How To Retire With Half A Million: John & Lisa Retirement Series - Part-3

We will analyze various scenarios, how they could still make it to a reasonably comfortable retirement while still growing their capital.

This time for John & Lisa, we will scale back their savings-capital to $500,000 at age 62, when they plan to retire.

In our previous article that we wrote on our hypothetical couple - John and Lisa - we tried to demonstrate how they could retire in 10 years, starting with modest savings of $300,000 at the age of 50 years that would grow to $1 Million by the time they actually retire at the age of 60. In Part-2 of that article, we looked at some additional scenarios with respect to the timing of start withdrawing Social Security.

A recap of the major assumptions made in the previous article:

John and Lisa started the retirement planning at 50 years of age.

Their current household gross income was $125,000 a year.

They planned to retire in 10 years at 60 years of age. They started with a savings-capital of $300,000 at age 50.

By saving aggressively and with some reasonable growth projections, their capital would grow to $1 million by the time they are 60 years old.

They planned to pay off their house mortgage by the time they retire. They would not carry any debt into retirement.

Their post-retirement expenses were $75,000 after taking into account the inflation and additional medical premiums. Please see the previous article on how they determined this amount.

Their post-retirement expenses were $75,000 after taking into account the inflation and additional medical premiums. Please see the previous article on how they determined this amount. We also assumed last time that John would start withdrawing the Social Security payments at the earliest eligibility age of 62, whereas Lisa would wait until 70 to have a higher SS payout.

Not surprisingly, some readers complained that $1 million was too high a target and not everyone would be in a situation where they could save so aggressively (we had suggested 16% savings rate between the ages of 50 to 60 years). On the other hand, some others argued that even $1 million does not go far enough to have a comfortable retirement. Though this subject is highly debatable and obviously the savings target and spending expenses will vary from person to person based on personal situations. Nonetheless, there are always two sides of a coin, and there is some element of truth on either side of the argument.

We thought it would be worthwhile to work out John & Lisa’s retirement plans with only half the savings. In other words, we will assume that John & Lisa would only have $500,000 at the start of their retirement instead of $1 million. We will also reduce their savings-capital to $150,000 at the age of 50 instead of original $300,000.

So, the new set of assumptions will look like below:

At the age of 50 years, John and Lisa had $150,000 in their 401K/IRAs.

They were putting aside only 6% of their income into their 401Ks and were getting 80% match from their employers. On their combined salary of $125,000, this would amount to $13,500 contribution/ addition each year.

In view of their present commitments on kid's college tuition expenses and the house mortgage, they were not in a position to put aside any additional money. They decided to continue with the 6% savings rate.

They decided to postpone their retirement age to 62 years (instead of 60 years) when they would actually be eligible for Social Security payments. This was a small sacrifice they would need to make considering their limited savings.

Assuming, a very conservative return of 6%, and by 401K contributions, their savings would grow to $500,000 by the time they retire at 62 years of age.

They also decided to actually start withdrawing social security payments for both of them at the earliest eligibility age of 62 years.

They also decided to actually start withdrawing social security payments for both of them at the earliest eligibility age of 62 years. Inflation is assumed to be 2.5%, whereas average COLA adjustments are assumed to be at an average of 2%. John and Lisa also decide to increase their annual spending in line with COLA adjustments and not the actual inflation. This was a little bit of sacrifice they would have to make in their living style.

Inflation is assumed to be 2.5%, whereas average COLA adjustments are assumed to be at an average of 2%. John and Lisa also decide to increase their annual spending in line with COLA adjustments and not the actual inflation. This was a little bit of sacrifice they would have to make in their living style.

House mortgage: After carefully looking at their financial situation, John and Lisa decide that they were not in a position to put any extra money towards house mortgage principal. As a result, they would not be able to pay-off the house prior to retirement at 62. Instead, they would downsize and move to a smaller accommodation in retirement. A year before retirement, they were left with $120,000 of the mortgage balance. But on the positive side, their house was worth $400,000, leaving them an equity of $280,000. They decided to downsize in the last year prior to retirement. Since they would not need to commute to work in retirement, they decided to move to an outer suburb where they could get comparable but little smaller housing for about 100,000 cheaper. Their net outgo after commissions was only $25,000, and their new house was debt free. As a result of this transaction, they would also pay less in property taxes and insurance on the new house.

A year before retirement, they were left with $120,000 of the mortgage balance. But on the positive side, their house was worth $400,000, leaving them an equity of $280,000. They decided to downsize in the last year prior to retirement. Since they would not need to commute to work in retirement, they decided to move to an outer suburb where they could get comparable but little smaller housing for about 100,000 cheaper. Their net outgo after commissions was only $25,000, and their new house was debt free. As a result of this transaction, they would also pay less in property taxes and insurance on the new house.

They were also able to reduce their starting expenses in retirement to $60,000 (in inflation-adjusted terms). In the previous articles, we had assumed this to be $75,000. John and Lisa make their retirement planning based on the assumption that they would be able to get a consistent return of 6% - 8% per annum on their investments.

The very last assumption is an important one, that can make or break John and Lisa’s retirement planning. We will talk about strategies that can help achieve very modest targets of 6-8% return. Below, we will present the results with three different rates of return on their investments, ranging from 6% to 8%.

