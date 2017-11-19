Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/16/17: APO, MXWL, RDUS, SCM, AKTS, LPTX, IMMU

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/16/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

SEASONAL NOTE:
This Round Up article has only a tiny fraction of the insider intelligence generated on 11/16. With insider filing volumes hitting seasonal highs, there were 20 stocks with insider activity that generated "Significantly Bullish" or "Nearly Bullish" insider signals on Monday. One the sell side, 10 stocks hit similar screens. Yet only a handful tickers are highlighted in this free article. That's the way it is when insider filings volumes are high...and filing volumes are going to be high all the way through the last week of the year. Bottom line is: if you're serious about using insider data in your investing process, you really should consider upgrading to our Daily Insider Ratings Reports. Nuff said!

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Stellus Capital (SCM);
  • Radius Health (RDUS);
  • Maxwell Technologies (MXWL);
  • Apollo Global (APO), and;
  • Akoustis Technologies (OTCQB:AKTS).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Leap Therapeutics (LPTX), and;
  • Immunomedics (IMMU).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Bright Horizons (BFAM);
  • WEX (WEX);
  • Q2 (QTWO);
  • Servicenow (NOW);
  • Marcus & Millichap (MMI);
  • Garmin (GRMN), and;
  • Facebook (FB).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Schwab Charles (SCHW);
  • Sprint (S);
  • Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX);
  • Jeld Wen Holding (JELD), and;
  • Akamai Tech (AKAM).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Softbank Group

BO

Sprint

S

B

$15,750,208

2

Venbio Select Advisor

DIR,BO

Immunomedics

IMMU

B

$13,868,250

3

Venbio Select Advisor

BO

Mirati Therapeutics

MRTX

JB*

$8,450,000

4

Healthcare Ventures IX

BO

Leap Therapeutics

LPTX

JB*

$6,436,525

5

Tiger Global Mgt

BO

Apollo Global

APO

B

$5,039,908

6

Biotech Growth N V

BO

Radius Health

RDUS

B

$1,312,390

7

Buchheim Jorg

DIR

Maxwell Technologies

MXWL

B

$1,295,000

8

Leighton Thomson

CEO,DIR

Akamai Tech

AKAM

AB

$999,761

9

Ladd Robert T

CEO,DIR

Stellus Capital

SCM

B

$968,666

10

Neal Jerry D

DIR

Akoustis Technologies

AKTS

JB*

$849,998

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Onex

BO

Jeld Wen Holding

JELD

JS*

$682,008,448

2

Bain Capital

BO

Bright Horizons

BFAM

JS*

$611,692,416

3

Koum Jan

DIR

Facebook

FB

AS

$106,577,056

4

Zuckerberg Mark

CB,CEO,BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$42,499,172

5

Diehl Jeffrey T

DIR

Q2

QTWO

JS*

$33,200,000

6

Warburg Pincus

DIR

WEX

WEX

S

$21,264,840

7

Luddy Frederic B

DIR

Servicenow

NOW

AS

$18,519,699

8

Schwab Charles

CB,DIR,BO

Schwab Charles

SCHW

S

$15,629,022

9

Burrell Jonathan

BO

Garmin

GRMN

S

$15,335,020

10

Phoenix Inv

BO

Marcus & Millichap

MMI

S

$11,407,110

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

