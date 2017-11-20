4 Reasons To Buy The Amazon Of High-Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks, But Just Not Today

Of course there are always important risks for investors to consider before investing their hard-earned money, including a rather stretched valuation.

Token dividend growth is likely to continue in the short term as management focuses on retaining as much cash flow as possible to grow, but should accelerate nicely in the coming years (2019 and beyond).

The REIT's goal is to grow its property portfolio 25% a year in a highly disciplined and profitable fashion.

STAG Industrial is a relatively new REIT, but with a great pedigree and a top notch management team with a long-term growth focus.

High-yield, monthly-paying dividend stocks are a great way for people to supplement their income, especially in retirement.

However, unfortunately, the realm of monthly-paying income stocks is generally limited to the world of BDCs, CEFs, and REITs; many of dubious quality, low payout security, and little to no growth prospects.

STAG Industrial (STAG), is one of the few exceptions, having proven itself an excellent combination of generous, secure, and steadily (but very slowly) growing income since its 2011 IPO. However, I'm confident that this rate of secure dividend growth will accelerate rapidly in the coming years, potentially by as much as 750%.

Let's take a look at why STAG Industrial is one of the best monthly dividend payers you can own, and why it's on my watch list to add to my own high-yield dividend growth retirement portfolio.

But as importantly, learn why today is probably not the best time to add STAG, in light of a rather frothy valuation.

Torrid Growth Rate Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down...

2017 is already STAG's busiest acquisition year ever, with the REIT on track to hit about $675 million in new property purchases this year.

This is part of STAG's stated goal of growing its portfolio by 25% a year, and not surprisingly, has led to STAG being one of the fastest growing REITs in America; at least in revenue.

Metric Q3 YoY Growth YTD YOY Growth Revenue 24.8% 19.7% Funds From Operations (FFO) 49.0% 47.3% Core FFO 38.7% 35.2% Adjusted FFO 32.3% 30.0% Shares Outstanding 31.4% 27.9% Core FFO/Share 7.5% 7.8% AFFO/Share 0.7% 1.6% Dividend 0.9% 1.1% AFFO Payout Ratio 84.8% 83.9%

Source: STAG earnings supplement

Even better news came from the fact that cash flow grew faster than revenue, indicating highly positive operating leverage.

This basically means that STAG is able to amortize its administrative costs over a broader portfolio base, achieving stronger economies of scale and thus greater AFFO margins.

However, you'll note that AFFO/share, (REIT equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the dividend) barely grew at all in 2017. This was because of the furious pace of new share issuances under the "At-The-Market" or ATM program.

So far this year STAG has sold $345.7 million in new equity ($5.1 million more in ATM sales in October), which while dilutive to existing shareholders, is actually not as bad as it seems.

That's because AFFO, as calculated by the REIT, includes various acquisition costs. When coupled with the fact that the timing of acquisitions doesn't perfectly line up with share issuances, this explains why AFFO/share can be somewhat lumpy and diverge from Core FFO/share, which is up strongly for both the quarter and the year.

The good news is that, over the last six years STAG Industrial has managed to grow AFFO/share by an impressive 9.8% CAGR, indicating that this year's flat bottom line performance is likely an aberration and not something to be overly concerned about.

That's because STAG's business model is one that is actually highly accretive, because the niche in which it operates makes for highly profitable acquisitions.

STAG AFFO Weighted Cost Of Capital

Source Of Capital Capital Weighting (YTD) Cost Of Capital Retained AFFO 19.0% 0% Debt 17.8% 3.4% New Equity 67.2% 6.1% Weighted Average Cost Of Capital 100% 4.7% Cash Yield On New Investment NA 7.5% Cash Profit On New Investment NA 2.8%

Sources: earnings releases, earnings supplement, Fast Graphs, Gurufocus

Now a quick explanation on cost of capital, because while it's a vitally important concept, it's often misunderstood.

Because REITs must by law pay out 90% of taxable income as dividends, they generally have to fund growth through a combination of debt and new equity (and AFFO left over after paying the dividends).

