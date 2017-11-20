Crown Castle: FFO Growth Trumps Valuation

Getting in early to small cells and 5G could be a long-term boon for the company.

We currently hold Crown Castle in our portfolio and while we think it might be slightly overvalued, we believe it is still a solid portfolio hold.

In August, we wrote an article on our Heard on the REITs premium service about Crown Castle International (CCI). In it, we espouse the company’s focus on small cell technology but felt the full benefits of small cells wouldn’t be realized until the roll-out of 5G. Since then the stock has outperformed its closest rival American Tower (AMT) on the back of performance that was on the high side of guidance. Despite our feeling that the valuation was already lofty, we were still holding the stock – just not adding to it.

In this article, we will go into more details on CCI’s business model and specific characteristics – both those we like and those we don’t like.

Company Summary

The Houston-based Crown Castle International Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, maintains and rents out wireless communication towers and small cell sites to wireless carriers. Crown Castle also undertakes projects for network design, site selection, site acquisition, site development and tenant equipment installation. Crown Castle provides fiber solutions that specifically cater to small cell backhaul requirements. Currently, the company is focusing on the US and the Puerto Rico markets and it owns 40,124 towers and around 32,000 route miles of fiber in these markets respectively.

The company was founded by Ted B. Miller Jr. and Edward C. Hutcheson Jr. in 1994 when the wireless communications market was showing signs of robust growth. Initially, the company had a global focus but it decided to sell its foreign units to solely focus on the US market. Since 2007, Crown Castle went on an acquisition spree to consolidate its market position within the US market. In 2014, the company began operations as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). More recently, it acquired Quanta Fiber Networks and much talked about Lightower to diversify into the fiber business.

Growth Strategy

Crown Castle’s key strategy focuses on acquisition of large tower clusters. Its ability to leverage on its collaborative relationships with major wireless carriers in the US market is its core competency. In fact, even though American Tower has more towers in aggregate, Crown Castle’s focus on the US might give it an edge in the domestic market.

Crown Castle’s expertise in the tower business has enabled it to win contracts and forge relationships with some of the big players in the US telecom market. The following table provides the revenue contribution of each of its key customers. While merger talks among the big 5 telecom carriers tends to wreak havoc with the stock, we believe that any industry consolidation would be more than compensated for by the rapid growth in mobile data use requiring

Key Competitors

Crown Castle mainly competes with independent tower owners that provide site rental and network services. American Tower and SBA Communications (SBAC) are the primary rivals in the tower business and Uniti (UNIT) is focused almost exclusively on fiber. Crown Castle also completes with wireless carriers who operate their own telecom towers. Additionally, Crown Castle faces stiff competition from businesses, consultants and real estate firms that provide site acquisition and network engineering services to carriers.

Within the USA, Crown Castle has a greater market share with respect to the total number of domestic towers. However, American Tower is a major rival, which has the financial muscle to rival Crown Castle in the US market and has a much bigger presence internationally.

Competitive Analysis

The key competitive factors that govern the competition are tower location, capacity, rental price, quality of service and density within a geographical market.

As mentioned above, there are very few dominant players in the industry with very intense competition. A recent article regarding Tillman Infrastructure highlights that there are indeed other players in the industry, but they are small in comparison – at least for now.

The wireless tower sector is a capital-intensive industry and hence it has high entry barriers. Moreover, the FCC has stipulated stringent technical as well as financial eligibility criteria that are difficult to meet so the threat of new entrants that can immediately have an impact on Crown Castle or any of the other big tower companies is negligible. Although barriers to entry tend to fall to zero in the very long term and we certainly can’t predict the next disruptive technology that could upend the tower business model. For now, we believe the existing rivalry will persist for quite some time.

The major risks for the tower companies is consolidation of the major carriers, an often-mentioned possibility in the media. A consolidation between two major carriers - the thinking goes - will lead to a reduction in the amount of equipment the carriers will house on each tower, effectively removing redundancies now existing on the same tower.

That said, CCI relies on the growth of these same carriers to expand their coverage and invest in additional infrastructure, whether to enhance their 4G networks or invest into the preparation of a 5G launch.

The Investment Thesis For Crown Castle

As we mentioned in our previous article on CCI, mobile data demand growth is showing no signs of slowing down. Predictions of mobile data demand growth vary, and we mention other sources in an article on Infrastructure REITs where we cover several of the underlying drivers we will reiterate here. A great example of where data usage is going is evident in the fact that gigabytes now sound like petty nibbles that just a few years ago we were paying premium prices for. The metrics used now are zettabytes and exabytes, and soon will be yottabytes. (no relation to the Star Wars character)

With higher resolution cameras, two-way video, games, music, streaming movies, and let’s not forget, we still do chat on our phones once in a while – data traffic is expected to reach 5.6 exabytes per month in 2021 and smartphone data usage will exceed 20GB per month by 2022 according to Ericsson.

Furthermore, the growth in semi-urban and rural markets is a big driver of small cell technology. According to CED Magazine,

The cost, deployment time and signal quality benefits that make small cells invaluable for increasing capacity in dense urban areas also make them vital in outlying rural regions. By offloading data from the macro cell, improving coverage at the cell edge and between cells, and by connecting difficult- to-reach rural areas, small cells are becoming an increasingly attractive solution for handling mobile network growth.

And as we have already mentioned, the migration from 4G to 5G, which is still in its infancy, is a key driver of the ability for small cell technology to function at its highest capacity.

Financial Highlights

Site rental revenues and adjusted EBITDA surpassed previous forecasts while AFFO exceeded earnings guidance.

The updated outlook reflects the repair expenses incurred due to hurricanes Maria, Irma and Harvey.

The company expects an increase in revenues in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Management projects accelerated leasing activity in 2018.

The positive results have been attributed to lower capital expenditures that were projected for the third quarter of the year. Nevertheless, management believes expectations would have been exceeded even if capex expenditure had been as planned.

AFFO per share has been forecasted to increase by 10% and guidance is for $5.50 at the midpoint for the full year 2018 Outlook.

AFFO per Share

Other Factors Impacting Crown Castle

There are policy decisions in play that could have an effect on Crown Castle and the rest of the Tower REIT industry as well. For example, the Trump administration seems willing to roll back many of the FCC regulations that were imposed by the previous administration but their impact is still somewhat uncertain. On the one hand, new regulations may facilitate mergers and acquisitions in the wireless segment, which could be both good and bad for Tower companies.

On the one hand, it could give rise to stronger players in the wireless industry that would be willing to increase investments in infrastructure. However, consolidation among wireless carriers could result in at least a temporary reduction in the equipment placed on towers. If both AT&T (T) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) have equipment on a particular tower, a merger between the two may result in removal of some equipment as the surviving company leverages its own equipment to transmit data.

Meanwhile, while we feel that the full impact of 5G won’t be felt until 2021 or 2022, major wireless carriers have shown the initiative to begin focusing on 5G investments. While overall capex spending has remained stable at around $50 to $60 billion among the 4 major carriers, we expect investments to ramp up again in 2018 and 2019.

Relative to peers and American Tower in particular, CCI pays a decent 3.4% dividend yield – approximately twice that of AMT.

It has also been successful at slowly reducing its net debt to EBITDA, which according to our calculations is approximately 4x – arguably one of the least leveraged Infrastructure REITs.

And while we still think it is slightly overvalued, we note the spike in FFO growth expected in 2018 and 2019, which could lead to additional price appreciation.

Crown Castle remains a 4.4% position in our portfolio, slightly less than American Tower, with a 5.1% allocation.

