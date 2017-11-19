iStar Inc. From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

As best as I can tell, currently, it faces no existential threat and offers 3-preferred equities worth considering for investment.

Although iStar was on a bit of a roller coaster ride these past 5-years, it ended the period in better shape than it began it.

Although I've held iStar (STAR) preferred equities for a long time, now sold, I'm surprised to discover that I never wrote about it. That's until now.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics: Underlying Investments Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process. I confess it's the same process I use whenever I first research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure to accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls.

When considering the acquisition of a STAR preferred, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online. Be sure to Type STAR in its search box. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that opening page:





Here we learn that STAR is a REIT that is primarily focused on investments in the commercial real estate market. At the time, 12/19/13, that it transitioned from SFI and became known as iStar, its market value was $840 million.

By clicking on the Find Related tab...

... I discovered that STAR only offers three preferreds that I'd be interested in, STAR-D, STAR-G, and STAR-I, whose respective IPO coupon yields were 8.00%, 7.65%, and 7.50%

Let's click on STAR-D because, as usual, I like to look at the highest coupon yielding preferred offered.



These shares were callable on 10/8/02 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed. This means they are currently callable.

It pays a yearly dividend of 2.00, paid quarterly at the rate of 0.50 on 3/15, 6/15, 9/15, and 12/15.

At the time of its IPO, 10/7/97, these shares were rated by Moody's Caa1 and S&P, CCC+, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.



However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:





It displays how STAR performed over the past 5-years. As far as I'm concerned, it has had its ups and downs, but has increased in value from $7.83 on 11/19/12 to its current $11.29.



Let's take a peek at STAR's Finviz financial highlights.





Its current market cap is $891.70 million. It lost $27.20 million on sales of $682.90 million. Its B/S value is $16.21 and D/E is 2.88. YTD is has lost -9.70% in value.

Because of the income loss reported above and in spite of the fact that the following is not one of my strengths, it appears that STAR is reporting a net income for the year as stated by Geoff Jervis, COO & CFO:

Back to income and earnings. This morning, we updated our guidance to incorporate our latest expectations. Our prior guidance for net income was in the range of $2.15 to $2.65 and adjusted income was in the range of $3 to $3.50. The successful and highly accretive capital market transaction we closed in the third quarter, will result in one-time charges of approximately $25 million to net income and $9 million to adjusted income. In addition, as I mentioned before, certain land asset sales that we had originally forecasted to generate approximately $0.65 per share of gains in 2017, are now expected to be sold next quarter or even next year. The net effect of these items brings our 2017 net income guidance to a range between $1.21 and $1.71 per fully diluted share, and adjusted income guidance to a range of $2.25 to $2.75 per fully diluted share. Of course, as I mentioned before, we'll be required under GAAP to recognize an additional $55 million gain or $0.64 per diluted common share associated with the second quarter sale of our ground lease business to SAFE. Again, this gain will not initially appear in our 2017 financial results, but will be retrospectively recognized in our 2017 financial results once new accounting standards become effective in January 2018. Under those new accounting standards, we would expect 2017 net income to be in a range of $1.85 to $2.35, and adjusted income to be in a range of $2.89 to $3.39. In terms of our legacy assets, I'd like to highlight a few items.

Although I urge that you do your own careful DD, as far as I'm concerned this company is built to last, meaning I see no threat to its short or long-term viability unless external circumstances radically change to alter this company's present outlook. I also state this because STAR can be considered one of my cockroach companies and if RAIT Financial (RAS) still survives (though it might not for much longer) this company is in far better shape than RAS could ever hope to be.

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield% Best STAR-D 10/8/02 2.00 25.68 2/25.68 7.79

STAR-G 12/19/08 1.9125 25.44 1.9125/25.44 7.52

STAR-I 3/1/09 1.875 25.34 1.1875/25.34 7.40 Best

Although the D offers the highest effective yield, I don't like that it is priced 0.68 above par value, especially that it will certainly be called first because it costs the company the most per share. However, all these preferreds have been callable for years and as yet have remained uncalled. But for safety's sake, the I will certainly be the called last, principally because it costs the company the least per share, therefore, in my opinion, it's probably the best choice.

