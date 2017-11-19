Sterling Construction: Right Place, Right Time

Introduction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRL) has traditionally been a heavy civil construction company specializing in large infrastructure projects such as highways, rail, ports and roads. At the beginning of this year, Sterling branched out into residential construction with its acquisition of Tealstone Construction for around $85 million. The company is your classic turnaround story with new management taking the company from its lows in 2015 to share prices not seen since 2011. Below I will outline why I believe a company that has run over 90% YTD still has plenty more room to run with analysts’ estimates still very conservative on this one.

The turnaround

The turnaround started in 2015 with new management implementing a three-stage turnaround strategy.

Stage one was what it considered to be ‘solidifying the base’. This was based around reducing costs in the business and improving its bid discipline. Sterling had never been short of business, but poor bid execution led to many unprofitable projects. It’s safe to say it has completed the first stage of its turnaround plan increasing revenues in its core businesses, reducing costs and growing its cash position from $4.4M to over $66M in the past 24 months. The beginning of this year was where we saw the end of most of the low margin projects left by previous management.

Stage two was defined as ‘growing high margin products in existing geographies’. Sterling continues to successfully implement this stage of its turnaround plan. It has grown its backlog but more importantly has grown its backlog margin from 4.4% to 8.5% over the course of the last two years. It has also set out on a plan to diversify its revenue stream from its traditional low margin, heavy highway business. Its heavy highway business accounted for over 90% of its project backlog in 2015, but this has since been reduced to around 65%. The aim is to reduce heavy highway business further to 50% by the end of 2019.

Stage three is its next phase which is ‘expanding into adjacent markets’. Its acquisition of Tealstone fitted very well into its stage two and three plans. Tealstone is split into two segments, commercial construction and residential construction. The big positive for Sterling is that Tealstone helps diversify its revenue streams away from its heavy highway business, along with being a higher margin business. It is also looking to expand the business into Houston at the start of 2018. Compared to its heavy highway business, Tealstone has low capital requirements and has higher margins which makes it a great candidate for expansion, and the way it has executed recently, I see no reason why this business won’t succeed in Houston.

Catalysts in 2018

Hurricane Harvey rebuilding process: Sterling prepared well and obviously got a bit lucky in that the hurricane only cost them around $1 million in damages. Most of that money has already been recovered in small rebuilding projects in Q3. Management is expecting to recover the rest of the money in Q4, but it is minuscule compared to the potential larger projects that will become available due to the hurricanes damage. We can expect the big projects related to Hurricane Harvey to start filtering through mid-2018 and Sterling is likely to benefit significantly, especially with projects related to storm water and underground damage. We could be looking at well over $10B worth of hurricane related projects available for bid when we look at figures of previous similar disasters.

Infrastructure Funding Environment: Transportation infrastructure has got a big boost recently in a number of states in which Sterling operates. Recently, California has passed a 10-year, $52B transportation bill, Utah passed a $1B bond package for road improvements and Texas has committed to over $1.5B a year on transportation infrastructure. The tailwinds from infrastructure spending are likely to be seen for years to come after many years of under funding.

Looking ahead to Q4 Earnings

After raising full-year guidance at the end of the last quarter, Q4 estimates currently stand at EPS of $0.13/share and Revenue of $221 million which I think are very conservative. While its numbers in Q4 of 2016 looked poor on paper, they were dragged down by projects where previous management made poor bids on. Those projects are in the past now and current projects margins are much stronger. Added to this, its Tealstone business has hit the ground running and contributed to EPS in Q2 and Q3 to the tune of $0.07/share and $0.10/share, respectively. It must also be noted that Tealstone did not contribute a full 3-month period in Q2 due to the timing of the deal. Another key point to consider with Tealstone is its seasonality. Contrary to its heavy construction business, management only expects a 10% dip in revenues between Summer and Winter months for Tealstone. Stripping out the dependable revenue stream of the Tealstone business from estimates and there's only limited growth in its core business anticipated. The heavy construction business grew by around 28% year on year in Q3, and with the quality of projects currently, in comparison to Q4 last year, I think we'll see stronger growth than what is anticipated by analysts.

Conclusion

Sterling has seen strong share price appreciation over the past 24 months, but I think the party is far from over. The new management team has executed exceptionally well, but their turnaround strategy is still in its infancy. The favorable infrastructure funding coming through, along with the rebuilding process after Hurricane Harvey can only help add wind to the company’s sails over the coming years. The Tealstone business already looks to be a very shrewd purchase and its expansion into adjacent markets will only help Sterling achieve its revenue diversification goals. The company has the tailwinds and catalysts going forward and as long as management continues to execute effectively, I believe this one will continue to benefit from the favorable environment it finds itself in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STRL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.