The weighted average cost of this capital must be lower than the AFFO yield on new investments; otherwise shareholders are diluted, and the dividend becomes unsafe, and unable to grow sustainably. In other words, if a REIT can't grow profitably then there is no point to owning it.

The trouble for regular investors is that, while the cost of debt is relatively easy to understand and find online, the cost of equity is not.

That's because there are several formulas for cost of equity, but the most popular is the Capital Asset Pricing Model or CAPM, which states:

Cost of Equity = Risk-Free Rate of Return + Beta of Asset * (Expected Return of the Market - Risk-Free Rate of Return)

Generally, the risk-free rate of return is a Treasury bond, and so in theory cost of equity is the total return that a new investor would demand from a stock, in order to buy it, compared to a riskless Treasury.

However, the CAPM formula, while logical in its own way (it's actually a valuation method), has nothing to do with the reality of whether or not newly issued REIT shares are accretive to AFFO.

For one thing, every single variable in that formula is 100% subjective to the individual.

For example, instead of 10-year Treasuries you can use 2-year, or 30-year.

Beta is the volatility of a stock relative to the volatility of the S&P 500 over time, But what time frame do you use? Six months? 1 year? 3 year? 5 year?

And expected total return? Well, that's basically asking "what nominal return do investors want to earn?" It's literally different for every single person.

Which basically means that the CAPM equation has no basis in reality when it comes to whether or not STAG selling new shares will increase or decrease AFFO/share, which is, at the end of the day, the only thing that matters.

I take a different, AFFO-focused approach to cost of capital. Specifically, I use the AFFO yield as the cost of capital, because each new share is a permanent claim on that cash flow and the future dividends it can fund.

Meanwhile, AFFO, being the REIT equivalent of free cash flow, I consider free, because every dollar of AFFO not spent on dividends is that much less new shares you need to sell.

Basically, what I, and all REIT investors should care about, is the cash cost of capital, taking into account the total picture of how management funds its growth (the mix of retained AFFO, debt, and new capital).

If the cash yield on new investments is greater than this figure, than every acquisition will grow AFFO/share over time, thus securing the current payout and hopefully its future growth.

Which brings me to the greatest reason for investing in STAG Industrial, management's focus on a large, fast growing, and highly profitable niche.

...And Long-Term Potential Is Immense

STAG Industrial specializes in single-tenant industrial REIT which owns 347 properties in 37 states, leased out to dozens of tenants (mostly billion dollar companies) in 20 different industries.

There are three key factors to realize about STAG, catalysts that will drive its strong future growth.

The first is the industrial real estate market is accelerating, thanks to both stronger economic growth as well as the rise of e-commerce.

That's because companies like Amazon (AMZN) need warehouses to act as fulfillment centers. And while brick-and-mortar retail is not actually dying, it is losing market share to online sales which are growing seven times as fast.

Source: Hoya capital Real Estate

The second factor to STAG's strong investment thesis is its focus on the massive, highly fragmented (largest player owns 3.4% market share), secondary industrial market.

Basically, STAG's management has decided to target the most profitable opportunities, which means single-tenant properties, in secondary markets.

The reason for this is simple. Industrial properties with single tenants face far less cash flow stability because they are either occupied or not. Because of this cash flow lumpiness, investors are unwilling to pay a premium for these properties (which generally cost $5 to $15 million each), and thus someone like STAG can buy them at a discount; meaning higher-cash yield on investment.

However, by consolidating the single-tenant industrial market, and thus achieving critical scale and diversification, STAG can smooth out the cash flow volatility and thus the REIT itself can achieve greater valuations over time (as has been happening for years due to a rising share price premium).

Those higher priced shares can then be used as growth capital to keep the growth engine humming along for a long time.

The final factor, and what STAG considers to be its "secret sauce" is that most industrial REITs are focused on primary markets, i.e., big cities.

This is where most economic growth is taking place, and such properties are thought to command premium rents, faster rental growth rates, and enjoy better occupancy and lower rental volatility during economic downturns.

