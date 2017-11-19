2 New ETFs Capitalize On The Demise Of Retail

EMTY provides inverse exposure to an index of companies that operate physical retail locations, while CLIX offers investors hedged exposure that is long online retail while short physical retail.

ProShares has launched two new ETFs that offer investors the opportunity to cash in on the death of retail.

Presenting CLIX and EMTY

The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) is down more than -6% over the past the year, losing market share to online retailers such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which is up more than 50% over the past year. According to ProShares:

Over 30 major retailers have declared bankruptcy over the past three years, nearly two-thirds of those in 2017, including Toys "R" Us, RadioShack and Payless. The pressure is expected to continue with some analysts predicting that online sales growth will outpace bricks and mortar retailers 3 to 1 by 2020.

In response to this trend, ProShares has launched two new ETFs.

The ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) "combines a 100% long portfolio of online and non-traditional retailers with a 50% short position in bricks and mortar retailers." This hedged strategy dampens the effects of market-wide shocks while extracting alpha from the shift from bricks and mortar to online retail.

The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) provides short exposure to bricks and mortar retail. It is "designed to allow investors to benefit from the potential ongoing erosion of value of retailers that rely principally on in-store sales. It provides consistent, daily short exposure (-1x) to the new Solactive-ProShares Bricks and Mortar Retail Store Index." In addition to profiting from the decline in physical retail, it can be used in a portfolio to also hedge against market-wide shocks or declines.

Both ETFs have an expense ratio of 0.65%, which is more expensive than the average. So far both ETFs have extremely low trading volume, which means you'll likely run into liquidity issues such as having to pay more due to the large bid-ask spread.

EMTY Composition

EMTY currently shorts an equal-weighted index of 56 U.S. companies that meet the criteria of receiving at least 50% of their revenue from retail operations and at least 75% of their retail revenues from in-store sales.

Because it does not discriminate, it also includes a number of financially healthy retailers that stand to continue to flourish in the current environment despite the overarching trend.

Take for instance Dollar General (DG) which is up 15% over the last quarter and on track to add 1,000 new stores this year. Also consider the home improvement retail space - it's almost unimaginable that e-commerce could supplant it. Home Depot (HD) continues to outperform the market, with total returns of 36% over the past year compared to 20% total returns from SPY. Anybody who has underestimated Wal-Mart (WMT) is painfully regretting it today as it continues to outperform the market with total returns of over 44% over the past year!

The indiscriminate nature of the index also means that ironically EMTY shorts most of the highest grossers in online sales. Despite being primarily bricks-and-mortar retailers, together Wal-Mart, Macy's (M), Home Depot, Best Buy (BBY), Costco (COST), Nordstrom (JWN), Target (TGT), Gap (GPS), Kohl's (KSS), Sears (SHLD), Wayfair (W), Walgreens (WBA), L Brands (LB), and Lowe's (LOW) gross over $50 billion in annual online sales. While that may be paltry compared to Amazon's $80 billion, a number of these companies are successfully playing catch-up and growing their online businesses.

Shorting winners is painful. Even though the ETF protects its investors from losing more than 100% of their investment, the inclusion of strong performers in the index weighs heavily on EMTY's returns.

An investment in EMTY is a bet that online retailers will continue to steal market share from physical retailers. It's also a bet that physical retailers will not adapt.

An interesting omission from the fund is REITs that specialize in physical retail locations such as malls. These have been suffering due to vacancies and competitive rents.

In return for the 0.65% expense ratio, I'd want some intelligent screening of the fund components.

CLIX Composition

When CLIX was first announced last June, Tony Owusu of TheStreet.com proclaimed that had it been available, "it would have paid off in the form of a 139% bump over the last two years." However, how he arrives at this figure is extremely dubious. He simply adds the two-year gains of AMZN (118%) to the inverse gains of XRT (-21%). Not only is that a dubious way to average the returns of two securities, but he also significantly mischaracterizes the fund.

As a 100% long + 50% short fund, it utilizes a bit of leverage. This means like any leveraged ETF, it will suffer from decay due to daily rebalancing. In a volatile sideways market, you can expect the fund to lose money. But it also means that if the online vs. brick and mortar thesis is correct, it should easily outperform the market and benefit from the extra compounding of gains.

The short portion of this fund is essentially the same as EMTY.

The long portion is currently comprised of 21 companies that are "classified as online retailer, an e-commerce retailer, or an internet or direct marketing retailer, according to standard industry classification systems; have a market capitalization of at least $500 million; and have a six-month daily average value traded of at least $1 million."

