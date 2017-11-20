Why I Just Bought This Top-Shelf 8.1%-Yielding BDC

Shares are reasonably valued given the high margin of dividend safety and dividend upside in a rising rate environment.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) is a business development company that investors may want to place at the top of their shopping lists. Goldman Sachs BDC has above-average dividend coverage stats and has paid shareholders a stable quarterly cash dividend since 2015. Importantly, higher interest rates could boost the company's net interest income, which in turn could translate into a dividend hike in a rising rate environment.

Income investors don't always have to buy Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) or Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) when trying to get an entry into the high-yield BDC sector. Lesser known business development companies such as Goldman Sachs BDC are also compelling income vehicles that provide investors with a recurring stream of dividend income.

Two reasons stood out why I added Goldman Sachs BDC to my high-yield income portfolio recently: 1. Goldman Sachs BDC has above-average dividend coverage stats that imply a high margin of dividend safety; and 2. the BDC has dividend upside that is tied to the company's floating-rate asset base.

Business Overview

Goldman Sachs BDC invests largely in 1st and 2nd liens, which make up the majority of the company's investment portfolio, though the BDC also invests in common and preferred stocks.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC has invested heavily in 2nd liens in the third quarter with new investment commitments totaling $254 million (99 percent of which has already been funded).

The good news about Goldman Sachs BDC is that the company has had very disciplined underwriting which in turn resulted in one of the best dividend coverage stats in the sector. The business development company pulled in $0.54/share in net investment income in the last nine quarters, while management kept its dividend at a steady $0.45/share rate. In other words, Goldman Sachs BDC has very comfortable levels of dividend coverage that could yield a dividend raise.

Source: Achilles Research

Goldman Sachs BDC's dividend coverage ratio (NII/dividend) has averaged 120 percent in the last nine quarters and the coverage ratio has consistently been above 100 percent (lowest NII/dividend ratio was 104 percent in Q3-17).

Source: Achilles Research

Most importantly, I see dividend upside for Goldman Sachs BDC due to the company's large variable rate asset base. Goldman Sachs BDC's total portfolio value sat at $1.2 billion (on a fair value basis) at the end of the September quarter, and a whopping 96 percent of its portfolio is tied to variable interest rates. The higher interest rates climb during this tightening cycle, the bigger the net interest income tailwinds for Goldman Sachs BDC are going to be.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC

How Much Do You Have To Pay For Goldman Sachs BDC's Income Stream?

The good news is that an investment in Goldman Sachs BDC comes with an affordable price tag. Income investors wanting to access Goldman Sachs BDC's dividend stream pay 11.7x Q3-17 run-rate net investment income and 1.21x net asset value.

Your Takeaway

Goldman Sachs BDC is a high-quality business development company with excellent dividend coverage metrics and great potential to hike its dividend. The BDC can already afford to hike its dividend thanks to its low NII payout ratio. Just as importantly, the company's huge exposure to floating-rate loans makes Goldman Sachs BDC a preferred investment vehicle to hold during a rising rate environment. Goldman Sachs BDC has a covered yield, a high margin of dividend safety and a defensible valuation. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'Follow.' I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSBD, PSEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.