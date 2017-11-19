Mondelez Vs. Hershey; Which One Tastes Better?

Which is the best pick after their most recent earnings?

As emerging markets mid-class population is constantly increasing and the fast pace North American way of living is expanding, the interest for snack companies is growing. Hershey (HSY) is the leader in the chocolate candy market and Mondelez is not far behind. Known for their famous Cadbury, Lu, and Oreo brands, Mondelez is also active in the salty snack business through Nabisco, Triscuit, and Wheat Thins. Instead of fighting PEP with more chips, MDLZ has gone with the “replacement snack” business.

Hershey’s (same as MDLZ’s) business model is highly dependent on commodity prices, such as cocoa and sugar, fluctuating. For this reason, it is now time for HSY to enter the snack business with its own version of “replacement snacks”. So far, this expansion is working very well.

As Mondelez makes significant effort to focus on their brands, Hershey is expanding in a new market. Both companies are strong dividend paying stocks, but which one is the best pick now?

Revenues

Over the past 5 years, Hershey has slowly but steadily increased its sales. The company benefits from strong brand names, giving it the opportunity to ask for better store placement. As the company continues to enjoy its dominant position in the U.S. (46% of market share in the chocolate bar sector), management continues to seek growth vectors through the snack industry and, obviously, emerging markets.

While Hershey is a leader in the U.S., Mondelez makes a lot more money in Europe. The company is stronger in cookies than pure salty snacks.

Do not get fooled by the past 5 years revenue drop. After Kraft and Mondelez were separated in 2012, MDLZ continued its focus on its power brands and sold less popular and profitable brands.

Both companies reported “okay” revenue growth for their latest quarter. HSY reported revenue growth of 1.5% while MDLZ reported revenue growth of 2%.

Earnings

On the earnings side, Hershey went through several “non-recurrent” events making its EPS trend look like a rollercoaster. When you look at the “adjusted EPS” chart, it looks a lot better:

Management reinstated their 2017 guidance but specified it should be at the higher end of the $4.72-$4.81 EPS bracket. Hershey continues to use its dominance in the U.S. market to enjoy strong pricing power and maintain their margin at a high level.

While Hershey is showing some difficulties in finding its place in China, Mondelez counts on the emerging markets as one of its strongest growth driver. A strong growth in these markets supports the company’s latest EPS uptrend. In their most recent quarter, EPS was up 12%.

Dividend Growth Perspective

Both companies benefit from strong brands in a recurring purchasing business. They also present 2 interesting dividend growth profiles. Since its spin-off, MDLZ has had 5 consecutive years with a dividend increase. As for Hershey, it is only 2 years from being on the Dividend Achievers lists. This is a list of “young” dividend growers with 10 consecutive years. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.



As you can see, the fight is close, but MDLZ shows both stronger stock price and dividend growth. In term of yield, HSY is the winner by about 0.30% (2.40% vs 2.10%).

As far as their dividend sustainability, both companies have their payout ratios under control. I would give a slightly advantage toward Hershey as I prefer using the cash payout ratio vs the classic payout ratio. After all, earnings are not real cash, it is only a number for accountants. In both situations, you can expect high single digit dividend growth in the upcoming years.

Both companies meet my 7 dividend growth investing principles.

Valuation

So far, I do not see anything in my analysis that tells me which company is clearly better than the other. Honestly, their business models are quite similar and show comparable strengths. At this point, it is more a matter of determining which stock is cheaper.

When I look at the past PE and forward PE ratios, I would be tempted to pick MDLZ as it is slightly cheaper than HSY.

Digging deeper, I will use the dividend discount model. I use a smaller dividend growth rate for the first 10 years for HSY in order to reflect the current situation. However, I have given a 6.50% long term growth rate to both.

HSY:

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $2.62 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 7.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.50% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $233.63 $139.94 $99.80 10% Premium $214.16 $128.28 $91.48 Intrinsic Value $194.70 $116.62 $83.17 10% Discount $175.23 $104.96 $74.85 20% Discount $155.76 $93.29 $66.53

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

HSY is trading right under its fair valuation. There is not any great deal here.

MDLZ:

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $0.88 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 8.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.50% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $85.54 $51.07 $36.31 10% Premium $78.41 $46.81 $33.28 Intrinsic Value $71.28 $42.56 $30.25 10% Discount $64.15 $38.30 $27.23 20% Discount $57.02 $34.04 $24.20

Unfortunately, MDLZ is also fully valued according to the DDM. Even with two different valuation models, it is hard to tell which company is best for your portfolio.

Final Thought

While both companies are making their way through the snack and candy business, I do not find anything too attractive at this point. Both stocks went up over the past 5 years to reach full valuation (and probably are a bit expensive at this point). The enthusiasm in this industry comes a lot from possible mergers. Back in early 2017, rumors spread that Kraft-Heinz (KHC) would eye Mondelez (how ironic!). More recently, Hershey’s CEO declared it would be open for an M&A. As consolidation is often the key in the food business, may we eventually see a Mondelez-Hershey combination?