The largest positions in the fund are Amazon at 24% and Alibaba (BABA) at 15.84%, followed by HSN (HSNI), eBay (EBAY), Groupon (GRPN), Netflix (NFLX), Etsy (ETSY), Wayfair, Nutrisystem (NTRI), and Chegg (CHGG) each at 4.5%.

Synthesized Historical Performance

Because these ETFs are brand new, it can be hard to get a sense for how well they will perform. I've gone ahead and recreated the indexes based on the current holdings and run that through a simulation with historical price data. The portfolio is rebalanced daily to maintain the target weightings.

There are a number of caveats. These backtests do not factor in the expense ratios, fees, or transaction costs. In addition, they are based on the index allocations as they are today, which likely introduces a look-ahead bias. In essence these results are extremely optimistic, and in reality, the actual performance would have been worse.

Simulated EMTY, YTD:

Beta represents the correlation to the benchmark, which in this case is SPY with dividends reinvested. A beta of -1.0 means that the returns are inverse sensitive to the movements of the market, exactly as we'd expect from a short-only equity portfolio. Alpha represents the idiosyncratic - or uncorrelated - returns. An alpha of 0.34 is quite admirable.

The returns are also quite admirable - much better than you would expect from a passive bear ETF. Despite the bull market, it manages to more or less keep pace with SPY. Yet, in the case of the market downturn, it should produce gains that roughly match the inverse of the market's losses.

The volatility might be a bit difficult to stomach though. It can be nerve-wracking to have a ~10% drawdown in an ETF.

Simulated EMTY, January 2014-Today:

On the other hand, the simulated performance for January 2014 through the present paints another picture - one of catastrophic drawdowns and negative returns. It's under water pretty much the whole time.

This should emphasis the importance - and difficulty - of timing a market trend. Sources of alpha are notoriously fleeting. As you can see, this strategy is worse than useless from February 2014-April 2015. Then from April 2015-February 2016, this strategy performs great until it suddenly reverses course again. Betting against bricks-and-mortar retail companies is once again a losing bet from February 2016 to December 2016.

Hopefully this gives some sobering perspective. This ETF isn't set and forget. The game is in anticipating the upcoming market dynamics. With volatility as high as it is, it's nigh on impossible to gauge the trend by watching the returns chart as it unfolds. If you intend to ride it out for the long run, be prepared to weather out some severe losses.

Now, let's check out CLIX...

Simulated CLIX, YTD:

As to be expected of a leveraged ETF, it delivers outsized returns. The beauty here though is that during this time frame, the hedging improves the performance - increasing returns while decreasing volatility. If the ETF were to manage to continue to perform with half the alpha, Sharpe ratio, or Sortino ratio, that would be pretty much unheard of. Honestly, it's an impossible expectation. No simple strategy has a long-term 3.43 Sharpe ratio.

Simulated CLIX, January 2014-Today:





Simulated performance since January 2014 shows somewhat more realistic results.

As you can see, it starts with a year and a half of underperforming SPY - it's just flat. In addition, the hedging component does not appear to protect it from severe drawdown. Though beta is reduced, it is still far from market neutral.

Again, be aware that these charts suffer from look-ahead bias, as the holdings were selected after the test dates. It's also always safe to assume that out-of-sample performance will be worse than backtest performance.

Conclusion

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Nonetheless, these simulated charts hold some lessons and warnings. Hopefully they give a sense for the level of volatility you can expect to encounter, as well as the inconsistency of the returns.

The trend these ETFs bank on has reversed for extended periods of time in the recent past, and will likely do so again at some point. It's common for sources of alpha to be fleeting. If it was safe and predictable, it would have been arbitraged away already.

Buying these ETFs depends on one of two assumptions: 1. You are going to be able to time the market trend to ride it up and get out before it reverses, or 2. brick-and-mortar companies will continue in the long run to lose more and more market share to e-commerce, making this a buy and hold. I'm not confident on either of those points. While I am bullish e-commerce, and believe many bricks-and-mortar retailers are headed for even harder times, betting against the likes of Wal-Mart, Dollar General, and Home Depot is a tough sell at this juncture.

Also beware of the expense ratio and extremely low trading volume. Crossing the bid-ask spread will cut into your potential gains.

For those still interested in this strategy, I believe it would be possible to outperform these ETFs by replicating the strategy manually, with a key difference of being more discerning in selecting which companies to include in your portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, JD, BABA, EBAY, COST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.