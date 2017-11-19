Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Traders Split On Next Price Move

ECMWF is trending cooler, and that should be supportive of price.

One group of traders are very bullish, while the other group attributes volatile weather as a reason for being cautious.

Traders are split on the next move in the near-term.

Welcome to the weekly natural gas recap edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas prices finished the week lower by 3.61%.

Natural gas prices traded back to $3.10/MMBtu to test the breakout of the recent trend.

Our discussion with traders showed split sentiment on the next price move. One camp of traders felt that the market continues to discount the potential storage outlook and over discount the supply growth, while another group of traders felt that the weather model uncertainty this week takes away any potential edge in trading natural gas at least for the near-term. We explained in more details in our NGF on Friday.

But the outlook really boils down to whether or not weather will trend cooler or warmer in the near-term.

This week's natural gas price action reflected perfectly the mixed outlook. On Wednesday, we wrote a piece titled, "Major Weather Models Disagree On Outlook, Putting Natural Gas In A Precarious State." GFS at the time was overwhelmingly bullish, while ECMWF was bearish. On Thursday, GFS did a 180 flip that resulted in the 11-15 day outlook to turn bearish, and ECMWF remained bearish. But the models did another 180 flip on Friday with the ECMWF now flipping bullish and GFS remaining bearish.

For the readers scratching their heads on what is going on, the market pays much closer attention to ECMWF. GFS is not to be taken seriously, so when the ECMWF trends more bullish or bearish, you will see an immediate price action response across the curve.

Going forward as we noted above, the traders we speak to are split. While the whole group remains bullish on average, the split can be categorized as 1) very bullish, and 2) bullish but nowhere as bullish.

The weather models certainly didn't help this week with consistent flip-flops that caused headache for the traders. For readers, there's nothing more important than paying attention to weather changes during winter natural gas trading. So watch your position sizes and stay alert!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.