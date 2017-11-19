Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Volatile Week Characterized By Nothing Fundamentally Bearish

API storage scare pushed prices below $55/bbl, but we explain below why that shouldn't have been the initial price reaction.

Fundamentals did not shift bearish despite what some might have believed.

Welcome to the weekly oil markets recap edition of Oil Markets Daily!

WTI finished the week basically flat.

The volatile price action this week saw WTI fall to $55 on Monday with a brief dip below $55 following the API storage report on Tuesday that showed a 6.51 million bbl build. At the time, we tweeted:

The previous week leading up to this week's storage report had API report -1.56 million bbls only to show EIA report +2.237 million bbls. That created a delta of 3.797 million bbls, which we track weekly. Following this week's staggering difference, the API vs EIA chart now looks like this:

The EIA's oil storage report will now track much closer to what API reports next Tuesday.

EIA Drilling Productivity Report

This week also saw EIA report its drilling productivity report (DPR) on Monday. We noted to HFI Research subscribers at the time of the release that the most significant datapoint was that EIA had to revise lower Permian oil production by 51k b/d in September.

(Our DPR analysis is now exclusive to HFI Research subs.)

While EIA currently still expect US oil production to reach 9.72 million b/d in December, our analysis shows that continues to overestimate where real production is.

The other interesting datapoint out of this week's DPR is that while Permian disappointed to the downside, some of the slack was being offset by outperforming results out of the Bakken.

Monthly Agency Reports

Lastly, the big news story this week was the agency reports from OPEC and IEA.

In a report we wrote on Tuesday titled, "IEA Does What It Does Best - Underestimate Demand." The energy agency lowered 2018 demand to 1.28 million b/d.

If it isn't obvious to readers that IEA has had the historical tendency to massively overestimate supply and underestimate demand, then this chart will show you how much on average IEA has underestimated demand in the past:

Source: Goehring and Rozencwajg

All that volatility for nothing...

This week was volatile for nothing. The sell-off early in the week as we wrote to HFI Research subs had nothing to do with fundamentals. The crude storage build that EIA reported this week had much more to do with overestimation of demand than understated supplies. US crude production according to EIA's weekly data is more likely than not to be overstated than understated. Now if US crude imports and crude exports could be tracked, what could the missing variable be? It's not hard to guess if we put it this way.

All in all, this week's price action didn't dent the oil bull thesis in anyway. WTI is still on track to reach $60/bbl by year-end, and US crude storage will draw (sorry to disappoint oil bears). US crude exports will ramp-up allowing for even steeper crude draws.

The headlines that will grip the market into month-end will be focused on the OPEC meeting. We wrote about our initial thoughts here. We will be publishing our thoughts on whether or not OPEC will announce a deal extension to the end of 2018 in this week's flagship report. If you want to start receiving our exclusive reports like our analysis of US oil production or weekly oil storage reports, we think you should sign-up for HFI Research.

