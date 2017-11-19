After Home Depot (HD) delivered a pristine quarter earlier this week, it is almost time for Lowe's (LOW) to try and follow suit. The Mooresville-based company is expected to deliver $1.02 in EPS and $16.6 billion in revenues that, if achieved, would represent a timid but welcome +5% YOY increase.

If Home Depot can serve as my parameter, I expect Lowe's to deliver a much-needed all-around beat this time that has happened only once in the past five quarters. With the winds blowing in favor of the home improvement retail space, I believe LOW's stock price performance has lagged this year (+13% vs. HD's +25% YTD) in part because the company has failed to convince investors beyond any doubt that it can keep up with its market-leading peer.

What Home Depot's results tell me about Lowe's

Let's break down the components of the P&L one by one. On the top-line, Home Depot reported the largest top-line beat since 4Q15 with comps coming in 250 bps above consensus. The tailwinds seem to have come primarily from a robust U.S. market that was hit by severe weather, wild fires and earthquakes in 3Q17. Although Home Depot has a larger footprint in the states most affected by the natural disasters (Florida, Texas and California, see below), I believe Lowe's will also benefit from the reconstruction efforts, even if not to the same extent. Aside from one-off events, I remind the reader that Lowe's management had already anticipated very strong July comps of nearly +8%, with the hurricane season likely helping to boost September's as well.

With pricing strength reported by Home Depot likely to be a an industry-wide phenomenon, I would expect Lowe's gross margins to be perhaps equally resilient. Last quarter, the company reported improved profitability, with gross margins down only about -20 bps YOY (vs. Home Depot's -10 bps this quarter). On opex, I expect to see Lowe's trademark cost management practices helping to keep op margins healthy. However, it is certainly not out of question that the weather events that might provide top-line tailwinds could add a few million to the opex line. Netting out the pluses and minuses, I believe Lowe's op margin will come in just about in line with last year's, if not slightly better. A risk to my expectations would be management's anticipated "pressure on operating margin" as a result of "incremental customer-facing hours in stores".

Below is the summarized non-GAAP P&L that I expect to see on Tuesday.

My take on Lowe's stock

Last quarter, I argued that the Street's overwhelmingly negative reaction to what did not seem like disastrous results led me to buying LOW on the dip. As it turns out and using a bit of luck in my favor, I ended up buying the stock at a 10-month low of just over $71 apiece.

Today, forward earnings multiples have climbed a bit from the late August 16.5x levels. Interestingly, the stock has even appreciated more than HD, by about two percentage points, following Home Depot's robust earnings beat earlier this week. But despite the recent run, I continue to believe that LOW looks attractive, as comps continue to be healthy and the dividend coverage remains impressive at 7.6x FCF in 1H17.

A long-awaited and much-needed earnings beat, however, would probably do wonders to support my bullish case.

