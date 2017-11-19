An Integrated Research On Global Blood Therapeutics: Is Voxelotor The Answer For Sickle Cell Disease?

Back on Oct. 17, 2017, we had the honor to sit down with Decision Analytics (“DA”) in an interview regarding Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI), a firm that focuses on the innovation and commercialization of cancer drugs. The discussion cued readers in the upcoming data for a stellar tyrosine kinase inhibitor for cancer treatment, poziotinib (which turned out positive). Spectrum shares rallied over 36% the following day. Altogether, the stock helped Integrated BioSci Investing, marketplace subscribers gained over 160% thus far. At the end of the discussion, we asked DA for his best recommendation for 2017 (and Global Blood Therapeutics came up). In the past 52-weeks, Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT), a bioscience that focuses on the innovation of medicine to treat blood diseases, rallied over 91%. Since DA’s recommendation back on Oct. 17, the stock had gained $8.30 to trade at $41.20 during the Nov. 16 after-hours trading session (this equates to over 25% gains for subscribers). Let’s see what DA stated about this firm.

I believe Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) is the most undervalued among biotechs. They are leading in sickle cell disease, have a drug that could have curative potential, have not shown any tolerability or safety issues, and have peak sales estimates of $2-3B from analysts, which I actually think are conservative. It’s crazy to me that with all the excellent clinical data to date that the company only has a market cap of $1.5B. The market is giving them about a 15% chance of success, whereas I think it’s higher than 80%. If the risk is a safety issue that would have probably shown up by now. This company could easily be 5x the current price by 2019. And, I anticipate a big move when they release the Phase 3A results sometime in the next several months.

The robust share price appreciation is due to the stellar underlying science of its lead drug, voxelotor, a drug that is highly likely to deliver robust trial data for the treatment of sickle cell disease (“SCD”). Despite the promising development, we were initially reserved about the said drug, because it is a novel therapeutic in its own class (an - elotor or oxygen affinity modulator) so we were uncertain how it would affect the blood PH (as well as the oxygen binding curve of the blood protein hemoglobin). Since the primary value of this company resides in its clinical program to service SCD, we’ll focus on the underlying mechanism, the big picture of the aforesaid disease (and how voxelotor can serve this unmet medical need). Then, we’ll go over the HOPE trial as well as notable earning developments.



About Global Blood

Based in South San Francisco, Global Blood Therapeutics is innovating the sole molecule (voxelotor) for the treatment of SCD. The company is currently conducting two clinical trials, a phase 3 study coin HOPE for adults and teens with all genotypes of the aforesaid disease. The second study, HOPE-KIDS 1 is currently in the phase 2A (which is an exploratory study for the safety and efficacy). In order to fully appreciate the said medicine and its ramifications, as alluded, we’ll explore the underlying science of SCD in further detail.

Underlying Science of SCD

Deoxyribonucleic acid (“DNA”) codes for amino acids (the building blocks in all proteins), and segments of DNA that code for particular proteins are called genes. Out of the 46 chromosomes, number 11 contains the genes for the hemoglobin beta subunits. Of note, a human has 23 pair of chromosomes (one of each pair comes from dad and the other comes from mom). People with one copy of the sickle beta globin gene (HbS) are carriers. Notably, carriers don't have the disease, as two copies of HbS are need to have full blown SCD; however, carriers pass the HbS genes down to their kids which maintains it in the population. Interestingly, carriers has survival advantages in malaria. It is selected for people in India and Africa to have the trait, because the carriers have increased survival when they have malaria (and, malaria is highly prevalent over there). However, in the USA, where malaria prevalent is low, being a carrier has no added health benefit. as alluded, the survival advantage is also the reason HbS remains in the world population. In the US, about 100K Americans suffer from SCD - of which, there is one out of 365 African Americans and one out of 16,300 Hispanics.

