Time To Short Corporate Spreads

First, let's take a look at the structure of the corporate debt industry. Accurate distributions of debt outstanding with respect to ratings is hard to come by; however, general figures are known. Prior to the fall of LTCM in 1998, about 20% of the $3 trillion corporate debt market was comprised of lower quality issuances (BBB or Baa or lower). Since then, the corporate debt market has consistently increased its risk profile and currently, it's estimated that about 50% of the $5 trillion corporate debt market is comprised of the same BBB or Baa or lower issuances.

Further, companies have increased debt to generate more leverage and returns to shareholders. Both trends can be seen by examining the spread above treasuries of both highly rated and lowly rated corporate debt:

And while the average level of corporate debt has increased, the market is currently overly complacent about the potential risks. We are at the end of the third phase of the business cycle (I explain the phases of the business cycle here), which means that equities are stretched and a downturn is eventually in the cards. This perspective is validated by the VIX futures curve. February 2018 VIX futures are pricing in an approximately 25% increase in implied volatility. The spot price for the VIX is also at very close to all time lows at 11.35. At the same time, equities are still near all time highs.

Another sign of this complacency is the degree to which spreads have narrowed. As can be seen from the above Baa Moody's chart using data from the Federal Reserve Board, despite the overall average increase in spreads (which can be explained by the increased use of corporate debt), recently there has been a decline to just under 2% above treasuries. During the last recession, which was certainly more serious than the coming one will almost surely be, Baa spreads blew out to over 6% above treasuries. This time, we'll likely see a much more restrained increase; however, an increase is very likely. Indeed, looking at HYG, we can see the options on this high yield corporate ETF are pricing in just about the correct amount of implied volatility with strike prices around $79-81 (correct in that it would agree with the VIX futures pricing, which isn't precise since there are idiosyncratic risks associated with HYG, but it's still a good metric for comparison). The current price of HYG is $87.5 so even the complacent market is about even money that the spreads will be lower in the future than they are today.

Finally, when spreads increase, they tend to do so quickly. Looking at the above two charts, we see consistently that whenever an upswing happens, it is very quick and the time between upswings are punctuated by gradual declines in spreads (except for the panic and subsequent reduction in panic that happened in 2008). This action is typical and it is exactly what is happening right now.

As a result, now would be a good time to gain exposure to short corporate spreads. While the spreads may continue to decrease for some time, there is a floor that exists at right around 1.5% above treasuries beyond which even the most complacent market can't push further. The upside is right around 3-4% so the payoff profile for this trade is currently highly attractive.

