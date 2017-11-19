15% Yielding Unsecured Debt

J.C. Penney is by no means a thriving company, but survival may be good enough to make the unsecured debt a profitable investment.

While this will be a review of J.C. Penney's (JCP) third quarter earnings, it will be primarily done from the point of KTP, the JC Penney 2097 unsecured debt in a preferred trust wrapper. Thus, this earnings review is not focused on JC Penney thriving, mere survival is good enough.

JC Penney Q3 2017 Earnings

There were some positive aspects to Q3 2017. As the CEO indicated,

For the quarter sales were positive 1.7% comp… we delivered a 300 basis points sequential comp improvement from Q2 to Q3. And when you remove the sales benefits from the accelerated clearance we still delivered positive comps in the months of September, October, and for the third quarter. Our appliance sales more than doubled versus Q3 of last year. Omnichannel continues to drive strong double-digit growth in the quarter, and finally we continue to make improvements in our inventory position as evidenced by the nearly 9% reduction in the quarter.

Areas that did well include:

Appliances +30% same store sales

Stealing share from Sears? Salon, Make-up (Sephora), Fine Jewelry, Handbags, & Footwear Women coming in for beauty then also buying accessories?

J.C. Penney is pressing these healthier areas of business by opening 38 new Sephoras in the quarter (70 for the year), and expanding appliances (2x increase in total sales vs. last year).

What isn’t working is clothing, especially women’s clothing, which is historically their bread and butter. They had to mark down women’s clothing in order to move stale inventory, and fired their head merchandiser. This tanked margins for the quarter, and led to a reduction in full year guidance. However, it may also help J.C. Penney set up for the all-important Christmas selling season.

To recap, many things still aren't working, but a few are. They are recognizing this, and making changes accordingly. This is a troubled turnaround play heading into its make or break, peak Christmas season. A risky situation that should be sized accordingly.

The Macro Environment Is Favorable

The macro environment is looking like the US is going to see one of the best Christmas seasons in years. To recap indicators shown in my booming economy series:

There is positive news in unemployment reports: improvement in employment rates, and finally long missing wage increases. The Fed is continuing to signal an increase in the Fed funds rate and a gradual unwinding of their huge bond portfolio. Since these actions tend to slow down the economy, the Fed would not be considering them if they didn’t think we could handle it. In essence, Fed actions are a statement that they see ongoing US economic strength from other sources. We are no longer on Fed life support. The S&P 500 price is up 21% in the last year. Two-thirds of the S&P 500 beat analyst revenue estimates and had double digit earnings growth in Q2 (the last time this happened was 2011). 54 of these companies raised Q3 revenue guidance, the highest since FactSet started compiling the data in 2006. The ISM Purchasing Managers index climbed to new 10-year highs. Consumer confidence is sky-rocketing, with recent surveys showing a 13-year high. Even troubled department stores are holding their own overall:

Source: Data from US Census Bureau

But there will be survivors, and those that don't.

Last Man Standing

In this environment, J.C. Penney could benefit simply by surviving another year. By doing so they may inherit Sears (SHLD), and possibly Bon-Ton (BONT) customers. Both are financially in worse shape than JCP:

I am not familiar with Bon-Ton. However, there’s plenty of evidence that Sears could declare bankruptcy after Christmas. Sears (SHLD) pre-announced -15.3% same store sales for Q3 vs. JC Penney's +1.7%. This is a significant disparity which may indicate Sears customers are already starting to make a shift. A purchaser of a new Kenmore refrigerator may be starting to get concerned about who is going to help them if they buy from a Sears and later have a problem (the warranty will still be valid, but why chance it when they can buy elsewhere). Whirlpool has already pulled the plug; they will no longer ship to Sears stores (most say terms were unacceptable, whether that means prices were too high, or Whirlpool wanted cash up front is unclear).

This in fact may have contributed to JCP doubling its total appliance sales in Q3 vs. the previous year (+30% same store). It may not be so much that JCP suddenly became a superior retailer, rather they are just benefiting from capturing a chunk of Sears lost business (Sears was still #3 in appliance sales last year). A potential Sears bankruptcy could also be part of the reason why CBL Properties (CBL) cut its dividend recently (they didn’t need to from a cash flow point of view). They may think the writing is on the wall for Sears, and are preparing for it. Sears recently got relief from its Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation obligation allowing it to retain enough cash to get through Christmas, but their survival beyond that is very much in doubt. If they go under, ultimately JC Penney could benefit.

We have seen this story before. When electronics retailers Circuit City, Radio Shack, and others went belly up, some of those people accelerated the switch to Amazon, but others went to Best Buy. Best Buy benefited, and continued to survive, because its main brick and mortar competitors went bankrupt first. In a war of attrition, the survivors inherit. Macy's (M), Nordstrom (JWN), Dillard's (DDS), and Kohl's (KSS) continue to focus on clothing, JCP not as much.

But Brick and Mortar is Dead… Maybe… Eventually

While brick and mortar retail is certainly troubled, there are people who still want to see and touch. I for instance would be very happy to buy a refrigerator online, but the boss, my wife, won’t go for that. She controls most household purchases, and is at Dillard's buying a dress as I write this. She has a master's degree, and an iPhone attached to her hip, but she still wouldn't buy a dress online. In other words, contrary to popular belief, there are still a few sales done the old-fashioned way, in person:

Don't get me wrong, the trend is clearly negative for brick and mortar retail; however, well over 80% of all retail sales this year (and next) will still likely be done in person. People still want to try on, see, and/or touch many items. Most significant purchases--furniture, appliances, cars, homes and apparently dresses--still require a live salesperson to close.

What do bondholders think?

JCP bondholders are not telegraphing significant distress until at least 2023:

(Note there are 2023 and 2026 bonds, but Etrade doesn’t display quotes on them currently so I don’t know what discount they are trading at. The 2036 are clearly distressed, so given a lack of information, I assume the 2023's and 2026's are distressed also.)

Someone buying KTP for $12.56, the price as I write this, is getting a little over 15% simple interest (why anyone would buy the 2097 bond for 60¢ on the dollar, 13% yield, I don’t understand since KTP is essentially the same thing). Provided JCP survives, the KTP purchaser will have received $11.46 in interest by the time the 11/15/2023 bonds we count as distressed come due (over 90% of their money). Alternately, if this Christmas is better than expected for JCP, they could potentially still show positive same store sales (current guidance is -1% to 0%) and meet or exceed their $250 million Free Cash Flow target. Were that to happen, I think we could see KTP back in the $20’s. If not, I think we should get another shot next year, and the year after that.

While I don't think all of a sudden JC Penney is going to become a fantastic retailer, I do think the risk vs. reward in KTP is attractive.

