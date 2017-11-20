Azul: Under-The-Radar Brazilian Airline Is Ready For Takeoff
D.M. Martins Research
Summary
Azul, a Brazilian company that has recently gone public, caught my attention during my recent visit to its home country.
It is a fast-growing airline that owns a profitable, and underappreciated, "side business."
I believe the stock, currently priced at $24, should be worth nearly double at about $45 within the next three years.
It's a two-for-one deal: a fast-growing market player in the Brazilian airline space, and a side business that could become half as valuable as the parent company itself. This is what $24 worth of Azul