In fact, STAG management believes these common perceptions to be wrong because history actually shows that secondary markets (where properties are cheaper and thus more profitable) actually have similar occupancy, rental growth, and rental consistency patterns.

In other words, STAG thinks the market is wrong and mispricing the fundamentals of secondary industrial properties, and it plans on making shareholders very rich proving its thesis.

But that doesn't mean that STAG is being frivolous with shareholder capital.

Rather, STAG management generally only closes on 2.7% of properties it considers, in order to ensure it meets its high profitability barriers.

In addition, STAG has proven very good at recycling properties, meaning selling them at a profit.

For example, in Q3 STAG sold 8 properties for $34 million and generated an unlevered internal rate of return (profit) of 15%. This is capital that can further be used to grow the portfolio and the REIT's cash flow.

However, given the immense growth potential it faces, this means that STAG is primarily focused on executing on its long-term plan to become the dominant secondary market industrial REIT.

Which means that, at least for now, it's not growing dividends as quickly as some may like.

Focus Remains On Retaining Growing Cash Flow For Now...

Other than the rich valuation (more on this in a moment), the biggest reason to be skeptical of STAG is the disappointing dividend growth rate over the last few years.

After all, with about 10% long-term AFFO/share growth one would expect much stronger annual dividend increases. However, there are three very good reasons for this.

Source: Earnings releases and supplements

First, like many new REITs, STAG had to IPO with a sufficiently high yield to be competitive with other REITs and attract investor interest before it had a proven track record.

STAG IPOd in 2011 with a yield of about 7.3%, and a dividend that was slightly greater than AFFO/share.

This means that it had to grow its way into that dividend to ensure a highly secure payout which in turn means less risk and a generally lower yield, higher price, and lower cost of equity.

The other thing to keep in mind is that because STAG is still relatively small, and growing so quickly through equity issuances, this means that AFFO/share can be highly volatile.

For example, between 2014 and 2015, REITs and STAG in particular, became red hot, and management wisely capitalized on this by issuing a lot of new shares at record highs.

However, this produced a temporary mismatch between the time STAG raised the capital and the time needed to close on new acquisitions, and for the AFFO generated by those properties to hit the bottom line.

In other words, because of STAG's small size, torrid growth rate, and smart long-term strategy of selling new shares at a premium, the AFFO/share and the payout ratio can be somewhat volatile.

This means that, in the early years, STAG's dividend was much less secure, and it was able to retain very little cash flow to fund internal growth.

However, in recent years, STAG's declining AFFO payout ratio, in combination with a strong share price and opportunistic debt refinancing (at steadily lower rates), has resulted in an amazingly low cash cost of capital for such a small REIT.

STAG's current strategy, in which it both retains an increasing amount of AFFO to fund growth as well as prints new shares at a furious pace to lock in its record high premium price, is brilliant in the long term.

Because while it may mean slower dividend growth now, it also means that STAG can delever its balance sheet (thus lowering its cost of debt), and when the share price inevitably turns (because markets are fickle) then it will have plenty of cheap borrowing power to continue growing with far less equity issuances. That in turn means AFFO/share should grow exceptionally quickly, and allow for longer-term, faster dividend growth.

The bottom line is that STAG is taking a long-term view, and managing its capital raises to ensure that it can continue to grow quickly in all manner of market, interest rate, and economic environments.

This is why I eventually expect STAG to start delivering far more impressive payout growth, which is likely to result in solidly market-beating total returns based on dividends alone.

...Dividend Growth Should Accelerate In The Future

REIT Yield TTM AFFO Payout Ratio 10-Year Projected Dividend Growth 10-Year Potential Annual Total Return STAG Industrial 5.0% 82.5% 4% to 6% 9% to 11% S&P 500 1.9% 44.5% 6.1% 8.0%

Sources: earnings releases, Gurufocus, Fast Graphs, Multipl.com

The key to STAG being a good long-term holding is a strong payout profile, meaning a generous yield, secure payout, and good long-term dividend growth prospects.

