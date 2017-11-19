BlockMason Credit Protocol: High Risk, High Reward Situation

I recently shared a case study with my Digital Coin Collective members about an ICO (initial coin offering) that I joined. That ICO is now closed, but I'm going to share a few things here in public about that ICO, including some key ideas about Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies. I'm also going to share my thoughts about the current speculation opportunity in BCPT if you're interested in getting in now, post-ICO.

First, a very short summary of what I revealed to my members about the BCPT (BlockMason Credit Protocol) ICO:

I learned about BCPT because of an in-depth podcast.

I read through the BCPT whitepaper to better understand the ideas and applications from top to bottom; this research takes time.

I watched several videos, including details about how to get whitelisted and how the Credit Protocol works.

I followed up on social media (mostly LinkedIn) with management to verify their skills, experience, connections, and more.

I put money into Coinbase to get Ethereum, moved some ETH into another wallet, then "bought" into BCPT with that ETH.

Of course, I'm leaving out a lot of details that only my members can access, but I want to make the point that getting into an ICO is a little bit like investing in an IPO because of the due diligence required. But it's much different in terms of moving funds from point A to point B to point C. It's a whole new world and there are many hoops and plenty of jargon. If you think Bitcoin is like the Wild West, investing in an ICO is like bungee jumping out of a rocket ship. This isn't something for weak hearts or pregnant women.

I also want to point out that investing in an ICO is different than putting money into Bitcoin in one crucial way. When you put money into Bitcoin, you're actually putting money into a "currency" of sorts. It's potentially a store of value and it's also like money in that you can spend it in a few ways.

With an ICO, you're almost always putting money into ideas, concepts and dreams. You're banking on the talent of the technical teams and management. In other words, you're getting vapor most of the time!

In terms of making money, there's even more speculation with an ICO than Bitcoin. Therefore, for those people who are conservative investors, it's extremely hard to find ICOs that make sense at all. And, as I've told my Digital Coin Collective members several times, I have almost zero money invested in ICOs, especially when compared to my dividend champions. When I invest money, I want something that creates value in the market.

OK, so I'll come back to some financial details regarding BCPT in a moment. Right here, I want to share a few things that were shared in a Telegram group for BCPT. For those who don't know, Telegram is like Slack, which is an instant messenger platform, and it's a bit like Skype. In any case, here are some useful insights into the BCPT token itself from that 2K+ person group:

What is the core value of your coin? BCPT produces transactions that power the Credit Protocol. The tokens when staked to applications built atop the protocol provide transaction capacity allowing those apps to run. Without the token, the application would not have write access. Why would the value increase over time? It would increase over time as demand rose for applications based on the Credit Protocol. As the protocol represents a scarce, desirable resource, backed by patent applications, copyright, and an ability and willingness to protect that intellectual property, an increase in value is very likely as credit recording on the blockchain becomes a standard use case. Why would the value increase faster than BTC or ETH? The current price of the token represents the price of the protocol before developers and the public understand the full potential of credit recording. The value and use cases of BTC and ETH are already substantially known. As applications based on the protocol spread, developed by our team or by 3rd parties, the value of BCPT will likely rise faster than BTC or ETH as that information gap closes.

One central idea here is that BCPT isn't meant to be money or a currency, at least not like U.S. dollars or even Bitcoin. Instead, BCPT is a utility token. It's built as a product-use coin. Applications can use the token for transactions. In fact, in the main BCPT Telegram group, people get banned for talking about making money with BCPT, trading BCPT, or anything investment related. It's all about product launches, team updates, marketing, and real business stuff.

Another central idea is that Credit Protocol is used as a credit/debt recording protocol. It's a bit like HTTP, FTP, TCP/IP and so on, except the protocol itself is what is being "monetized" and turned into a valuable commodity. Using the the Credit Protocol is a bit like how HTTP is used to provide power to web pages. Again, the monetization here is in the monetization of the protocol. Thus, BCPT isn't "money" but instead it's a utility token for applications.

