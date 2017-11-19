Empirical Duration: A Better Way To Compare Interest Rate Sensitivity

By Colin J. Lundgren

There's another way to calculate duration. Empirical duration considers historical prices, making it a better practical measure if interest rates change.

When interest rates go up, the price of bonds decrease, and when interest rates decline, the price of bonds increase - it's a fundamental principle of investing. This inverse relationship is more intense for some types of bonds, a price sensitivity referred to as duration. Duration is expressed in number of years, and the greater a bond's duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates.

It seems straightforward enough. But there are different ways to calculate duration, and each method can reveal important information about various bond investments.

Analytical duration is most often used as the stated duration - it's what you see when you look at a mutual fund's fact sheet. It's driven by a formula that predicts, "If interest rates change by 100 basis points (or 1%), the price will change by X%." Calculated using inflexible math, it only considers one variable: interest rates. Analytical duration is also referred to as effective duration.

The principle behind analytical duration is correct, but it doesn't take the real life variables into account. The number of patrons at a restaurant is never the only thing influencing your wait time for a table - the availability of waiters, the speed of the chefs and if the patrons decide to get dessert all influence how long you wait. Interest rates aren't the only thing that influences the price of bonds. The economy, the financial health of companies and countries issuing bonds, and supply and demand dynamics all affect the price.

There's another way to measure a bond's sensitivity to changes in interest rates that helps to overcome these drawbacks: empirical duration, which uses real historical data to show what the price sensitivity of bonds has been in different interest rate scenarios. It serves as a better practical measure of what to expect if interest rates rise, and it can be used to compare interest rate sensitivity across fixed-income sectors.

As a general rule, empirical duration demonstrates that true interest rate sensitivity tends to fall for riskier bond sectors. The following chart shows the difference between the average analytical duration and empirical duration for bond market sectors over the last 10 years. The larger the difference between the two bars, the more credit risk matters compared with interest rate risk. It makes sense that the empirical duration of a 10-year Treasury is nearly identical to its analytical duration; because U.S. Treasuries are issued by the U.S. government, they don't have the additional variable of credit risk - they only have interest rate risk. The chart demonstrates that if interest rates rise by 100 basis points, U.S. Treasury bond prices should be expected to fall by just over 8%, regardless of the method of calculating duration.

For some sectors of the bond market, credit risk matters more than interest rate risk



On the other hand, for riskier sectors of the bond market such as high-yield corporate bonds and floating-rate loans, the effect of changes in credit quality (measured by empirical duration) dwarfs the effect of interest rate changes. The very low or negative empirical duration for these sectors highlights that investors are not primarily taking interest rate risk in these sectors and that credit risk is more important.

Bottom line

History demonstrates that fixed-income sectors can have tremendous variance in performance when interest rates change. Duration is a significant driver of return for bonds with high price sensitivity to interest rates. But interest rates aren't the only variable - investors need to look at empirical duration to understand that for some sectors of the bond market, credit risk matters more.

© 2017 Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. All rights reserved.

With respect to mutual funds and Tri-Continental Corporation, investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a fund carefully before investing. To learn more about this and other important information about each fund, download a free prospectus. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund carefully before investing. To obtain the Fund's most recent periodic reports and other regulatory filings, contact your financial advisor or download reports here. These reports and other filings can also be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database. You should read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.

The views expressed are as of the date given, may change as market or other conditions change and may differ from views expressed by other Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (CMIA) associates or affiliates. Actual investments or investment decisions made by CMIA and its affiliates, whether for its own account or on behalf of clients, may not necessarily reflect the views expressed. This information is not intended to provide investment advice and does not take into consideration individual investor circumstances. Investment decisions should always be made based on an investor's specific financial needs, objectives, goals, time horizon and risk tolerance. Asset classes described may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and no forecast should be considered a guarantee either. Since economic and market conditions change frequently, there can be no assurance that the trends described here will continue or that any forecasts are accurate.

Columbia Funds and Columbia Acorn Funds are distributed by Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc., member FINRA. Columbia Funds are managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC and Columbia Acorn Funds are managed by Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

NOT FDIC INSURED · No Bank Guarantee · May Lose Value