Fortunately, while the yield has been steadily declining over time (due to the share price appreciating much faster than dividend growth), it's still yielding 150% more than the S&P 500.

More importantly, the AFFO payout ratio has now fallen to the industry average of 83%, and combined with the strong balance sheet, means that STAG's dividend is now low risk.

REIT Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio Debt/Capital Fitch Credit Rating STAG Industrial 5.0 5.6 4.3 46% BBB (stable) Industry Average 4.1 3.4 NA 48% NA

Sources: Morningstar, Earnings Supplement, CMA alert

Note that while STAG's leverage ratio is slightly above average, its higher profitability properties mean that the REIT's interest coverage ratio is actually much superior to its peers. This is why it has such as strong investment grade credit rating that indicates a 2.11% probability of bond default.

Better yet? STAG has been deleveraging aggressively, by concentrating its capital raises into premium priced equity, allowing it to grow its future borrowing ability for when share prices tumble.

For example, the fixed charge coverage ratio (EBITDA minus unfunded capital expenditures and distributions divided by total debt service) and interest coverage ratio are up from 3.9 and 5.2, respectively, in just the last quarter.

Most importantly of all, STAG is nowhere near violating its debt covenants. If breached, this would allow creditors to immediately call in loans, triggering a liquidity crisis and likely result in a dividend cut.

In other words, STAG has a very strong balance, which not just greatly enhances its dividend security, but allows it to borrow at remarkably low interest rates.

For example, STAG's weighted average interest rate is 3.44%, and it has the ability to borrow for as long as 10 years for just 4.42%.

In fact, despite rising interest rates, STAG continues to refinance its debt to lower interest rates. This includes a July 28th $150-million 5.5 year unsecured loan, which was used to repay a $88 million, 6.1% secured debt facility. This means that not just is STAG lowering its borrowing costs over time, but also improving its overall debt profile (unsecured debt is much better than secured).

Overall, STAG has $360.2 million in remaining liquidity (cash and remaining borrowing power). Given the high share price, it's likely management will leverage that with at least an equal amount of cheap equity (and probably a lot more).

That would mean that STAG's actual dry powder is at least $720 million (and perhaps as much as $1.08 billion), which is enough to fund another record year of acquisitions.

Taken together, analysts expect STAG's declining payout ratio, coupled with its massive growth pipeline of $2.2 billion, to mean that in 2019 the REIT will reverse course and start accelerating its dividend growth rate.

2019: 2.1% dividend growth

2020: 5.5% dividend growth

2021: 5.2% dividend growth

2022: 5.6% dividend growth

2023: 5.3% dividend growth

While all long-term forecasts need to be taken with a grain of salt, in this case I believe that STAG will indeed grow its payout at a respectable rate in the future.

Source: Brad Thomas, Fast Graphs

This is because the payout ratio is likely to soon decline to a level that both creates a sufficiently large safety buffer in the event of a recession (more on the risks of this later), and also allows management to retain enough capital to continue its quest to conquer the secondary industrial real estate market.

Industrial REIT FFO/share Growth Projections

Source: Brad Thomas, Fast Graphs

In other words, I expect that once STAG hits a certain payout ratio, management will be willing to grow the dividend at the same rate as cash flow per share.

And given that STAG is the fourth fastest growing industrial REIT right now, that rate should make dividend investors very happy.

Valuation Is A Bit Frothy

STAG Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the past year, STAG Industrial has not just nearly tripled the total returns of most REITs, but has also handily beaten the red hot S&P 500.

This makes intuitive sense, since the market as a whole continues to put a premium on growth. However, this also means that STAG is now trading at some of the least appealing valuations in years.

