Victory Formation Long/Short Portfolio Update - November 2017

I have made some changes this week to my long/short portfolio example listed on Wall Street Survivor. I have basically reduced the long S&P 500 ETF exposure in exchange for some regular individual company longs, covered a few shorts in favor of better scoring ideas, and traded the long Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) position for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. The net-long posture has been reduced closer to net-neutral as a result of the shuffling, after subtracting the precious metals hedge stake. Overall, I think the portfolio is well prepared for a down stock market period and is geared/diversified more into positions that fit my system best as of November’s computer sorting.

Performance for the portfolio continues to be stellar, almost matching the 8% total return outlined by the S&P 500 since its May inception. Using November 15, 2017, closing prices, the total return of +6.4% after expenses has been better than expected. The slight 25% net-long average over the life of the portfolio (8% after subtracting the average 17% gold/silver hedge posture) would have been predicted to rise in the 1-2% range had all the stock selections mirrored the S&P 500 index gain. On a yearly compounded basis, my goal is to generate 5-10% per annum after expenses. The six-month gain extrapolated to 12 months works out to a solid +13% compounded rate without taking on the market direction risk a bear market or crash would create.

Considering trading expenses for changes made this week, the portfolio has outlined a 0.5% commission total for half a year. I am intentionally weighting dividend payouts roughly the same in the longs and the shorts to cover dividend expenses on the borrowed short sales, assuming a net-neutral setting. As a consequence, the goal is to outline a total trading expense of 1% or less annually for this theoretical Wall Street Survivor $100,000 model portfolio design. Long/short investors can also tilt dividends in favor of the longs to generate a positive dividend yield, if so inclined. Holding a larger net-long weighting will also increase your net dividend yield, as will owning higher-yielding stocks. An investor or financial professional can design numerous long/short variations to fit each individual’s fancy.

Long Positions Closed

I sold all the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO), most of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), and Qualcomm on the long side of the portfolio earlier this week. You can track my trades on Wall Street Survivor’s website here.

I am finding more individual companies on the long side of the equation that meet my momentum and value formula requirements relative to the S&P 500. The whole idea behind the portfolio is to offset specific stocks long that have better than “market” odds of gaining ground versus shorts that appear destined to lag and underperform. We are basically picking a fantasy football team, chock-full of the best players we can find - the biggest, strongest and fastest, those scoring well each week of late - without having to let other investors choose ahead of us and take them off the board. Then we are doubling our pleasure and gains by picking the team each week our long position heroes will play against! The short side is full of the weakest, oldest, worst-performing, unlikeliest to score touchdowns or play good defense, again without having to wait our turn to pick them.

This long/short strategy allows an investor the opportunity to earn gains as a whole, even if the stock market crashes. With a near-neutral market setting, as longs are about equal in value to the shorts, the spread change between the groups is all we care about. I am curious to see if the new long choices can outperform the S&P 500 peer index in the coming months.

There is renewed investor interest in Qualcomm after Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) made an offer last week to buy out the company. I like Qualcomm’s growth prospects, but the latest development adds a new layer of complexity to valuing the shares, as the company is not making much progress with its royalty battle against Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and others. Plus, the stock price had been particularly weak versus the sector since the summertime. A number of technology stocks have just as good growth stories, more transparency in terms of valuations right now, and less unknowns for business sustainability going forward. I sold the Qualcomm position as a result of this analysis, cashing in a nice gain with the acquisition news.

Short Positions Covered

I covered the General Electric (NYSE:GE) short for a large 30% gain in this portfolio. With the dividend cut and poor business growth now a reality for investors, taking the gain was an easy decision. In trader talk - sell the rumor, buy the news. I explained GE’s bleak future in a number of articles on Seeking Alpha throughout 2017. Other old-school, overleveraged, no-growth blue chips like Verizon (NYSE:VZ), AT&T (NYSE:T), Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), Ford (NYSE:F) and Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) remain shorts in this model portfolio. That’s not to say GE is a sure-shot turnaround bet from today. I just felt it prudent to lock in the solid profit, as odds of a retracement or bounce higher in prices (outperformance of the market) the next 3-6 months cannot be ignored.

