ETFs Have Killed Separately Managed Accounts

Average advisors (not all) don't know enough about them to educate their clients, yet Morningstar has the best unbiased research. Watch out for those brokerage reports coming soon, though.

Lack of transparency, unclear as to the ETF composition, variations in costs among funds with similar index benchmarks--just the tip of the iceberg. "Unbiased" brokerage firm reports coming. Sure, unbiased!

It's not Bitcoin, but ETFs are misunderstood by investors and advisors nearly as much. The trading volume alone is like a shark feeding frenzy. OK, a smaller shark but, still.

My resolve to accelerate my predicted demise of Bitcoin by not writing about them started last week, and sure enough, I caused BC to drop $1000 in one day. Ok, it’s back around $6610 and Hedge fund guru Bill Miller holds a ton. However, Ray Dalio, the founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater, says cryptocurrencies like bitcoin meet his criteria for a market bubble. WAIT, I’m not writing about that! Don’t blame me if it starts to rocket up again.

I’m writing about the demise of the separately managed account, caused by a hybrid derivative called “ETF”. Let’s start with statistics:

The 2000 or so current US ETFs account for 30% of US trading by value and 24% by volume. Only 20 ETFs made up most of that .

Overall ETF trading volume was up almost 17 percent in 2016 according to Credit Suisse, after rising 50 percent in 2015. The US stock trading volume is only up 7 percent from 2014.

In 2016 global inflows to ETFs averaged $12,000 a second.

Seven of the 10 most actively traded securities on US stock markets in 2016 were ETFs, not stocks. Bank of America’s stock was the most actively traded security, but it only narrowly beat SPY, the mammoth $221bn ETF that tracks the S&P 500. After that come ETFs that invest in gold, emerging markets, volatility and banks. (Sometime somebody here needs to tell me what an ETF that invests in volatility does.)

Ok, the beauty about statistics is that you can make them support whatever your position is. So, let me be clear, my position is that investors in general and most (but not all) advisors do not understand ETFs, and that’s a problem for the industry and for investors. According to Oppenheimer and ThinkAdvisor.com, more than two-thirds of investors are unfamiliar with ETFs. Advisors say that when clients do ask about ETFs, they “just want to know what the acronym represents.” If the advisor can answer that one, then they’re off and running with an ETF portfolio in a so-called managed model portfolio.

About those (but not all) advisors: In the survey, 35% of them have concerns about ETF liquidity mismatches, and 34% believe there is not enough objective research available on ETFs. More than 25% prefer index mutual funds, and 22% worry about regulatory uncertainty in the ETF space. Comforting, given the trading statistics.

I’ve written a lot here and in the subscription space about the analysis and due diligence investors have to use to pick an advisor. Let me add a subchapter: If you talk with an advisor who uses baskets of ETFs, and wants to charge a fee, find out if he or she knows what they’re talking about. Can they explain how the ETF basket is composed? Is the ETF rebalanced? Are the advisor portfolios rebalanced and when and why? Can they tell you what the turnover of the index is? Does their firm provide ETF analysis? Do they use a neutral source like Morningstar? Will they give you the Morningstar reports? If you get the feeling that they can’t discuss things like these, do not do business with them!

Bloomberg, THE tech firm in our business, put out a list of ETF best practices. Use them as reference in your due diligence:

Advisors should:

✏︎ Evaluate an ETF’s underlying holdings to determine its liquidity, not its average daily trading volume or assets under management

✏︎ Avoid trading ETFs when the markets initially open or prior to the close when pricing may not be optimal and liquidity could be limited

✏︎ Use limit orders when trading ETFs—not market orders

✏︎ Trade when local markets are open for ETFs that hold international securities to the extent possible

✏︎ Contact the ETF issuer’s capital markets desk for questions about ETF liquidity, trade execution, and for assistance in placing large trades.

That said, last month our government passed the Fair Access to Investment Research Act of 2017 into law, allowing broker-dealers to provide research reports to clients on exchanged-traded funds. They said it would create, “parity in the law by allowing broker-dealers to publish public research reports on ETFs, which millions of households invest in.” When’s the last time a Federal law did that?

Regardless, the go-to research firm, Morningstar (who puts out the best stuff) analyzes 5 elements of ETFs: Composition of the fund relative to the index it seeks to replicate; price relative to the opportunity (NOT JUST THE EXPENSE RATIO—IN FACT THE CHEAPEST FUND MAY NOT BE THE BEST); performance: whether past performance should be predictive of future investor expectations; people: the quality of the portfolio management team; and the Parent firm’s strengths and weaknesses.

Morningstar analysts can describe their analytical work in much more detail, but I wanted to give you a 30,000 foot idea of the work they do.

SO, here’s the question, how many advisors sit down with their clients and go over every criteria, explaining how Morningstar comes up with that ETF evaluation. Some do. The best can. All do not. Some can’t spell ETF if you spotted them the E and the T.

Just like any other investment: Do the underlying exhaustive research yourself, OR hire an ethical, educated, client-caring advisor who won’t charge you an additional 1% to do the work for you and explain it to you, until you are convinced to do business with them.

If you’re the client and you do not want to be bothered with the details, then you’re part of the problem.

Just remember, Not all ETFs are created equal—even those that say they follow the same index. Please do your homework.

Coming next:

Investment Advice should be Free

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.