Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Nov. 20-24

Next week is another quiet week as there are only three Canadian Dividend All-Stars expected to report earnings. Of those, two have already announced dividend increases, while the other remains a question mark. Despite it being a relatively slow week with respect to earnings, there were a few announcements last week.

Last Week - Results

Last week, two All-Stars, Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.CA) [TSE:BYD.UN] and InterRent REIT (IIP.UN) [TSE: IIP.UN], extended their dividend growth streaks with their dividend announcements. On the flip side, yet another Canadian Dividend All-star fell off the list as Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF) [TSE: BEI.UN] disappointed investors with a massive cut to their dividend.

Boyd Group extended their dividend growth streak to 11 years with their raise this past week. The small raise of C$0.001, or 2.33%, for a new monthly rate of C$0.044 is not surprising as it is consistent with their historical 3YR and 5YR averages. In fact, the have been incredibly consistent, having raised dividends by exactly C$0.001/share since 2013.

InterRent’s dividend raise extends their modest dividend growth streak to six years. Unlike Boyd, their double digit 11.11% raise was surprising and well above their 3YR and 5YR historical averages of 5% and 7.6%. With the raise, their new monthly payout is C$0.0225/share.

Finally, dividend growth investors were also saddled with disappointment last week with the announcement that Boardwalk REIT would be slashing their dividend by more than 50%. Their 5-year streak is now at an end and they have fallen off the list after less than a year. The cut is not entirely surprising as the company has been burning through cash and the company confirmed that they were re-allocating capital to further “development, acquisition, strategic partnerships, and renovation program”.

Will They Or Won't They

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF) (OTCPK:ANCTF) (TSE: ATC.B) – Current Streak – 7 YRS, Current Yield – 0.56%

Earnings Release Date: Monday, November 20

Canada-based Alimentation Couche-Tard operates in the convenience store and road transportation retail fuel chain industry under the Circle K, Couch-Tard, Mac’s, Kangaroo Express, Statoil, Ingo, Topaz and Re-store banners. In recent history, the company has raised twice a year, but July came and went without news of a dividend increase. At the time, I had suggested that it was most likely due to their recent M&A activity and this remains a key reason why I don’t think a dividend raise is a guarantee this year. Adding to this doubt, the company recently announced a fairly large share repurchase of approximately C$250 million. The shares, currently held by fellow All-Star Metro Inc. (OTCPK:MTRAF) [TSE: MRU], will be purchased at a price of C$57.17 and will be funded through Couche-Tard’s existing cash and credit facilities “as well as the proceeds from the future sale of non-strategic assets”. In the short term, it appears the company has a growth through acquisition strategy which doesn’t necessarily match with a dividend growth strategy. Depending on how you define dividend growth streaks, the company’s 7-year streak is not in jeopardy as they have the balance of 2018 to raise since they have already paid out more in 2017 than in 2016. That being said, should the company come through with a raise, I believe it will be approximately C$0.01/share or for an 11.11% bump and a new quarterly payout of C$0.10/share.