I also decided to cover the Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) short for a sizable loss. The continuation of a falling U.S. dollar trend in 2018 should help support this European-, African- and Asian-focused asset. I do not like telecommunications as a whole right now, with red-hot competition and way too much leverage for the sector pulling down profitability. However, having sold short AT&T and Verizon already in the portfolio makes this position an overkill, adding concentrated risk if Vodafone starts to zig-zag higher in U.S. dollars.

New Intel and Cisco Buys

I wrote about the bullish reasons to own Intel in my last article here. It has risen smartly since then, after a better-than-Wall Street predicted September quarter for profits and revenues. Semiconductors and technology generally continue to lead the stock market in late 2017. In this vein, another mega-cap tech stock, Cisco, has been on my radar for months. The company has mountains of cash and few liabilities. At the end of July, Cisco held $83 billion in current assets like cash and receivables versus $63 billion in total liabilities. My formulas rank the balance sheet in the top 5% of all large stocks for safety and liquidity. In addition, its basic valuation multiples are lower than the typical S&P 500 equity. For example, with a GAAP P/E around 16x trailing numbers and a free cash flow multiple closer to 14x 2018 forecasts, the company scores markedly better than the equivalent S&P 500 numbers closer to 20x. Cisco’s low valuation does not make sense if earnings and revenues begin to grow at a stronger clip.

Wall Street is expecting only low-single digit business expansion over the next 2-3 years. Nevertheless, the latest earnings statement this week hints at improving growth as the company embraces more sales that are subscription-linked, like the successful Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) operating business plans executed over the past five years. Cisco’s expanded network security and cloud initiatives with subscription-based sales to retain customer revenues is explained in an article posted last week by Stefan Redlich.

Further, if the Republican tax reform proposal is passed, helping Cisco bring home tens of billions in cash from overseas, and the subscription business model begins to grow rapidly, the stock price is a potential double to $60 a share by 2020. In this high-valuation Wall Street equity market environment (arguably one of the richest valued in U.S. trading history), how many other stocks can honestly double in 2-3 years? Plus, investors can capture a significantly above-normal dividend yield of 3.4% annually while they wait, likely to be raised early next year.

New Gilead and Caterpillar Long Positions

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) has been added on the long side, replacing a portion of the S&P 500 ETF holdings. Gilead was mentioned as a favorite buy idea in the healthcare sector during the summer months in my article here. I think it complements the other high-potential growth candidate in the pharmaceutical field, Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), already in the portfolio. Both have undergone a major sell-off the last month or so, with punk earnings reports and weaker guidance for the coming few quarters. Yet, both still hold well above normal growth outlooks by Wall Street analysts, with price-to-earnings and free cash flow generation quite low for 2017-18, closer to 10x multiples than the market’s 20x. If the government does not crack down on drug pricing over the next 2-3 years, I think the two biotech leaders could rise 50-100% soon given current business trends and strong prescription drug development pipelines.

As an aside on Celgene, the company has fallen more than 20% since its initial purchase in the portfolio, my sell-stop level suggested in past articles for all companies. While I am happy to take a near-20% loss when closing the Vodafone short, I am giving Celgene a little slack for the next few months. Its growth rate projection is still unusually positive, especially versus today’s discounted stock price. Using standard Price-to-Earnings Growth [PEG] valuation techniques, Celgene remains a super buy idea. Fortunately, the unexpected gain on the Qualcomm acquisition news offset Celgene's poor performance in the overall portfolio the last month. Holding 30-40 well-researched and diversified positions helps me sleep at night and greatly reduces portfolio volatility.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) has been a hot momentum stock all year, with increasingly better investor accumulation numbers this fall. While the stock has had a terrific year, doubters may be surprised again next year as demand from mostly U.S. construction firms expands into other selling channels. Developing nations are growing again and need heavy equipment, and global mining is set to rebound robustly during 2018-19, in my opinion, pumping demand for new Caterpillars. Plus, China and perhaps the U.S. in 2018 will up infrastructure and road improvement projects, goosing results even more. I am worried that by the end of next year Caterpillar may be unable to meet all the demand for its product. Trading at 20x 2017 earnings estimates and 16x 2018 earnings looks way too low a valuation, if the bullish demand scenario plays out and earnings continue rising 25-30% annually. A move from $136 now toward $200 a share the next year is a definite possibility.