I want to make a critical point about all this. All of this is clearly technical. It's not about "money" exactly. I've been pounding the table that the really big cryptocurrency opportunity is in the blockchain. The smoking hot news is that it's not just Bitcoin. The value is in understanding how the transactions work, and the technology. It's not nearly as much about digital gold, or currency, or investment, or speculation. BCPT is a great example of all of this.

I also must point out something else. That is, the BlockMason team didn't just write a whitepaper and launch a utility token. They have also released applications that uses the token and they encourage others to build products that exploit BCPT. This isn't just an idea floating around. There are tools being built that use this cryptocurrency; these tools use BCPT.

For example, BlockMason is in the middle of launching LNDR which was previously code named "Friend in Debt", and it's kind of like Venmo. With LNDR, you can keep tabs on expenses and debts between friends and family, or really anyone. It actually integrates with Venmo, PayPal, Coinbase and banks. However, the technology under the hood is all about BCPT. In short, we've got an interesting company, token, application and even patents.

Well, I hope that what I've covered above already opens your mind up to the potential of the blockchain and just how different things can be than Bitcoin. There's so much focus on Bitcoin that other opportunities are lost by most investors. Yes, it's true that ICOs are extremely volatile and extremely risky. I've previously stated that upwards of 99% of all ICOs will fail. However, BCPT is an example of a valiant attempt to disrupt the credit/debt status quo using blockchain technology and it's in motion. This isn't theory.

Now how about investing and making money? What about investing? How do things look now?

The short history is that BCPT was about $0.25 to $0.35 when it launched, depending on when you invested during the ICO. That was a matter of getting whitelisted, bonuses, price of ETH, and more. In any event, the price collapsed for about 20-30 days as some people seemed to be dumping BCPT after the ICO launch. Then, BCPT got listed on Binance.

The listing of Blockmason by Binance is a key step in that direction. Binance is a leader in blockchain assets and a top 10 cryptocurrency exchange by volume. As of Tues, Nov 14, Binance has formally announced its support of the BCPT token by Blockmason.

Obviously, this increased exposure and liquidity. You can easily see the spike in the chart above. It's come back down again, right at or slightly below the ICO price. As I'm writing this, BCPT trades around $0.22, although just yesterday it was over $0.32, hence a 30% drop in one day. This is the kind of volatility that comes with many ICOs and tokens. If you don't have a stomach of steel, then this isn't for you.

A few final comments for you:

First, I'm planning on holding the BCPT that I already have. I have a small position and I'm planning to hold my BCPT for at least 3 more months, if not much longer. I don't mind being patient.

Second, the BlockMason business has a strong technical team. They rapidly iterate their designs and software. They communicate. There's a lot happening in real-time and they talk to investors directly, 1-to-1. I've personally interacted with top management several times via chat. They are growing big time. They are going 5x with internal development capacity due to the ICO funding. So, I know where money is flowing - real growth.

Third, I'm excited about the opportunity to "stake" my BCPT. In effect, there might be a way to rent out tokens for use by applications on the network. Loosely speaking, this is an innovative way to generate a type of dividends from the BCPT token. This is on the horizon.

Fourth, I might be adding to my BCPT position using Binance. I've also heard that BCPT is available for trades on KuCoin, which is another exchange. Based on everything I see, I am guessing that BCPT will move onto larger exchanges in the next 3-6 months. That will further increase liquidity and demand.

I am excited about BlockMason as a business and also BCPT. It's not about getting rich quick, or other nonsense like that. It's also not really about speculation on the BCPT coin, at least not directly. Instead, this is about my view into real usage and smart utilization regarding blockchain technology.

By the way, the credit/debt market is extremely large. We're talking about $100 TRILLION in size. I'm excited about how a little company is using blockchain technology and applications to dive into this opportunity.

I think that BlockMason is a high risk/high reward blockchain situation. It's one of the very few I've been able to understand all the way through. It's one of the few with a strong team. It's one of the few with a real-world, working application with more in the pipeline. All that said, there's no way that I will bet the farm on BCPT; too much risk. But the reward potential is high enough for me to hold and potentially add more at these levels, below the ICO launch price. Also, please remember that what's right for me might not be what's right for you. Caveat emptor!

