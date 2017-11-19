Career Education: On Track And Still Significantly Undervalued

In an industry that tends to be counter-cyclical, CECO will only improve now, and even more so when the next recession does come.

Since Last Time

I have taken a long break since I last wrote on my favorite holding, Career Education Corporation (CECO). Every article I've written has received, at best, a lukewarm response. Few seem interested, least of which Wall Street. On the last two earnings calls, no analysts were present. The company continues to get no serious research; almost nobody but myself actually writes anything publicly on it.

Despite that, the stock is up significantly over its peers, over the market as a whole, remains well undervalued, and should continue trending higher in the near term. To put a few numbers to this. Since I began following the company five years ago, Career Education has performed 4x better than the Dow, 2.5x better than the NASDAQ (which itself has been nothing short of hot), and as for its other peers' five-year performance. See chart.

CECO ATGE STRA CPLA BPI APEI 354% 49% 91% 192% -6% -23%

And it is not as if analysts don't follow the education space. Every one of these other firms gets significant interest from Wall Street analysts both big and small. Nor is it that Career Education is too small to follow. In fact, it is one of the biggest companies in the space.

To ameliorate this, the company plans to hold an Investor Day early next year. We'll see if anyone shows up.

The Investment Thesis

Please review my prior Seeking Alpha articles regarding this for greater depth. Things only continue to improve. The company is now in the final stages of teaching out its legacy schools. For years, while other publicly traded companies continue to more or less maintain their ground networks, CECO has been doing the hard and costly work of preparing for the future by closing virtually all of its ground-based network.

Those in older generations have little idea how comfortable and important younger generations value online experiences. The days of most students (particularly non-traditional students) wanting to drive across town to go to evening classes, or worse, quit their jobs, and move themselves or their families to be near a traditional college are ending.

This is an enormous space, and represents an enormous opportunity for the savvy investor. Few colleges or universities are prepared for this shift, much less even prepared to acknowledge it.

CNBC reported just this week that according to a Harvard Business professor, half of all colleges will be bankrupt in the next 10-15 years. If this plays out, even at the margins, it will have enormous consequences for investors who are early to the trend.

What is Everyone Else Doing?

Nobody would argue that education has never been more important today than it has ever been. Technical skills and the ability to problem solve are critical to succeed.

Elite American institutions will be unaffected by these changes. They have endowments and reputations and will remain unscathed.

But what about the other 99%? These are made up of B and C private and public institutions, community colleges, etc. This is where the majority of America is educated.

Most public schools are being systematically and increasingly underfunded, and private schools have been increasing well beyond inflation for more than a generation, and are now virtually unaffordable for the average American. Community colleges continue to suffer from extremely high attrition or failure rates.

More novel solutions like MOOCs (massive online open courses) lack the structure and accountability that most students need in order to be successful. They have completion rates of around 5%.

Among the investible options, most, like their public and private counterparts, lack the vision, brand and/or leadership to succeed. It is worth noting that the successful companies are generally online, confirming the trends presented here. I like Capella and Strayer. These companies very recently announced they plan to merge. STRA has made no plans to reduce what I consider to be a stubbornly high ground-based network that will, in my opinion, become increasing hard to manage and profit from. Post merger, CPLA will be in the same boat with STRA. The University of Phoenix went private in the last year. It is getting on board announcing more major reductions to its ground-based network. But as I understand it, it plans to do this in stages and unlike what Career Education is completing, it still has years to go. It is also private having been bought out by Apollo Global Management. Kaplan University (formerly owned by Graham Holdings) has recently been taken private by Purdue (a shrewd move) by a forward-thinking public, state university.

Adtalem Global Education is, in my opinion, rudderless. It continues to suffer from bad management, an unwillingness to admit reality (its enrollments at its domestic DeVry University are down 20% Y/Y). It should have been downsizing its ground-based domestic network years ago, but management seems completely clueless about how to change things. It also suffers from a terrible M&A strategy.

Both Bridgepoint Education and American Public Education suffer from brand impairment and overreliance on a military population. It seems obvious to this author that their brands do not resonate in the market, and they seem unable to right their ships.

So What About Career Education?

Career Education has been laying the groundwork for the last five years. It went all in on the future of higher education (adaptive learning and competency based models) in 2013. This is a time-consuming process that provides a significant moat to the company. It owns the technology via an equity investment.

Of course, most people in higher education view technology like this as threatening to the status quo. Any serious investor should dig deep into this to understand its benefits. Also read my prior article. The company is at the tail edge of rolling off its legacy businesses.

What will remain is this. Two profitable universities, CTU and AIU, both of which generate cash. CTU is the current gem. It has maintained very steady enrollments and earnings results for years. The results continue to improve, and will only improve quicker should any of the catalysts presented below come about. CTU will generate around $370 million in earnings this year. Operating income is around $100 million, and speaks to the high margins that are possible for an online model such as Career Education has embraced. Marginally, earnings have room to go even higher. While Career Education doesn't report on this directly, others in the space have said new, online students generate margins of 70%.

The other remaining university, AIU, is smaller but steady. It is about half the size, but has reported multi-year highs for enrollment growth the last two quarters. These results will play into the results in future periods. Further, management has stated that AIU should be able to perform like CTU in the future. If so, investors have even more reason for optimism.

As it stands, the company is all but in the final stages of closing its legacy businesses which have created dramatic headwinds against its financials. Next year, the company should generate over $100 million in cash, but it could be even more. This equates to $1.50 (or more) in earnings, and a share price of $20 or higher.

But it is this author's opinion that any number of factors could make things even better. These include:

1) Getting AIU to perform more like CTU. If so, earnings of $2.20 or more are quite likely. I am hopeful that management changes and operational changes will begin bearing fruit in the company's results. And there is no reason, at least on the surface, why two similarly online schools run by the same managers can't have similar results.

2) Any type of blip in the economy. History has shown that as soon as jobs become scarce, school enrollment grows. Even dramatically.

3) Regulatory changes. Regulatory circumstances have worked against the company's recent history. Should this change, and it already is, the company could experience explosive growth.

In Conclusion

It is my opinion that at least two but likely all three of these events will occur in the near term. Even if I'm wrong, the company is still worth $20 or more. But if these catalysts come to pass, $20 will only be the start.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CECO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.