Seeking Alpha's Weekly Media, Tech, And Finance News Round-Up

Big media used to be king. Traditional television and print brands, with decades of brand history, and web portals relied on their ability to reach large audiences to drive revenue. When it came to advertising dollars in particular, all a brand had to be was big.
Scale is not enough to win advertising dollars in the days of bigger media. Bigger media has scale plus customer engagement, since it can often deliver on customer needs across a variety of interests, and since big media in many cases relies on it for traffic, control of audiences marketers want to reach, even outside of their platforms.
Did you know that eMarketer estimates Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) share of U.S. digital advertising dollars to be 60% in 2017?
Big Media
One year in: What The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) learned from its 360-degree video project, The Daily 360
Business Insider Website Rolls Out a Paid Content Offering
How subscriptions became a driver of profit at The Economist
Scoop: Bloomberg expects eight figures for new Twitter network
Bloomberg Media's Keith Grossman on platforms: 'Be very wary'
Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Bid for Time, Inc. (NYSE:TIME) Said to Be Backed by Koch Brothers
Holiday cards and house ads: The role of publishers' content studios is ever-expanding
Bigger Media
Why the advertising industry believes that Facebook is invincible
Facebook's charm offensive for AR advertisers gains speed
Reports of a free, ad-supported Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) video service resurface [Updated]
Do Facebook and Google have control of their algorithms anymore?
Newsonomics: A call to arms (and wallets) in the new era of deregulation and bigger media
The Rundown: 'Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is here to stay. Go90 might not be.'
AT&T (NYSE:T) near deal to buy Otter Media, its under-the-radar streaming video play
How A DOJ Suit Vs. AT&T-Time Warner Deal Could Impact Other 'Vertically Integrated' Media Deals
Other Interesting Reads from the Past Week
Visa (NYSE:V) bids to bring contactless transit payments to the world
DSPs are under pressure to adopt ads.txt
How tech will transform content discovery - PWC Report
The State of Video - A GroupM Report
Who are podcast "super listeners," what do they do, and how do we build podcasts for them?
The state of the ad industry's preparations for the GDPR, in 4 charts
FCC plans to vote to overturn U.S. net neutrality rules in December: sources
Fidelity latest financial firm to facilitate data sharing with fintechs
BofA (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Wells (NYSE:WFC), Amex (NYSE:AXP) launch vendor management firm
Before getting into voice, banks want to get PFM right
Betterment launches way to help investors donate to charities, increasing pool of potential customers
Quandl's Tammer Kamel: 'Investors are looking for gold nuggets in a sea of data'
Square (NYSE:SQ) tests buying and selling bitcoin inside its payment app
Bank of America has launched a website to lure more corporate card customers
Traditional banks should help govern fintech: Fed's Brainard
How bad is it for Equifax (NYSE:EFX)? Company reveals full fallout from data breach