New Short Sales

In my last article, I suggested International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) as a good pair trade, short sale idea to offset a long Intel position. I have made the bearish case against IBM many times during 2017. My longest article argument against the stock was written in July here. The news this week that Warren Buffett has continued to aggressively liquidate his IBM shares the last quarter, at lower prices than the current quote, highlights to me that the stock has more risk than reward going forward. I have made the new IBM short sale my biggest single position, and it is roughly the same dollar amount as the Intel and Cisco longs in the model portfolio.

I have shorted Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to offset the Gilead long buy. Amgen doesn’t stand out as having: (1) a great growth pipeline, (2) a better-than-industry-norm equity valuation, or (3) any type of upward stock trading momentum. I think Amgen investors are being set up for disappoint. As for this portfolio, its primary purpose is to underperform my healthcare longs: Gilead, Celgene and Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

I shorted Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC). I cannot help myself. It is in a similar boat to Mondelez with super-sized debts and leverage, alongside little growth potential in a competitive food space. Both Kraft and Mondelez score in the bottom 5% of balance sheets I sort weekly for safety and liquidity. In addition, profit margins have been raised to their limits after decades of cost-cutting. Without new products and sizable revenue growth, rising agriculture commodity prices and labor wages may squeeze profitability in 2018. If we see a large jump in interest rates, both will also witness an explosion in borrowing expense, while income is slashed, all else being equal. The only saving grace for the two investments could be that a lower U.S. dollar and rising CPI inflation rate overall may allow the food giants to raise product prices and recoup some of the cost increases. Adding it all together, I don’t think premium valuation pricing versus the S&P 500 is in order, like today’s situation. My money says they underperform the U.S. equity market, similar to the past five years, far into the future.

I started a short position in McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD). I wrote the basic arguments against holding the leading brand name in the restaurant business here. It suffers from many of the same headwinds Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) - another short position - is facing. High stock valuations, falling business growth prospects and rising product input costs will make it difficult for both stocks to rise markedly from November 2017 levels. Everything from real estate expense to labor costs to food ingredient prices has been rising at a faster clip in 2017. They both will also suffer if a big spike in oil hits during 2018, cutting the disposable income for consumers that drive restaurant sales success generally. McDonald’s is particularly overpriced, with only minor per share growth in financial metrics expected by Wall Street analysts for 2018-19. If we get a jump in oil back to $100 a barrel next year and a big recession in consumer spending at restaurants, a 40-50% equity decline in McDonald’s cannot be ruled out.

Current Portfolio List

Below is a table of the portfolio as it stood at the close of trading on November 15th. I have highlighted the new positions in yellow.

Conclusion

The Victory Formation long/short portfolio example is well positioned for a bear market or flat stock market span. It should also see a nice gain if stocks continue to climb to new heights in 2018. For conservative investors and those looking for both capital appreciation and capital preservation, a diversified long/short portfolio makes a great choice when executed properly. The long-term goal for a net-neutral design is an after-expense profit of 5-10% annually, no matter which direction the overall S&P 500 fluctuates.

Considering the U.S. stock market is reaching for valuations not seen since the important generational tops of 1929 and 2000, low volatility, hedged and conservatively structured portfolios will eventually win the day on Wall Street. Can you afford not to be lowering equity risk in your investments going forward? The smart money is getting prepared for weaker stock gains and/or losses in coming years. You can too!