REIT P/AFFO Historical P/AFFO Yield Historical Yield Percentage Of Time Yield Has Been Higher STAG Industrial 16.4 14.1 5.0% 5.7% Yield Near All-Time Low Industry Average 29.2 NA 2.7% NA NA

Sources: Earnings Releases, Gurufocus, Fast Graphs, Yieldchart, STAG investor presentation

For example, the P/AFFO (REIT equivalent to P/E ratio), while not outlandish in its own right (it's much lower than the industry average after all), is still significantly above its historical norm.

Meanwhile, the yield, the most important valuation metric for income investors, is not just much lower than its historical median, but is close to an all-time low (though it is nearly double the industry average).

STAG Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Note that the all-time high yield STAG experienced in early 2016 (about 9%) was due to a combination of a market freakout over Fed hiking interest rates, and the first correction in about three years.

Both factors could very well repeat themselves in the coming quarters, resulting in a far more attractive buying opportunity.

Of course, when that may occur is impossible to predict. So in the meantime, doesn't STAG's strong long-term growth potential still mean it may be worth buying today?

That depends on how well you think STAG will grow its dividend in the future.

Forward Dividend Projected 10-Year Dividend Growth Projected Dividend Growth Years 11-20 Fair Value Estimate Dividend Growth Baked In Discount To Fair Value $1.42 0.7% (worst case scenario) 0.6% $22.67 4.7% -25% 4% (conservative case) 4% $26.99 -5% 5% (likely case) 4% $28.24 0% 6% (best case scenario) 5% $30.01 6%

Sources: Gurufocus, Fast Graphs

That's because, if we use a long-term (20 year) discounted dividend model, with a 9.0% discount rate (the post expense total return of an S&P 500 ETF, since 1871 and thus the opportunity cost of money), we find that STAG shares today are already pricing in the REIT's strong likely growth.

That means that the best course of option is to wait for the market to correct, and watch growth darlings like STAG return to more reasonable valuations before buying additional shares.

Brad Thomas, Seeking Alpha's resident REIT guru, recommends waiting until $27 before new investors open a position in STAG, which I consider a generally good idea.

That's because $27 is what I consider STAG to be worth, based on conservative long-term growth assumptions, and thus it would be justified under the Buffett principle of "it's far better to buy to buy a wonderful company at a fair price, than a fair company at a wonderful price."

Risks To Consider

A lot of investors assume that rising interest rates are a major threat to the growth of all REITs, but in reality this is less of a concern than you may think.

For example, while true that rising rates can result in lower share prices for REITs at times (and thus higher cost of equity), the correlation between long-term rates (10-Year Treasuries) and REITs is not that strong and can fluctuate over time.

In addition, because their leases are relatively short (about five years), industrial REITs have less rate sensitivity than things like triple net lease retail REITs whose contracts are usually 15 to 20 years in duration.

This means that triple net lease REITs have far more inflation risk, since they have to wait a very long time between rent renegotiations.

For example, currently, the beta to yield of STAG Industrial is about 0.62%, meaning that each 1% increase in 10-Year Treasury yields results in a 0.62% increase in STAG's dividend yield.



Or to put another way, a 1% increase in long-term interest rates could be expected to potentially result in STAG's share price declining to $25.27, or 10.6% from the $28.24 it is today.

However, while this might be a problem for someone who has to sell shares periodically (such as retirees utilizing the 4% rule), it likely wouldn't actually stop the REIT from continuing to grow.

This is because despite a large exposure to floating rates, the overall cash cost of capital today is so low that the cash profit on its investments (cash yield on acquisitions minus cash WACC) would remain larger and probably relatively stable.

That's because rising long-term rates tend to make commercial real estate prices decline, meaning that rising rates could mean higher cash yields on new properties, resulting in similar accretion profiles on new investments in the future.

But that does bring me to one of two major concerns I have with STAG that I will be carefully watching going forward.

The first is the average cash yield on new properties, which is down to 7.5% so far this year, compared to 7.9% in 2016.

Now it's natural that a strong economy and a booming industrial real estate market can cause yield compression, and there are still plenty of bargains for STAG management to find.

After all, in Q1 2017 the average cash yield on new properties was a very healthy 8.2%.

