Let Universal Display Cool Down - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/17/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, November 17.

Bullish Calls

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED): It's a big short squeeze and Cramer advised waiting for it to cool down before buying it.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ): Buy it. Cramer thinks they will have a good quarter.

Bearish Calls

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM): The momentum is slowing. Don't buy.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI): "You've got enough problems. The pipe stocks are very weak and I don't want you to buy them."

Transocean (NYSE:RIG): It has 3-4 points of upside left and Cramer suggested not overstaying the welcome.

