Even With Model 3 Success, Tesla Is Structurally Bankrupt

So, is it finally safe to short Tesla? No, it’s still quite dangerous.

Meanwhile, Bill Cunningham is out with a must-read article, detailing vital financial statement clues all the analysts missed.

That means it will continue to be completely dependent on continued capital infusions. Will Wall Street continue to oblige? TBD.

After Brain Trust review, CoverDrive shares his 2018 forecasts. He assumes perfect Model 3 execution, but that yields $2 billion in 2018 losses.

As promised, we now present CoverDrive's Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) earnings calculations for Q1 and Q4 2018. They assume Tesla will ramp up Model 3 production at the rate it most recently promised.

Let's get right to the point. Even with a successful Model 3 ramp, Tesla remains structurally bankrupt.

What "Structurally Bankrupt" Does Not Mean

Before I go through the numbers, let me explain what CoverDrive means by “structurally bankrupt.” Let’s begin with what it does not mean.

It does not mean Tesla will file for bankruptcy in 2018. On numerous occasions over the past five years, capital infusions have revived Tesla from blue-faced incipient bankruptcy to ruddy solvency, and there is no reason to believe that won’t happen again.

The mostly likely capital infusion will come by means of an equity issuance in the public equity market. Also possible is a private infusion, most likely from a wealthy overseas source (think Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)), but possibly some U.S. multi-billionaire.

Either way, Tesla shareholders will suffer more dilution.

What "Structurally Bankrupt" Means

“Structurally bankrupt” means that even after achieving volume Model 3 production, Tesla will continue to hang on as it has hung on since it first was formed: incapable of generating any free cash flow, and therefore utterly dependent on continued capital infusions for its survival.

So, what’s the big deal if Tesla just continues along as it has done in the past?

The big deal is that, up until now, the story has been that the Model 3 is not only the culmination of Tesla’s mission (an EV for the masses), but also the product that will transform Tesla into a profitable enterprise.

Indeed, with a $50 billion market capitalization, the belief is that the Model 3 will transform Tesla into a hugely profitable enterprise.

Can Tesla change the story? It has certainly tried to do so.

It tried with Tesla Energy. But it’s now evident Tesla Energy is just a small aspirant in a highly competitive, heavily commoditized, and thin margin business. As a reminder, Tesla Energy had a gross margin of negative $15 million in Q3.

$15 million in Q3. It tried with the Solar Roof product. A product it introduced 13 months ago despite not having begun testing it or, indeed, completed developing it. A product with so many flaws and fallibilities that it will be, if it ever actually is sold to third parties, a niche offering generating no appreciable revenues.

It has now thrown a Hail Mary pass with the Tesla semi. Tesla built two mock-ups, invented specifications for them, and trotted them out before a gathering of adoring acolytes. Those who understand the reality of the trucking business, though, are not so willingly gulled. Nor is at least one EV advocate who understands some essential principles of physics: to him, Musk’s claim of having re-imagined heavy-duty transport is “just more of his Madoffian fantasy.”

Then, too, there is the new version of the Tesla Roadster. Another mock-up with make-believe specifications presented to the faithful as a prototype. As Donn Bailey has written, rolling out a Roadster was important to deflect attention from the flaccid semi story.

(Photo credit: Motor Trend)

So, if you choose to believe Tesla will find financial salvation in any of these stories, or in other tall tales such as battery swapping or wall snakes or full self driving, or in any new narratives Tesla may devise, then you can ignore the analysis that follows.

But, if you believe the Model 3 is Tesla’s only plausible path to profitability, then follow along and let me and CoverDrive know where you disagree.

CoverDrive's Simple Spreadsheets

CoverDrive performed his calculations for Q1 2018 and Q4 2018, in order to capture the financial picture both at an early point of the Model 3 ramp and at the point when Tesla promises it will be producing 5,000 Model 3s per week.