Normal Versus Sickle Hemoglobin

Hemoglobin (Hb) is a blood protein found inside the red blood cells ("RBC") that picks up oxygen from the lung (and carries it to all tissues in the body). It consists of 2 subunits alpha, 2 subunits beta. Inside the beta subunits, there are 146 amino acids. Notably, the amino acid at the 6th position of the beta subunit, glutamic acid is substituted with valine in SCD. As follows, Hb molecules exist in single unit whether they’re picking up oxygen from the lung or releasing it to tissues. In contrast, sickle (abnormal) hemoglobins (HbS) exist in single units when they’re carrying oxygen, but they have a tendency to bind to each other forming long chains (i.e. polymerize) in an oxygen deprivation state.

Asides clumping into long lines, 14 strands stack on top of each other like beads to constitute long bundles. These bundles then stretch the RBC, thus turning its normal disk shape into a sickle-like farm tool. Normal RBCs can easily pass through blood vessels. In contrast, when HbS polymerize they cause the RBC to deform and become more rigid (which makes it difficult for them to go through the blood vessel). Ultimately, this reduces blood flow rate, thereby leading to oxygen deprivation throughout the body (a state known as hypoxia).

Additionally, hypoxia disrupts the electron transport chain (“ETC”). In other words, the absence of oxygen (acting as the final electron acceptor in ETC) causes the process to be halted. Consequently, the body now relies on glycolysis to make energy: pyruvates turn to lactates, which is converted into lactic acid. The buildup of lactic acid causes muscles to burn as well as disrupts the body’s pH.



Symptoms, Diagnosis, And Treatments

Symptoms of SCD are headaches, cold hands and feet, pale skin, chest pain, yellow eyes and skin, leg ulcers, and dizziness. Usually, signs don’t show until the infants are over four months old - by then, blood samples are collected for examination. If the result shows HbS, a second blood test is carried out to complete the diagnosis. At first, acetaminophen, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs ("NSAID") are used to treat mild pain. If the patient shows no improvements, narcotics might be needed (narcotics can be used in combinations with either acetaminophen or NSAID itself).

That aside, patients are recommended to change their daily routine in managing SCD. For instance, having good nutrition is important, as it boosts the immune system for fighting infection. Specifically, patients are recommended to consume foods (rich in folic acid) which enhances RBC production. Patients are also advised to drink plenty of water, avoid exercising too much and having excess emotional as well as physical stress. Furthermore, blood transfusions are utilized to stop further complications. Hydroxyurea helps reduce the need for blood transfusions. However, repetitive transfusions cause a plethora of complications, thus necessitating better treatments. What we are most interested in is the drug-in-development, Voxelotor that inhibits the binding of Hbs to improve oxygen flow.

Treatment Costs And voxelotor Market

The treatment costs for SCD is high due to associated complications, hospital admission, physician fees, clinic and ED visits, and diagnostic procedures, and outpatient consultations. The average annual care for an adult can go over $200K. In term of lifetime spendings, over $8M will be spent (assuming that the person lives to be roughly 50 years old). Given the costs associated with treating SCD are huge, Global Blood Therapeutics can charge a premium for voxelotor. Policymakers will be unlikely to oppose the efficacious solution to a condition that incurs substantial health care spending. Altogether, the demand for better SCD treatment is robust with the estimated peak sales of Voxelotor to be around the $2B to $3B ballpark.

HOPE Trial

Commenced in 2016, the HOPE trial is a phase 3 randomized, multicenter, placebo-controlled study of roughly 400 patients with SCD. The patients either take voxelotor (at two different dosages, i.e. the experiment arms) or the sugar pill (the control). After 24 weeks, the primary endpoint (changes in Hb) is measured. Secondary endpoints include the total days of symptoms exacerbation and SCD symptoms score. Estimated to complete in June 2019, the outcomes of this study can have major ramifications to this investing thesis.



