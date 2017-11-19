Sentiment Speaks: After Throwing Everything At This Teflon Market, Let's Start Calling It Names

Recent price action

Last weekend, I noted that the IWM was suggesting we see a rally in the equity market during the week:

“the IWM is still likely set up to rally in the coming weeks to the 152+ region before a larger degree top is made – as long as it does not break 143.75. For this reason, I still will retain an open mind that the SPX can reach higher targets.”

The IWM struck a low of 144.50, and then began a strong rally into the end of the week, approaching our target region.

Anecdotal and other sentiment indications

I am sorry to say this, but many of the articles I have read of late have simply made me chuckle. It seems all analysis is now being thrown out the window, and we have entered into the arena of “name calling.”

I have often provided you my list of negative exogenous events which have failed to even make a dent in this 45% rally since February 2016. And, from Brexit, to Frexit, to rising interest rates, to the Trump election, each and every event has resulted in most believing this rally has seen its end. I guess someone forgot to tell the market it was supposed to care about exogenous events as much as its participants do.

With the market now strongly approaching the 2600SPX region since the election last year, despite expectations to the contrary, many still remain on the sidelines in complete disbelief. But, rather than question why they got this market wrong, or why they have not enjoyed the fruits of this wonderful bull market, they continue to search for the next event which will certainly end this bull market. They continue to look at the exact same factors which have lead them in the wrong direction, yet believing they will miraculously identify the market turn even though they have been ineffective for years. In fact, I heard one commenter on television tell us that the market will crash 10% if we do not get the tax reform everyone wants. And, we were supposed to crash more than that if Trump won the election too!

Market participants just don’t seem to learn from their mistakes. It has been so deeply engrained within people’s thought processes that we must apply the principles of Newtonian physics as our primary stock market analysis methodology. And, this is despite its obvious failures time and again. Yet, no one seems to learn.

So, when all else fails, let’s just call the market a “bubble” and see what happens. You see, by calling it a “bubble,” the name callers can take comfort in the continued rise because they “know” the bubble will pop. So, when you read someone calling this market a “bubble,” consider that they likely never expected that it will rise to these heights because whatever analysis method they use simply did not work. Yet, they will provide you with continued logic – based upon their failed methods – as to why this “bubble” must pop.

Therefore, the next time you read any analysis that has resigned itself to name calling, know that the analysis is likely wrong. When all you are left with is name calling, then it is clear you really do not have any clues about what drives this market, which also means you have no clue about what will make it top.

"When the debate is lost Slander becomes the tool of the Loser." ~ Socrates

Price pattern sentiment indications and upcoming expectations

As I noted last weekend, the IWM is the key to my expectations right now. And, until it provides a completed 5 wave structure, I cannot call a top yet. So, in the coming week, as long as we remain over the 144.50 level, I expect us to rally to at least the 151 region, with the outside potential to rally as high as the 156 region in the coming month.

But, I want to note that there is potential the market may top as early as Thanksgiving. So, stay on your toes.