He used simple models where the key inputs were (1) sales volume for each of the three Tesla models, (2) average transaction prices (ATP) for each model, and (3) gross margin.

He then calculated Cost of Goods Sold to determine Gross Profit. Subtracting Operating Expenses (R&D and SG&A) from Gross Profit yields Operating Income.

CoverDrive’s baseline Operating Expenses are the actual numbers from Q3 2017. To account for additional Operating Expenses as production scales up, he increased Operating Expenses by 8% in Q1 2018 and 33% in Q4 2018.

Finally, he subtracted $100 million for quarterly interest expense and other sundries to arrive at the Adjusted Net GAAP Income.

Here are the calculations for Q1 of 2018. All dollar amounts are in thousands:

So, there you have it. A quarterly GAAP loss of $700 million or so to start the New Year.

Now, let’s take a look at things at the end of 2018, assuming Tesla is producing 5,000 Model 3 cars per week, with mature gross margins, and having once again bumped up production of the Model S and Model X:

A better picture, to be sure, but better only in the sense of smaller losses.

The Implications Of CoverDrive’s Models

Taken as a whole, CoverDrive’s model forecasts 2018 GAAP losses of $2 billion, even assuming a successful Model 3 rollout.

The implications are sobering. Assuming Tesla really intends to add capacity for another 5,000 Model 3 cars per week, it will need north of $4 billion in capital infusions during in 2018.

And, if Tesla is really serious about developing the Model Y, the Tesla semi, and the new Roadster, that figure is closer to $6 billion.

How likely is Tesla to be able to raise such money while at the same time chalking up operating losses of $2 billion (or more, if execution is not perfect)? It’s a question every Tesla investor should be asking himself or herself.

As I mentioned earlier, the Brain Trust had some criticisms to make of CoverDrive’s models, in both directions.

Things Might Go Better...

CoverDrive has omitted (and acknowledges doing so) any revenues from ZEV credits. Those revenues have been material in the past, and even though EV production by Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and GM (NYSE:GM) are likely to reduce their value in 2018, they will remain material.

Also, if Tesla continues to slowly and silently smother SolarCity’s operations, the increase in Operating Expenses may be less than CoverDrive has estimated.

And, perhaps, Tesla can find other ways to reduce the rate of increase in its Operating Expenses. It’s not that any Brain Trust member could suggest exactly how Tesla could do so. They merely pointed out that Tesla’s Operating Expenses are so high that a slower rate of growth might be plausible.

… And Things Might Go Worse.

On the other side of the ledger, CoverDrive’s ceteris paribus approach assumes the $7,500 federal income tax credit for EV’s will survive unscathed. If the credit is repealed or scaled back, then get ready for some mutatis mutandis.

How realistic is it to believe Tesla will be able to sell 13,000 Model S cars at an ATP of $85,000? Bonaire notes a decided shift in demand to the lower priced 75kWh Model S cars, and relatively fewer “P” variants ordered in the Model X, which makes such an ATP ambitious.

Moreover, to some extent, fully-optioned Model 3 sales will cannibalize Model S sales. Or, tugging from the other direction, increasing numbers of Model S cars coming off lease will entice some would-be Model 3 buyers.

And, just as it’s possible Tesla may clock in with a smaller increase in Operating Expenses, the increase could easily be larger than CoverDrive has forecast. There's no indication Tesla has in place an adequate number of trained personnel to handle the crush of transporting, delivering, and servicing all the new Model 3s.

A logistical nightmare is just as likely as trimming fat from the bone.

Finally, of course, CoverDrive has assumed perfect execution from here on out of Tesla’s Model 3 ramp. Such perfect execution has never happened before. But CoverDrive is an optimist, and I’ve handed him the mike, and we’re going to go with his happy assumptions.

Finally, just as a note, CoverDrive has simplified matters by assuming all transactions will be sales. If history is any guide, at least 15% of the transactions will be leases, which will make the picture even less attractive.

