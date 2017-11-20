Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly: November 20th

Areas where risk to reward is in our favor.

Welcome to another edition of "Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly." The aim of this series of articles is to review possible scenarios in various markets using Elliott Wave, fractals, and other technical analysis.

Equities

On first impressions, nothing very significant happened last week. The S&P 500 (SPY) dipped and of course the dip was bought. Yet the weekly chart shows a lower high, a lower low and a lower close.

There are some decent reversal patterns and signs of weakness, which is exactly what I have been waiting for ever since 2510 broke.

Here's a pretty topping pattern on the Dow Jones (DIA), although the down channel is perhaps wishful thinking at this early stage.

So far the structure of the decline is not exactly a clear trend sequence, but it can still be counted as the first leg of something larger. This is much clearer in other indices such as the FTSE in the UK and the German DAX (EWG).

Precious Metals

Gold (GLD) had a decent week, with a strong session on Friday. Hopefully, you caught my comment in my last article calling a buy in the $1263-73 range.

$1306 should break next week, and I'm pretty sure the low is in for a significant rally back toward $1360. However, the path there is still a little unclear as the price action has been very choppy. If there is a Monday gap higher it should keep going. Otherwise, a move above $1306 may fade again to a higher low in the $1290s. Regardless, I am long again from $1271 ($50 lower than where I sold back in late August) and will hold for the next 1-3 months.

Oil (USO)

Oil pulled back to set up a decent buying opportunity. I actually missed it by 10 pips, but there should be more opportunities to buy for $60, especially if the trend sequence follows the expected path.

I'd be amazed if it plays out quite as clean and predictable as above, but we can make adjustments as we go and react to what price is telling us. I'll try and leave another comment if and when another buy set-up unfolds.

Natural Gas (UNG)

Natural gas also set up a decent buying opportunity at the trend-line re-test and gap window.

A hold here is certainly bullish, but new highs are desperately needed above last week's $3.23 high as the move from the 19th October low is only in 3 waves so far. A new high will create a trend sequence and open up more bullish possibilities.

Bonds (TLT)

TLT held the re-test highlighted last week and should continue higher.

130 is a conservative target.

The Dollar (UUP)

I've been writing about the EURUSD head-and-shoulders pattern for a while now, as it was such a good set up for a short squeeze. Last week it finally played out.

Ideally, there is one more high above 1.19 in this rally from the November low to complete a trend sequence.

Conclusions

Equities and the dollar are in the early stages of a significant decline.

Bonds and gold have already bottomed and should rally further.

Oil and gas have broken out and should also move higher.

Good luck next week.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UUP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short DXY and long EURUSD. Long gold spot, TLT and short SPX.