Bitcoin, The Harmonic Gift From The Digital Gods

Bitcoin’s hedonistic rise into to the heavens has plucked the harp of famous mathematicians all the way to where it now sits around $7500. Pretty simply speaking, the market has just enough people involved in pricing that prices are not skewed by purchasing and arbitrage algorithms. This means that indicators mathematically based on human behavior work very well, for the moment. Until more people/black boxes become involved in this market, Fibonacci levels have been working quite nicely.

Below is a daily chart of BTCUSD as published by BITSTAMP:

The following is the first Fibonacci set, drawn on the decrease from a major high in 6/11 to the following low in 7/16. From the Fibonacci lines on this chart, using the extensions, we were able to assess future turning points for the next pullback in BTCUSD without trouble.

Next, we look at the 8/16 - 8/22 pullback and see a lot of information here.

The 9/2 - 9/15 pullback does not look helpful as far as past prices go, but it does start to give some valuable upside information. We are starting to see our next targets. If prices keep approximately doubling from their lows, then after a possible hiccup around $9000, we are looking for prices to top out around $10150 or $11350 for another large retrace likely back to the $8160 area.

Please note, in the following chart, we get similar information from the most recent pullback from 11/9 to 11/12 as far as projected price point areas go. Again, looking for a hiccup just under the $9000 mark and a run-up to between $10100 and $11000 to be followed by a pullback to the area just under $9000.

Apart from just charting the cryptocurrency, there are many reasons to be bullish here. Aside from its viral popularity, in a few months there will be a futures contract on the CME for BTC speculation and hedging purposes. This will open up crypto to a whole new gamut of investors - primarily skeptical small- to medium-sized funds and investors that would otherwise not consider the product safe.

The thinking here is that there is still a large amount of money to come into the crypto world. The sad truth is that most people have no understanding of how it all works, and are therefore scared to throw money at it. The majority of people out there see the crypto world as an outlier and a place for people to complete illegal transactions. The CME futures contract will bring some of the reality of cryptocurrencies to the forefront of many people’s minds, where it will likely be seen as more of an alternative store of cash than strictly a mode for criminals to do business. Most people believe that the main driver of price in cryptocurrencies is illegal activity; while this is partially true, there is a lot more to crypto than just black market transactions.

What is so Great About Bitcoin?

One main driver of price is the fact that the amount of Bitcoin that can be produced is limited; like a commodity, demand for the product will drive the price higher. There are also costs associated with mining and transaction approval, and as these costs either go up or down, the price of the currency will fluctuate. Those are the straight fundamentals of cryptocurrencies put simply.

There are many reasons for demand for such a thing, the main one being that it is a monetary system that is completely participatory and unbiased. For a transaction to occur, at least half of the network involved in working the blockchain has to agree or approve that transaction. Think of it this way: I go to my town’s co-op bank, where I want to get a loan for farm supplies that spring. The bank is run by the town, therefore when I ask for the loan, the town has to vote on it and approve the loan to me. Transaction approval happens in a similar way with using blockchain - it is a community or the public that makes the approval rather than a single entity (as in the banks we have now). This is why Bitcoin was created: it takes a system where many place their trust into one entity and moves it to a collection of people that must all agree.

Another reason people have chosen to invest in Bitcoin is that mining is seen by many as free money; of course, they learn otherwise when they realize the costs associated with the procedure. People also consider it an anonymous way to make transactions. It is important to remember here that you are only as anonymous as you can keep your IP address and other traceable sources of yourself. If you sit at home and buy some pot using your Bitcoin in a country where pot is illegal and do nothing to disguise yourself, if the government, or whomever wants to find out who or what computer purchased those drugs, that is easily traced back to your machine. For example, most of the people that made purchases on the Silk Road before it was shut down could likely be traced. While IP addresses are not stored on the chain, the use of online wallets, internet history, etc. could all point to illegal transactions, should someone be interested to find out. The reason small offenders have not been sought out is because the resources spent to find someone buying a dime bag off the internet would not be worth the number of fines, community service and court fees paid for violating the law. There are going to be people that break the law in all kinds of ways everywhere you go; Bitcoin is, in fact, not the easiest way to do these things on a large scale.

As we speak, much enthusiasm has come to the crypto world simply because people see it as a new opportunity, a new way to store their cash and make some money. Some mainstream businesses are starting to accept the coins, such as Square. Many large banks such as Chase are involved in mining, and they are also using and developing an Ethereum analog. Russia is working on the "cryptoRuble" for use as an international cryptocurrency, and they are also using an Ethereum analog. Once this news came out, Ethereum prices took off.

Bitcoin, at the moment, is the grandfather of cryptocurrencies - it has been around the longest. It is the most secure as far as hacker groups trying to get ahead of the blockchain to intercept transactions; in order to intercept, you have to become larger and faster than the network of any specific cryptocurrency. For these reasons, people continue to put their trust into this specific coin and drive the prices up. Acquisition of Bitcoin has become much easier, and there are many services that profess to securely hold your money for you.

That said, I believe there is a lot more money to come into the area. The limiting factors will be government regulations. I do not believe the involvement of large banks will have much influence, as many are currently quietly mining cryptocurrencies as we speak. As far some governments are concerned, many governments still legally consider crypto to be a commodity, not a currency. While countries like Russia and China are working on their own cryptocurrency projects, the idea is not widespread overall, and there is still plenty of upside and time to be had before any worldwide projects can make or break the cryptocurrency. The trick to a top here depends on many things as Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies become more popular and the battle for top dog ensues. We are fairly far from that point still. While we wait for large banks and governments to figure out how they are going to handle the crypto-conundrum, I only see continued upside for grandfather Bitcoin as more people become involved.

One last thing about choosing BTC over others is the fact that the futures contract released by the CME will be based on the BTCUSD exchange rate. As stated, this is going to bring a large amount of new money into the area. Since the contract is based on BTCUSD, that is where people are going to focus the lion’s share of incoming funds. As the contract comes online, I expect BTC to rise significantly - that may be the catalyst to the $10000-11000 area. I am very bullish here and am looking for much higher prices over the next month or two.

So far, sell-offs have been caused by technical manipulations to Bitcoin. As you can imagine, getting a whole community of people to agree on chain extensions or other manipulations is not easy. These actions often result in disagreement, followed by a large holder or group of holders exiting their position. So far, these actions have opened up opportunities for others to buy in and take the place of the disgruntled. There is no doubt in my mind, as we progress these events will continue to serve as buying opportunities for many new participants until someone really sticks a fork in it and outlaws the use or tears the whole thing down with quantum computing - but that is a story for another time.

As it stands, there are a few US brokers that currently offer BTCUSD trading. One can also use one of the many altcoin exchanges or a simple wallet to purchase and hold BTC. This is the true Wild West as far as financial assets go at the moment. Always be cognizant of where you put your money. As a note, there are ways to purchase BTC and keep them offline and away from potential theft, should you be interested. The futures contract is due to be released this quarter, so it may just be easiest to hold on for that to get your feet wet in the area with little worry as to who is holding your assets and making transactions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.