Results with 6% constant return:

Results with 7% constant return:

Results with 8% constant return:

The above examples show that their investments grow in all three cases. Of course, they grow much faster if the rate of return on their investment was 8% compared to 6%. But even with 6% return, they will be able to manage a comfortable retirement with their principal growing albeit slowly. We have included the calculations until the age of 95 years. To keep the image readable, after, 80th year, we have only presented net balances for 85th, 90th, and 95th year.

Even though the stock market has returned more than 9% on a long-term basis, but there is no certainty of constant returns. It can go up sometimes and can also go down a lot during recessions or major corrections. If a recession was to hit early in the retirement phase, it could be devastating on the retiree’s finances. So, all of this planning and calculations require that the retiree invests wisely and able to get a minimum return of 6% or higher on a consistent basis.

How to ensure an investment return of 8% or better:

We can see from the above examples, the importance of the rate of investment returns that John/Lisa are going to get. This is critical in determining if they are going to have a very comfortable retirement or are they going to have to worry about money and cut corners.

However, fortunately, we are not aiming for some dramatically high rates of returns. We are only talking about 6-8% returns on a consistent basis. The stock market has provided on an average of 9% returns over a long period of time. But two things need to be kept in mind. First, this average is “over long periods of time,” and not necessarily the similar returns year after year. Secondly, this is just an average, and it means that so many retail investors get much lower and sub-par returns due to several reasons, including keeping too much in cash, buying at peak and selling in panic situations. Below we will demonstrate how to avoid many of the above pitfalls and aim for at least 8-9% overall returns on a consistent basis.

There are several ways to meet this goal. We have presented many strategies in our past articles. We prefer to adopt several strategies, all at once, to ensure diversification in the true sense. Below we present some of our ideas and strategies.

Strategy Name Income Goal Total Return Goal Maximum Drawdown targets 1. 8% Income from CEF Investing 8% 10% or higher Similar to S&P500. 2. Risk-Adjusted 6% Income 6% 9% or higher 15% 3. Conservative Rotation Strategy for Retirement funds NA 9% or higher 15% 4. Technology Funds NA 15% or higher 25% 5. Core DGI Strategy 4-5% 10% or higher 70-80% of S&P500

In our previous article (Part-2), we presented the strategy “Risk-Adjusted 6% Income”, to earn 6% consistent income and 8% overall returns. This time, we will present another strategy, i.e., Conservative Rotation Based Retirement Strategy, in more details to provide some general idea.

The Conservative Rotation Strategy for Retirement Funds:

This strategy aims for about 9% or higher returns on a relatively consistent basis, with minimal drawdowns. The strategy uses only two securities, S&P500 Index fund (SPY) and 20-year Treasury Fund (TLT). The strategy invests and rotates between the two securities based on inverse volatility. The basic premise is that the lower the volatility in S&P500, more of the investment dollars should be committed to Stocks or S&P500 in this case. As the volatility in stocks or S&P500 increases, the strategy gradually moves money to the Treasury fund, as a safety asset. Some would critique that Treasuries have been on a Bull-run over the last couple of decades and it may not work the same way in the future. However, it is our belief, that during a crisis and panic situations and sudden downturns, Treasuries will always perform reasonably well, since investors find safety in them. If someone does not like long-term Treasuries at this time, it could be replaced by 7-10 year mid-term Treasury Fund (IEF). However, the overall results may suffer a little bit.

Below we present the results from using this strategy since the year 2003, using the above two securities, S&P500 and TLT (using the annualized volatility target of 8%.)

The worst year for the strategy was -8.32% compared to -37% for S&P500. The maximum drawdown was -15.5% compared to -50% for S&P500. The annualized return for the strategy was 10.95% compared to 9.60% for S&P500.

Results with 6% annual income withdrawn from each of the portfolios:

As one can see, the strategy performs better than S&P500 and at the same time without the bumps. When the income is withdrawn ((on a yearly basis)), the strategy performs even better and ends with much higher balances compared to S&P500. In the case of S&P500, the retiree is forced to withdraw the income at times when the market is doing poorly, which results in overall inferior results.

Conclusion:

We tried to demonstrate that even with half the starting capital (compared to $1 million in the previous article), John and Lisa would be able to have a reasonably comfortable retirement. Obviously, this modified strategy required some sacrifices and compromises. We also demonstrated how small decisions could change the outcomes for anyone. So, planning is important and almost always dependent on personal factors and situations. There is, of course, no substitute for saving more and starting as early as possible.

We also observed that besides savings, it is important to grow the savings by investing wisely and getting reasonable investment returns on a consistent basis. An investment in S&P500 or the overall broader market can also provide good results over a long period of time, but the ride is likely to be bumpy. The last thing a retiree needs is big drawdowns of the kind we had in the year 2008. The above examples show that the smoother ride will result in much higher returns, especially when one withdraws income on a regular basis.

A return of less than 6% might result in gradual depletion of John/Lisa’s savings into their 80’s or 90's unless they were able to reduce their spending. Two things stand out – first, we need to get a minimum of 7% return and secondly with minimum possible volatility and drawdowns. Fortunately, 7% or 8% is not a very ambitious growth target and highly feasible for most folks with some knowledge and by avoiding the common pitfalls.

