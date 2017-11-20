Let Universal Display Cool Down - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/17/17)

by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Constellation Brands is expected to have a good quarter.

The momentum in Cardtronics' business is slowing.

Pipeline stocks are weak.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, November 17.

Bullish Calls

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED): It's a big short squeeze and Cramer advised waiting for it to cool down before buying it.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ): Buy it. Cramer thinks they will have a good quarter.

Bearish Calls

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM): The momentum is slowing. Don't buy.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI): "You've got enough problems. The pipe stocks are very weak and I don't want you to buy them."

Transocean (NYSE:RIG): It has 3-4 points of upside left and Cramer suggested not overstaying the welcome.

