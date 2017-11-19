What's Next For Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush Partners' (HCLP) shares have performed terribly in 2017; that’s not debatable. What we have to do now is move on from the past and look to the future. Often times yesterday's dogs are tomorrow's stars, but that is no guarantee, which is why due diligence is required to determine if the poor performance was related to a secular change or a temporary hurdle to be worked through. In Hi-Crush’s case, the facts on the ground point to a strengthening market while more importantly guidance from not only Hi-Crush but also Fairmount Santrol's (FMSA) and U.S. Silica's (SLCA) management teams are all saying the same thing; that is pricing continues to improve and customers are begging for more sand.

Health of the Market

The poor performance of Hi-Crush this year is mainly attributable to the market's perception that there will be an oversupply of in-basin brown sand, flooding the market and crushing sand pricing. This story is going to play itself out over the next 18 months as Permian plants come online, but it seems crazy to me that these Wall Street guys in New York would know more about the sand market than the actual management teams running the businesses. Here is what management of U.S. Silica had to say about market conditions:

Contract interest is at an all-time high, and we will continue to prioritize customers with capacity reservation fee contracts and long-term partners in this tight market.

It went on to add:

A lot of the ones that have been signed and are in the pipeline are for Northern White sand, so I think the death bell on Northern White sand has been prematurely rung.

This is what HCLP had to say about the market:

We expect pricing to continue to improve because of the tight supply situation that we're experiencing right now.

I do understand there is always potential for the industry to get too excited and overbuild. Management did not see the impending doom that was 2015/2016, but in its defense, I think few predicted oil’s collapse from over $100 per barrel to sub-$40. We are operating in a different environment than in 2014; oil sits in the $50s today with weekly draws continuing. 2014 was a time when oil was in the $100s and inventories were building week in and week out. I’m inclined to side with management here as I see the world needing to further rely on American shale oil to help offset declines in oil production throughout the world and the fuel to American shale oil growth is sand (and cheap credit).

(Source: Hi-Crush 3Q 2017 Earnings Call Presentation)

Logistics Differentiate

Hi-Crush really separates itself from the competition with its first-class vertically integrated supply system. It adds value via its logistics network. It’s hard to differentiate yourself from the competition via sand quality as it’s truly a commoditized good; all the major players have similar sand quality. Hi-Crush's advantage comes from being able to deliver high-quality sand from the mine to the well site in a timely and reliable fashion. It would appear to be challenging for a new player to enter this field as the owned network is already well established providing a massive buffer to any new entrant. The established producers operate their own mines which are located near the Class 1 rail track. The trains then deliver the sand to the companies' owned terminals that are located in the key basins. Finally, Propstream provides a huge benefit to the customer as Hi-Crush can internally manage the last mile logistics of delivering the sand to the well site.

To compete in a commoditized business having a low cost structure is critical. The big sand producers of which Hi-Crush is one have already built out and own the key facilities all along the chain. Any new competitor that tries to establish itself will have inferior mine locations and an inferior distribution network creating a higher cost structure making it challenging to compete with the established companies. The big players in the industry really need to only be concerned with one another opening too many mines too quickly; consolidation in this space could make a lot of sense. New entrants can pop up in the Permian due to the ability to truck sand to the well site, but the other oil plays seem to not have this option.

(Source: Hi-Crush 3Q 2017 Earnings Call Presentation)

Growth But at What Cost

Hi-Crush has materially grown production since its IPO, yet the stock has languished. A lot of that is due to market perception, but another critical factor to look at was whether or not growth was accretive. A lot of shares were issued between the IPO and today; how are the per share metrics?

Shares Outstanding

2014 ~ 37,000,000

2015 ~ 37,000,000

2016 ~ 64,000,000

2017 ~ 91,000,000

2014 2015 2016 Q3 2017 Annualized Revenue/Share $10.45 $9.18 $3.19 $7.37 EBITDA/Share $4.31 $1.63 $-0.81 $1.84 Sand Sold/Share (tons) 0.12 0.14 0.066 0.11

(Author created using data from Investor Fact Sheet)

I annualized Q3 numbers as Q1 and Q2 numbers aren’t indicative of where things are headed. In fact, I would say annualizing Q3 numbers is underselling the company. I’m being conservative here because the full impact of Kermit is yet to be felt, but I believe it to be prudent to simply annualize the numbers. The key takeaway to me is that growth looks good moving forward; however, the per share metrics don’t stack up to 2014 quite yet as pricing power just isn’t the same anymore. In 2014, contribution margin per ton was in the low $40 range whereas today it should finally crack $20 in Q4. Having said that, in 2014, the stock spent a significant portion of the year trading over $40 per share and even got up into the $60s. In order for an investment in Hi-Crush today, one does not need to expect to see 2014’s margins as the stock trades at less than $10 per share.

Catalysts

On the conference call, management guided towards mid $20s as a contribution margin and sales volume to reach around 2.7 million tons. That comes to an expected contribution margin of $67.5 million for Q4; this would be the largest quarterly contribution margin in the company’s history. Capex is coming down as the facilities have been built out; it’s now time to return capital to shareholders via buybacks and unit distributions. Due to the reduction in capex, I’d ballpark distributable cash flow to be between 70% and 80% of the contribution margin.

Utilizing a $270 million annualized contribution margin for next year combined with 75% margins, Hi-Crush should earn roughly $200 million in distributable cash flow in 2018. Debt stands at nearly $200 million while the equity is currently valued at about $850 million. If this turns out to be correct, then Hi-Crush is currently trading at 5x next year's free cash flow, which is just too damn cheap. Distributions should increase materially moving forward as the sponsor is incentivized to do so. The sponsor doesn’t start to receive a share of the distributions until they reach a quarterly distribution rate above $0.55 per unit ($2.2 yearly). Reaching this figure of $2.20 per share in distributions at some point in late 2018 is achievable, and if that occurs, the stock will not be trading sub $10. There is also the possibility the company elects to aggressively buy back shares as opposed to increase the payout. This would be seen as a major positive as it improves per share metrics; evidence of its corporate finance endeavors will be made visible with its 13F fillings.

Conclusion

The market fears an oversupply of in-basin sand coming from the Permian. Supply will be growing and pricing pressure may increase, but the market seems to be reacting as if this is a certainty instead of a probability. Management teams continue to talk and act bullishly and nobody should know their markets better than them. Large barriers to entry have been erected over the past few years, and I expect Hi-Crush to earn significant amounts of free cash moving forward leading to a higher share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.