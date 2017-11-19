Ford: Game Over?

Even though it seems that credit and sentiment are not far from peaking, we are far from peak positivity.

Ford (F) is one of the best examples of a pain trade. Light weight vehicle sales have been down for quite a while and the stock kept underperforming despite a major fundamentally backed stock market rally. However, the stock started rallying after truck sales accelerated and industry sentiment changed. In this article, I want to elaborate on this and explain why we are entering the next stage of this pain trade instead of what some might call a total annihilation of consumer stocks.

The All Important C-Word

I've discussed it plenty of times: the importance of credit growth. Credit growth and consumer strength are the very core of the consumer business cycle. The very cycle that pushes Ford to new highs during bull markets and crushes it when things get ugly.

During the last few months, we have witnessed quite an interesting trend where banks like Goldman Sachs move to the credit market. Simply to offset lower growth thanks to low trading volatility. The key part is that these decisions are made despite the view that we are in a late-cycle credit growth stage.

The emphasis on lending dominated the revenue projections, and JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan called it “the best detail yet” on the strategy. Schwartz, 53, touted the opportunity even as he acknowledged that it’s late in the credit cycle and the market is mispricing some types of loans. - Bloomberg

The FDIC chart shows this quite well. Total auto loan charge-offs have been in a slow uptrend since the end of 2014 when manufacturing growth peaked. Furthermore, it seems that we are adding $200 million to quarterly charge-offs every year.

The other side of the story, credit volume, has unfortunately returned to its 2017 lows of roughly 2.2% growth. This happened after the most recent rally that preceded the automotive rally by just a few weeks.

US consumer sentiment has hit 97.7 in November of this year. This is the highest level since 2004 and an overall sign that the credit cycle is in a late stage. However, do not make the mistake to think that the consumer is going to implode at this point. We could still see higher levels even in the 100-105 range. It just means that we are in a late cycle and could see a top in the mid-term. And even that would not mean that a recession is imminent. Credit usually peaks months before the economy officially enters a recession.

Speaking of recession fear, we can see below why many people were caught being short Ford. Sales were falling since 2015 and reached 2012 levels in this very year. However, sales are finally picking up after consumer sentiment started to rise again. Both sales and sentiment are currently going up simultaneously - for the first time since the 2014 slow down.

The same pattern is visible when comparing Ford to consumer sentiment. These divergences are quite unusual on the long term and Ford is generally speaking not leading consumer sentiment. That's one of the reasons why I believe that the rally is not done. Negativity has been priced in for a very, very long time and the current upswing is bringing bulls back.

The Ninth Inning & Conclusion

Bloomberg called Goldman's turn to the credit market a targeting of the credit market's ninth inning. This does not mean that you should dump Ford as I mentioned earlier. The credit market has still room to grow. Especially because Ford is using new methods to target customers with a short credit history to expand its market. Even if this could mean slightly higher charge-offs. But even in that case, it is good to know that Ford is currently seeing very low defaults as I discussed in this article. This has not changed in the third quarter of this year.

Source: Ford Q3/2017 Investor Presentation

In addition to that, it seems that Ford is almost seeing growth in its car segment as the latest October sales showed.

Source: Ford October Sales Overview

In terms of stock price performance, I believe that the stock is going to take out its October highs after which the stock has room to run $13.

The downside risk remains that we are in a late stage of the credit market. Even though this is negative on the long term, it is good to see that sentiment is going positive since August. Negativity has been priced in for way too long and the benefits from late-cycle growth are not fully exploited.

I'll keep you updated!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis in the comment section below. Your input is highly appreciated!