However, remember that STAG's goal is 25% property growth each year, which is a very tall ask, especially in a few years when its portfolio is going to be much larger.

This means there is a risk that management might feel pressure to close on less profitable acquisitions just to keep the growth engine humming, especially since right now that is all Wall Street seems to care about (stock price rising despite flat dividend).

However, the biggest risk I'm potentially worried about is what the next recession could do to the REIT's cash flow.

Source: Jeff Miller

Now don't get me wrong there are no recessionary storm clouds on the horizon as yet, as the economy appears to be accelerating.

In fact, according to a number of leading indicators, the probability of a recession in the next four, and nine months is 2.5% and under 15%, respectively.

However, eventually, we will get an economic downturn at which point STAG Industrial's niche thesis, that secondary industrial property markets will hold up well in terms of rent and occupancy, will be tested.

Remember that STAG has only been public since 2011, well into the current economic recovery. While true that management has been in the industrial REIT business since 2004 (when STAG Capital Partners was formed), that still means that the REIT's track record is rather short and limited to times of economic growth.

Assuming that STAG's occupancy were to decline to the same level as the industry average in 2009, (about 89%) that would represent a 6.5% occupancy decline which would potentially translate into a decline in same store NOI of about 5.6%.

Note that STAG saw a 70 basis point occupancy decline in the last quarter, which resulted in a similar decline in net operating income.

Because of high fixed costs, (maintaining vacant properties and administrative expenses) this could result in a substantial decline in AFFO during a recession.

This is because the REIT's retention rate on expiring leases, while relatively stable over time, is also much lower than other REIT sectors like triple net lease retail which enjoy retention rates of about 90%.

And as you can see, in any given quarter the retention rate can be highly volatile, falling as low as 50%.

The reason that industrial REIT retention is so low compared to office or retail REITs is because of the commodity nature of the business.

For example, while a company leasing an office isn't likely to move its entire operations at the end of the lease (and badly disrupt its business), industrial customers are generally more flexible and willing to move to new locations.

And while in good economic times STAG has been able to quickly find new tenants, and achieve higher rents on new leases, in an economic downturn that may reverse and the REIT might be forced to cut rents to fill its properties.

That in turn might mean a significant decline (as much as 10% to 15%) in AFFO/share during a recession. While at the current payout ratio this wouldn't put the dividend at risk, it might significantly slow the REIT's ability to grow the payout.

Then there's the potential that STAG management really does think of itself as Amazon, meaning that it plans to retain greater and greater quantities of AFFO to reinvest back into the business, potentially for decades (for as long as the growth runway lasts).

In other words, while STAG has the potential for strong dividend growth, enough to guarantee it market-beating total returns from dividends alone, there is a risk that STAG may not live up to it.

After all, should management decide to keep the current token dividend increases going forever (just enough to keep the growth streak alive and eventually become a dividend aristocrat), STAG's current yield would end up representing pretty much the only income investors receive.

And given that it's not keeping up with inflation, this would increasingly make STAG more of a growth story than an income investment, and thus not suitable for my portfolio (which targets yield + dividend growth of 10+%).

Bottom Line: STAG Is A Great Choice For Those Seeking Monthly High-Yield With A Strong Growth Kicker But Wait For A Better Price

I continue to be very impressed with how STAG is "Amazoning it" when it comes to executing on its long-term growth strategy.

Specifically, I like the way that management is striking while the equity iron is red hot to raise increasingly lower cost capital and maximize its growth potential.

I am confident that in the next few years STAG will reward long-term shareholders with far stronger dividend growth, which will likely serve as a catalyst to ensure market-beating total returns over the coming decade.

That being said, while the premium share price is great for existing investors and the REIT's immediate growth needs, at today's levels I can't recommend investors put new capital to work in this stock. In other words, STAG Industrial is a Hold right now.

Fortunately, because STAG is priced as a growth REIT and not a value REIT, this means that the next correction, whenever it occurs, is likely to present a much more attractive buying opportunity; one I hope to partake in aggressively.

