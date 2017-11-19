Dick's Sporting Goods: Survivor Or Zombie Stock?

I appreciate the fundamentals of the company, but believe the stock is trading primarily on sentiment.

Is Dick's Sporting Goods better off with reduced brick-and-mortar competition or worse off with the Amazon and DTC threats?

Few retailers have been as "hard to read" as Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS).

Back in March, I proposed a debate around whether the company was (1) well positioned to benefit from decreasing competition following the bankruptcy of key brick-and-mortar peers Sports Authority and Vestis Retail Group or (2) overly exposed to the wrath of Amazon (AMZN), Nike's (NKE) DTC (direct-to-consumer) strategy and the "death of the mall" phenomenon in the U.S.

The Street seems to believe in the latter, as the stock has taken a dive of nearly -50% YTD. But I am not quite convinced that Dick's is ready to throw in the towel yet.

Credit: Footwear News

Earlier this week, the retailer released a mixed earnings report, as revenues and EPS for 3Q17 lavishly beat expectations (arguably the best quarterly results of the year) while the preliminary 2018 earnings outlook failed to impress, to say the least. But regardless of the hard facts, I question how much the success of an investment in DKS today will be contingent upon the company's fundamentals vs. sentiment on the stock.

To illustrate my point, let's look at recent share price behavior. DKS finished the trading session on Tuesday, after the earnings report, down about -3%. That, to me, meant that investors had chosen to put more weight on management's concerns over margins next year than on the additional 11 cents in EPS above consensus now expected for the current year ($0.04 beat in 3Q17 plus the $0.07 implied upside to 4Q17 consensus baked into Dick's earnings guidance for the upcoming quarter).

However, all it took was a bullish note from JPMorgan on Wednesday calling the retailer "a survivor" to send shares back up sharply, fully recovering post-earnings losses and adding a +8% gain on top of Tuesday's levels. I have not read the sell-side report, but I doubt that the Wall Street firm would have introduced new facts not disclosed or discussed by Dick's just one day before to justify the stock price reaction. It seems, therefore, that DKS has been moving around largely due to a back-and-forth shift between "risk on" and "risk off" sentiment.

FL PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Ticker/Company Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG FCF Yield Foot Locker - FL 9.8x 6.9% 1.4x 9.4% Finish Line (FINL) 18.5x 10.5% 1.8x 12.2% Dick's SG (DKS) 9.7x 5.5% 1.8x 6.5%

In my view and reverting back to fundamentals, I continue to see plenty of positives that make the stock's rock-bottom 9.7x forward P/E and 6.5% trailing FCF yield (see above) look compelling. Dick's is one of the few retailers that I can pull from memory generating 10% or more of its revenues from its online channel, which bodes well for the company given e-commerce trends. The promotional environment continues to hurt pricing, but this is the new reality to which I believe every retailer, including Amazon, needs to adapt going forward. And sure, the company hinted at an EPS drop of 20% coming up in 2018 that sent Street's EPS projections tumbling down to $2.50 this week. But the management team has been acting conservatively recently, guiding low to later overcome expectations.

With all that said, however, I choose to stay away from DKS at the moment because I do not believe the stock will necessarily trade on fundamentals as much as on risk-perception. While I believe Dick's has the potential to be a long-term survivor in the sporting goods sector, the stock may act more like a zombie in the short term, trading generally sideways at least until sentiment in retail shifts. In this space, and expanding beyond sporting goods, I believe momentum will be on the side of more conservative plays -- Wal-Mart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD) quickly coming to mind.

To those considering buying DKS now, I would suggest factoring in volatility and potential near-term stock price pressure in the investment decision.

Note from the author: if you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow DM Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get E-mail Alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.