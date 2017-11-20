A Closer Look At Magellan Midstream Partners' Q3 2017 Results

The recent $600 million increase in capital spending estimates is driven by 3 major projects being funded with retained cash flow and debt (not by issuing equity).

Distribution growth of 8% and distribution coverage in excess of 1.2x are likely to be achieved in 2017 and in 2018.

However, TTM distribution coverage ratios, both on an as-reported and sustainable basis, are still very strong.

In 6 of the past 9 quarters, and including 3Q17, distribution growth outpaced DCF growth over the prior-year period.

Magellan Midstream Partners' operating margin and Adjusted EBITDA in 3Q17 were flat versus 3Q16; absent Hurricane Harvey, they would have been up slightly.

This article focuses on some of the key facts and trends revealed by 3Q17 results reported by Magellan Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:MMP).

MMP is engaged in the transportation, storage and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil. The company describes its 3 operating segments as follows:

Refined Products - This segment primarily transports gasoline and diesel fuels and includes a 9,700-mile refined products pipeline system with 42 million barrels of storage capacity at 53 connected terminals, 26 independent terminals not connected to MMP’s pipeline system, as well as a 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system; Crude Oil - This segment is comprised of ~2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 27 million barrels (of which 16 million are used for leased storage); and Marine Storage - This segment consists of 5 marine terminals located along coastal waterways with an aggregate storage capacity of ~26 million barrels.

Operating margin is one of the key non-GAAP metrics used by management to evaluate the performance of the company's business segments. It includes revenue from affiliates and external customers, operating expenses, cost of product sales and earnings of non-controlled entities. But unlike operating profit, it excludes depreciation and amortization expenses and general and administrative expenses.

The bulk of MMP’s operating margin is fee-based (i.e., derived from fees, tariffs, contractual commitments). Operating margin generated by MMP’s commodity-related activities (mostly within the Refined Products segment) includes that from butane blending and fractionation. It exhibits far more volatile swings on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

Operating margin by segment for recent quarters is presented in Table 1:

Table 1: Figures in $ Millions (except per unit amounts and % change). Source: Company 10-Q, 10-K, 8-K filings and author's estimates.

Comparing 3Q17 to 3Q16, Refined Products’ operating margin decreased 5.4% ($10 million) despite a $9.6 million contribution from a new condensate splitter at Corpus Christi that began commercial operations in June 2017, and despite revenues generated by a one-time customer payment associated with a dispute settlement (the amount was not disclosed). Total volume shipped increased by 5.0%, revenue per barrel shipped increased by 1.2%, and total revenues increased by 8.1%. However, this was accompanied by a 22.6% ($23.1 million) increase in operating expenses, largely driven by product overages and mark-to-market losses on futures contracts used to hedge exposure to commodity price fluctuations.

Comparing 3Q17 to 3Q16, the Crude Oil segment’s operating margin was up 17.2% on a 4.5% decrease in volumes and a 12% increase in revenue per barrel. Higher storage revenue due to additional leased storage contracts also contributed to results in 3Q17.

The $7.4 million decrease in operating margin at the Marine segment in 3Q17 versus 3Q16 resulted primarily from a decrease in storage revenues and an increase in expenses due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey.

Product margin, i.e., from commodity-related activities, reduced total operating margin by $0.8 million in 3Q17 (the first time this has happened since 3Q12). The margin earned from these activities fluctuates with changes in petroleum prices. The commodity-related activities primarily consist of butane blending and transmix fractionation. Butane blending involves purchasing butane and blending it into gasoline, which creates additional gasoline available for sale. The blending margin is a function of the differential between the cost of butane and the price of gasoline. MMP also operates three fractionators that separate transmix, an unusable mixture of various refined products, into its original components. In addition to fractionating the transmix that results from its pipeline operations, MMP also purchases and fractionates transmix from third parties and sells the resulting separated refined products. MMP utilizes futures contracts to hedge against changes in the price of petroleum products it expects to sell in future periods, as well as to hedge against changes in the price of butane it expects to purchase.

Commodity-related activities can cause large fluctuations in total operating margins. Examples of that can be seen in Table 1 (e.g., total operating margin increased 19% in 1Q17 and dropped 14% in 3Q16 and 12% in 4Q15). The fluctuations reflect changes in unrealized profits or losses on hedged positions. Overall, MMP’s reliance on commodity-related activities has been diminishing when measured on a trailing twelve-month (“TTM”) basis, as shown in Table 2:

Table 2: Figures in $ Millions (except per unit amounts and % change). Source: Company 10-Q, 10-K, 8-K filings and author's estimates.

Earnings before interest, depreciation & amortization and income taxes (EBITDA) increased by $14 million, while Adjusted EBITDA was flat in 3Q17 versus 3Q16:

Table 3: Figures in $ Millions (except per unit amounts and % change). Source: Company 10-Q, 10-K, 8-K filings and author's estimates.

Adjusted EBITDA is another key non-GAAP metric used by management to evaluate the company's financial results. The adjustments include adding back equity-based compensation and impairment charges, deducting derivative gains and adding back derivative losses on commodity transactions. Adjusted EBITDA in 3Q17 excluded an $18.5 million gain related to the sale of an inactive terminal, a $20.8 million loss on commodity prices and less favorable product overages, and $~4.7 million of other losses and expenses (principally consisting of equity-based compensation and asset impairments). Adjusted EBITDA in 3Q17 included $8.6 million of cash distributions entities in excess of earnings received from non-controlled entities.