What If CoverDrive Has Not Been Optimistic Enough?

What, indeed? Let’s add a dollop or two of optimism to CoverDrive’s forecasts.

How about we have Tesla sell 100,000 Model 3s in Q4 instead of 65,000? Here you go:

Well, that didn’t help much, and besides, the idea of 100,000 Model 3s in Q4 is really outlandish.

Let’s keep the delivery number realistic, but use Tesla’s forecast of an (eventual) 25% gross margin across the board. Here’s what we get:

We still didn’t get there, did we?

Well, I’m confident some of our Tesla bull friends will have ideas about why CoverDrive has it wrong. That’s why Seeking Alpha created the comments section. So, have at it there.

I request only that you not demonize anyone with whom you might disagree, and do your best to consider that, if you were sharing a beer with your interlocutor face-to-face, you would be inclined to be civil, witty, sympathetic, and engaging.

Bill Cunningham Has Done It Again

I enjoy and admire many who write about Tesla, at Seeking Alpha and elsewhere, but none more than Bill Cunningham.

No one does a better job of digging deep into Tesla’s financials and reporting on important issues that have altogether escaped the business journalists and, very likely, the highly-paid Wall Street financial analysts.

His latest article is a true tour de force. Any Tesla bondholder reading it should be deeply concerned, as it appears Tesla is moving assets into VIEs, out of the reach of its bondholder creditors. And Tesla shareholders should be even more alarmed.

I would attempt a summary, but Bill himself made an excellent summary in responding to a comment that his article was about the past instead of the future.

I pointed out the additional VIE investments during Q3 will most likely cause higher payments in future quarters to the VIE investors out of operating cash flow. I pointed out Tesla capitalized $35+ million of interest expense this quarter which will have to be reported as an expense once “Construction in Progress” is finally completed. I pointed out the first interest payment on the bonds won’t be due until next February which will negatively impact operating cash flow then. I pointed out Tesla is not subtracting cash that goes into restricted accounts from cash flow. This has implications for future quarters as well. I pointed out Tesla is not subtracting funds invested in leased solar systems from cash flow. Again, this has future implications. I discussed a newly announced securitization that was not in the 10-Q and cautioned about the future impact. My whole article is about what might happen to Tesla's debt rating IN THE FUTURE!!!

Short Tesla Now?

I’m not going to reprint my earlier warnings about shorting Tesla (see the final topic here), but they remain in effect. If you’re tempted to short Tesla, then I would encourage you to first watch a video of the semi reveal. It was like a tent revival, and should remind you that Tesla is still more about religion than investing.

Then, google “Tesla semi.” Yes, certainly, you, informed reader, know how absurd the idea is, but few of the first 20 articles that pop up (I stopped after 20) cast any shade on the idea. Most of the news reports wholly embrace the notion with credulous enthusiasm.

Still, there is this: Tesla wants a $245,000 wire transfer to secure a deposit on a Signature Series Roadster, a car for which only a mock-up and imaginary specifications exist:

Any such deposit will not go into an escrow account. It will be spent by Tesla to fill the hole of its $2 billion loss in 2017 and its forthcoming $2 billion loss in 2018.

Anyone making such a deposit will discover that, in U.S. bankruptcy proceedings, he or she will be an unsecured creditor, with no special priorities, sharing with all the other unsecured creditors, including those holding billions of dollars of unsecured bonds.

To me, Tesla's demand for a $250,000 deposit on a car that is, in the most dreamy scenario, four years away, feels like genuine desperation. It is an effort to camouflage any shrinkage in Model 3 deposits, which Tesla must now fear.

As I often say, the only thing more dangerous being short Tesla is being long Tesla.

Many Thanks To The Brain Trust

This article, like all the others, owes a huge debt of gratitude to the Brain Trust. I won’t mention names, but you know who you are.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short TSLA via long-dated options