Tullow Oil Is Good And Could Become Great Again

If management can successfully deliver on exploration led strategy it will be a big boon to the share price. I believe there is a high chance that Tullow will deliver.

I believe management have now stabilised the business. Asset sales and rights issue have helped reduce its debt balance and capital expenditure commitments to manageable levels.

Tullow’s share price remains depressed due to dilutive impact of the rights issue coupled with lack of investor confidence on how the business will perform in the current market.

Like many other E&P companies, Tullow’s share price has suffered due to fall in oil price and its high debt balance.

Business overview

Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its core operations are based in Africa and South America. The key business activities include targeted exploration and appraisal and selective development and production. The company has over 85 licences in 17 countries. In the six months to June 2017, Tullow averaged production of 82,400 boepd.

Recent Financial Performance

The following table summarises historical and projected financial performance of Tullow. The projection is based on oil prices remaining flat at current levels (17 November 2017, crude brent: USD/bbl. 61.98). The projected uplift in net cash flows (from 2017 onwards) is driven by:

Reduction in interest expense from the pay-down of debt following the rights issue

Sell off of some of the Uganda project to Total resulting in lower development capex

In the analysis production is assumed to remain flat

Regarding capital expenditure, management haven’t provided capex guidance beyond 2017 and understably so as it will depend on many factors including the oil price. For the purpose of projection I have assumed capital expenditure of $600m p.a., and is for illustration purposes only

Tullow Oil Plc Annual Report

Exploration Led Strategy

Management has indicated that exploration remains key to long-term growth, with a focus on “low-cost, high margin, light oil plays”. Management has indicated that new exploration will focus on fields that can at least work at oil price at $50.00, and with an NPV of greater than $1bn.

Tullow Oil – Overview Presentation October 2017

I believe management’s exploration led strategy is correct. In the absence of successful exploration the business will simply not grow organically. I believe Tullow needs to be able to carry out successful exploration in the current commodity price environment. I believe Tullow can achieve this, my reasons are as follows:

Tullow, due to its size, is nimble compared to its larger peers, this advantage will allow the company to carry out exploration activity in smaller areas that might not be feasible for some of the larger players

Although, Tullow does not have the size advantage to achieve the same level of economies of scale compare to its larger peers, However I believe that in the current market this advantage has its limits as costs are already down

Historically, Tullow has had good success in exploration. Going back to pre-2007, when the oil prices were below $60 bbl, Tullow had several successful explorations:

In 2005, the Tullow had two UK North Sea gas discoveries, a discovery in Gabon and one in Mauritania In 2006, Tullow made five oil discoveries in Uganda. Tullow also made three gas discoveries in the UK.



Based on the preceding, I believe the current management team is experienced enough to repeat its past success, and provided there is not a significant fall in the commodity prices, Tullow should deliver on its exploration led strategy.

Valuation consideration

The following chart shows the evolution of Tullow’s EV/EBITDAX multiple based on the current share price ~$2.30.

Tullow oil Plc Annual Report and Author's assumptions

The EV/EBITDAX multiple is projected to fall significantly over the next few years due to projected improvements in cash flows. As previously mentioned, the earnings projection does not assume any increase in oil price.

Investment risks: credit, liquidity, dilution and oil price

Credit and Liquidity

Tullow’s credit and liquidity has improved considerably since 2016, following the rights issue. The net debt to EBITDAX ratio has reduced from 5.0x (Dec 2016) to 3.5x (June 2017). The EBITDAX to interest expense was calculated at 3.7x (June 2017) and suggests that business has sufficient cash to service its interest payment on debt. These ratios are projected to further improve over the next few years based on financial projection of the business

Whilst Tullow’s credit ratio are currently well above their historical levels, the ratios are not at levels that should be a concern from credit perspective

Tullow oil Plc Annual Report and Author's assumptions

Tullow also has good liquidity:

Presently, the business has liquidity of $1.2bn. Its 2017 net cash flows is also projected to be above $200m

The recent farm down of Uganda assets to Total should also help reduce ongoing capital expenditure commitments and allow Tullow to focus on more exploration activity. I believe the farm down has helped de-risk the business by lowering capital expenditure commitments

Dilution

I believe there is low risk of further dilution of shareholder’s interest via equity raising. The debt balance has been reduced to a more manageable level and refinancing existing maturities should not be a major problem

Oil price

A material fall in oil price remains a risk to the business as it does to the whole industry. However, I believe Tullow is better placed to weather it than it was in 2014/2015, due to:

Lower debt outstanding – see credit analysis above

Increased free cash flows from lower committed capital expenditure

Tullow has a number of low-cost production opportunities. A number of fields are located on land which should have a relatively lower production cost – see table below

Tullow Oil – Overview Presentation October 2017

Conclusion

Like many other E&P companies in the current environment Tullow has lower income and high debt balance. Management seem to have now stabilised the business through, asset divestment, lowering capital expenditure and raising equity. We should see further improvements in business matrix as more free cash flows are generated from the business. The real upside for investors is if it can successfully carry on exploration and development activity in the current commodity price environment. I believe Tullow will be able to achieve this and we should see considerable improvement in its share price once there is more evidence of successful exploration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TUWLF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.