Distributable Cash Flow (“DCF”) is one of the primary measures typically used by a midstream energy master limited partnership (“MLP”) to evaluate its operating results. Because there is no standard definition of DCF, each MLP can derive this metric as it sees fit: and because the definitions used indeed vary considerably, it is exceedingly difficult to compare across entities using this metric. Additionally, because the DCF definitions are usually complex, and because some of the items they typically include are non-sustainable, it is important (albeit quite difficult) to qualitatively assess the DCF numbers reported by MLPs.

MMP derives its DCF as follows:

Table 4: Figures in $ Millions (except ratios and % change). Source: Company 10-Q, 10-K, 8-K filings and author's estimates; distributions per units are amounts declared.

In 3Q17, distribution growth outpaced DCF growth, comparing each quarter to its prior-year counterpart. As shown in Table 4, this was the case in 6 of the last 9 quarters, and as shown in Table 5, distribution growth has outpaced DCF for the past 3 years, resulting in lower coverage ratios. Management estimates the adverse financial impact of Hurricane Harvey on DCF in 3Q17 at ~$10 million (4Q17 is expected to be impacted by a similar amount due to further repairs of Marine Storage segment assets). Absent Harvey, DCF in 3Q17 would have been ~1% higher than 3Q16, but would still have been outpaced by distribution growth

Table 5: Figures in $ Millions (except ratios and % change). Source: Company 10-Q, 10-K, 8-K filings and author's estimates.

Still, MMP’s levels of distribution coverage are higher in comparison to those of other MLPs.

The generic reasons why DCF as reported by an MLP may differ from what I call sustainable DCF are reviewed in a prior article. A comparison between the two is presented in Table 6:

Table 6: Figures in $ Millions. Source: Company 10-Q, 10-K, 8-K filings and author's estimates.

In calculating sustainable DCF, I ignore cash generated by liquidating working capital (because I do not consider it a sustainable source) but deduct funds consumed by working capital (because cash consumed is not available to be distributed). In contrast, reported DCF always excludes working capital changes, whether positive or negative. My sustainable DCF calculation also excludes cash flows related to risk management and “other” activities.

Fluctuations in working capital account and risk management activities are the major reason for the discrepancy shown in Table 6 between reported and sustainable.

Table 7 presents a simplified cash flow statement that nets certain items (e.g., acquisitions against dispositions, debt incurred versus repaid) and separates cash generation from cash consumption in order to get a clear picture of how distributions have been funded:

Table 7: Figures in $ Millions. Source: Company 10-Q, 10-K, 8-K filings and author's estimates.

Net cash from operations, less maintenance capital expenditures, exceeded distributions by $243 million and $153 million in the TTM ended 9/30/17 and 9/30/16, respectively. MMP is not using cash raised from issuance of debt or equity to fund distributions. On the contrary, the excess cash the company generates is a significant source of capital and enables it to reduce reliance on the issuance of additional partnership units or debt to fund growth projects.

Management’s initial guidance for 2017 was based on an average crude oil price of approximately $55 per barrel for the year, assuming no significant incremental throughput volumes on the system, excluded mark-to-market adjustments on commodity-related activities, and assuming MMP’s 50,000 barrel per day condensate splitter at Corpus Christi, Texas, will generate no revenues.

The sole customer for the $300 million splitter, an affiliate of Trafigura, AG, had given notice to terminate its contract. Magellan believed this notice to be in breach of the agreement and initiated legal action. On March 21, 2017, MMP announced a new fee-based, take-or-pay agreement with Trafigura Trading LLC for the exclusive use of the condensate splitter. As previously noted (see discussion of Table 1), the new condensate splitter began commercial operations in June 2017 and generated a $9.6 million contribution to operating margin in 3Q17.

A comparison of 2017 guidance to 2016 actual results is detailed in Table 8.

Table 8: Figures in $ Millions (except ratios and number of units). Source: Company 10-Q, 10-K, 8-K filings and author's estimates.

DCF coverage for 2017 is projected at 1.2x after factoring in 8% growth in distributions. Management also set similar goals for 2018: increasing distributions by 8%, while maintaining 1.2x coverage (Form 8-K, 11/2/17).

Expansion capital spending totaled a record $736 million in 2016, and MMP expects to spend $600 million in 2017 (of which ~$486 million was expended through 9/30/17), $800 million in 2018 and $350 million 2019 to complete projects currently under construction. The increase in the capital spending estimate is driven by three recently announced projects that increased the estimate by ~$600 million: expanding the Pasadena, Texas, marine storage terminal; building a crude oil and condensate pipeline from the Delaware Basin to the origin of the Longhorn pipeline in Crane, Texas; and expanding the refined products pipeline system in Texas.

MMP expects its investments in expansion projects to average ~8x EBITDA (12.5% unlevered return on capital at the midpoint). Based on that, EBITDA would increase by ~$160 million once the projects are placed into service and at utilized to their capacity, equivalent to a ~12.5% increase in Adjusted EBITDA for the TTM ended 9/30/17. The 8% distribution growth guidance for 2018, coupled with 1.2x coverage, seems achievable. Contributions from new projects commencing operations could also help reverse the negative trend discussed in the context of Table 4.

MMP distinguishes itself from other MLPs by its superior distribution coverage and much lower leverage ratio (currently 3.4x Adjusted EBITDA, well within management’s 4x debt-to-EBITDA limit). It also has a track record of generating net income per unit that exceeds distributions per unit. Management intends to funds the company’s expansion capital needs with retained cash flow and debt financing, and does not foresee a need to issue any equity. Indeed, MMP has not issued additional partnership units since 3Q 2010 (excluding units issued in connection with compensation arrangements). This, too, is a significant accomplishment and rare achievement in the MLP universe.

MMP has a disciplined management team, an outstanding track record, superior distribution coverage, lower leverage, an ability to generate significant excess cash from operations and good growth prospects. I continue to hold the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.