Based on our mechanism of action analysis of Voxelotor (and its applications to the underlying science of SCD as written above), we initially feel reserved to state our claim regarding the drug’s safety. We theorized that because the drug causes an increased Hb's oxygen binding capacity, which may reduce the unloading of oxygen that, in and of itself, can potentially lead to unforeseen short-term consequences. Interestingly, the company issued, on Nov. 13, that the Independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (“DSMB”) for the said study reviewed the data (and confirmed that it’s safe).

This first DSMB review, which opens up enrollment to younger patients, is an important milestone for the HOPE Study and we are encouraged that this independent committee has determined that voxelotor continues to be well tolerated,” said Ted Love, M.D., President, and CEO. “The opportunity to include adolescent SCD patients in the HOPE Study is a great step forward as we believe voxelotor has the potential to be a disease-modifying therapy that is needed in all age groups who suffer from this devastating disease. We remain on track to announce top-line data for our HOPE Study in H1 2019, and we look forward to providing an interim update on our ongoing HOPE-KIDS 1 Study at the upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting in December.



Earning Highlights

For the third quarter, Global Blood Therapeutics posted the losses of $28.6M ($0.66 per share) versus $21M ($0.58 per share) for the same period a year prior. This is normal for a developing bioscience firm, as much cash is needed to fund innovation. There is no approved product yet for sales to generate positive earnings. What investors should focus on is whether there is adequate cash to fund operations. As of Sept. 30, the company significantly improved its cash position (by 27%) to $259.4M, from $197.3M for the similar period. As alluded, the firm will spend more money with the advancement of the HOPE trial. And, the current cash supply is more than adequate to fund the mentioned trial to completion.

Another Q3 highlight is that the World Health Organization approved GBT-440 to be named as voxelotor. The - elotor designate the molecule as a new therapeutic class (an oxygen affinity modulator). Of note, investing in a new therapeutic class tends to pay off big if the data shows positive results in the future. That aside, the FDA also granted the rare pediatric disease designation for Voxelotor as a treatment for SCD: this is important because it enabled the company to charge a premium pricing to ensure that their arduous innovation efforts are properly compensated.

Potential Risks

The key risk to investing in Global Blood Therapeutics is the outcome of the HOPE trial. We noted in another article that while the stellar data for the single patient on voxelotor could foretell the positive outcomes of the HOPE trial, this can be tricky (as it is tough to gauge the trial results by the single patient alone). If HOPE fails to meet its primary outcome, it is most likely that the stock will tumble over 80%. On the contrary, the stock will highly likely increase over 100% if data results turn out to be positive. Based on our assessment, the drug has over 60% chances of passing the aforesaid trial. In addition, voxelotor (even if approved in the future) may not generate significant sales. However, this is a small risk due to the lack of stellar treatment option (and the robust demand for novel SCD treatments).

Conclusion

Jonathan Faison also believes that Global Blood Therapeutics is a conviction buy. According to the expert,

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence should initiate a pilot position in the near term. Those who already own stakes are encouraged to add to them on weakness if they are looking to fill out their positions. I continue to expect positive returns in light of upcoming presentations and results from the first portion of the pivotal study, as well as a simple revaluation as Wall Street begins to realize that just maybe GBT-440 is the real deal. In the event of a large rise in the stock price, the ROTY model account might take partial profits but will likely still hold a significant stake through the data readout.

In all, our assessment falls in line with the aforementioned experts (Faison and Decision Analytics). Despite the 60% chances of positive results for its phase 3 trials, the market for Voxelotor is substantial. Moreover, the drug can also be potentially marketed at a significant premium. We also recommend a buy due to the gargantuan opportunity for this drug. If the trial proves positive (and the drug is approved), we anticipate that the stock can increase multiple folds over time. Last but not least, investors should note that Global Blood Therapeutics has only one molecule (so this investment isn’t for most bioscience investors who cannot afford significant risks). It is best used as a diversification (as one is looking for the next potential multibaggers).



