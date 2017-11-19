Thanksgiving: Sweet Potatoes And Showing Gratitude?



How do you express appreciation and gratitude to your top clients? Are you seizing the opportunity to create a memorable experience, one that stands out as unique and special? With the holiday season upon us, it is a traditional time to extend seasons greeting to clients in the form of a holiday card and a small gift, but many advisors struggle to find something that clients might truly appreciate.

Sometimes, the answer is simply to give of yourself, to share something that is unique and personal. One advisor we work with drew from his own holiday family tradition to create a unique, tasty experience for his top clients. For generations, the advisor's great-grandmother's recipe for delicious sweet potatoes had been handed down, and it was a cherished family tradition to prepare and serve this dish for special holiday occasions. Having a passion for cooking and preparing his own family's Thanksgiving feast, every year he makes an abundance of his "famous sweet potatoes" and delivers the special dish to all the clients that live in his metropolitan area. He includes a handwritten note which says, "Happy Thanksgiving, and please share with your family and guests."

While you may not have a family recipe to share, here are some tips and ideas that may help you celebrate the season more meaningfully with your clients:

Holiday Centerpiece - Surprise clients with a cheerful centerpiece for their dinner table, or other display area in their office or home. Traditional elements such as cornucopias, pumpkins, garland, poinsettia and candles help set a mood of comfort and warmth that is indisputably suited to the season. A local floral retailer or an online service can assist in creating and sending the centerpiece of your choice.

A wide variety of gift baskets that contain gourmet treats.

A basket of holiday treats for a client's office to enjoy.

Gift card for a fresh turkey or ham.

Donation in client's name to a shelter that provides Thanksgiving meals for the homeless.

Send a framed letter to clients, a personalized letter of thanks for being a valued client.

Client Events

Organize an effort to volunteer at a shelter and invite your clients to help serve Thanksgiving meals.

Host a Thanksgiving open house or reception for your top clients at your office or a local venue.

WOW Tip: Unusual, thoughtful acts of service like these go a long way in differentiating your practice. What's more, never forget the power of the handwritten note.

