmaceuticals (Pending:SCPH) raised $90 million with insiders purchasing $35 million (39%) on the offering. The stock traded up 1% on the first day.

QTCB-listed AMERI Holdings (OTCQB:AMRH), which provides outsourced IT services to SAP customers, raised $6 million in a Nasdaq uplisting that valued the unprofitable company at a $71 million market cap. The stock ended the day down 15%.

Legacy Acquisition (LGC.U), a consumer-focused SPAC created by former P&G executives, raised $300 million in its IPO. The company plans to target consumer goods companies or retail and restaurant chains. Consumer lifestyle company Level Brands (NYSEMKT:LEVB) raised $12 million in its Regulation A+ IPO and traded down 8%. At the IPO price, the company commands a market value of $47 million. We do not include Reg A+ deals or SPACs in our IPO stats.

IPO Pipeline Update

Broadband cable vendor Casa Systems (CASA) filed for a $150 million IPO. Life insurance provider Advantage Insurance (AVI) filed for a $150 million IPO. Chinese mushroom processor Farmmi (FAMI) filed for a $5 million US IPO. Dufry-owned travel retailer Hudson (HUD) filed for an estimated $400 million US IPO. Cold storage REIT Americold (COLD) filed for an estimated $500 million IPO. Camposol Holding (CMPO.RC), a global food producer, filed for a $345 million dual listing in Peru and the US. TFI TAB Food Investments (QSRG), a QSR operator in Turkey/China, files for a $400 million US IPO. Oral chemotherapy biotech Odonate Therapeutics (Pending:ODT) files for a $173 million IPO. Neurodegenerative disease biotech Denali Therapeutics (Pending:DNLI) filed for a $100 million IPO. LexinFintech (Pending:LX), a Chinese loan platform, filed for a $500 million US IPO. AXA Equitable (AXA.RC), AXA's financial arm, files for an IPO that could raise as much as $3 billion. Blank check company GigCapital (GIG.U) filed and set terms for a $150 million IPO.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index is up 34.2% year-to-date, ahead of the S&P 500, which is up 15.2%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include First Data (NYSE:FDC) and Square (NYSE:SQ). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 27.0% year-to-date, while the ACWX is up 22.1%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Japan Post and ABN AMRO Group.

