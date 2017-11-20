Uniti Is Poised To Profit 2.0

The question then becomes how fast can UNIT reduce its overall exposure to WIN by acquisition.

In case you missed it, my first article on Uniti Group (UNIT) was on July 11, 2016, in which I stated, “Uniti is cheap”. I went on to explain,

“…fiber is the new mission critical asset in the communications ecosystem and Uniti is well-positioned to expand its footprint and continue generating reliable earnings and dividends. I believe that Uniti is substantially mis-priced and the dynamics driving Uniti Fiber and Uniti Towers are key differantiators in which Uniti REIT is Poised to Profit.”

Although I felt as though the catalysts were in place for UNIT to narrow the valuation gap, the company’s substantial exposure to Windstream (WIN) drove me to recommend shares in the High Alpha (higher risk) portfolio.

On August 3rd, WIN announced that it was eliminating its dividend (dropped its $0.15 quarterly dividend), and the company’s CEO, Tony Thomas, explained:

“Our equity is undervalued especially given our improved strategic direction with enhanced product capabilities, management talent additions and anticipated acquisition synergies of $180M. The elimination of the dividend along with the $90M buyback program and delevering that will also occur will create value for all our stakeholders.”

Then on September 6th, I caught up with UNIT’s CEO, Kenney Gunderman, and he explained:

“WIN is expected to generate over $2.0 billion in Adjusted OIBDA before our rent payment of $654 million. When you add in expected synergies from their recent EarthLink and Broadview acquisitions, the Adjusted OIBDA expected is $2.2 billion, which provides ~3.4x rent coverage on our lease. WIN is expecting their operating results to improve in the 2nd half of 2017 and in 2018 as they benefit from their recent network investments to increase broadband internet speeds to their customers, synergies from the Broadview and Earthlink acquisitions and reductions of interconnection costs. WIN’s recent change in their capital allocation policy is credit enhancing and positive for Uniti Group. WIN has no debt maturities until 2020, which gives them time to execute their strategy.”

UNIT is now yielding 15.1%, the highest in the peer group (see below), and when I asked Gunderman about the safety of UNIT’s dividend, he replied:

“We have had a consistent dividend since our inception. Future dividends are always subject to Board approval but we are not contemplating any dividend policy changes at this time. We expect to grow our dividend over time as AFFO increases from both M&A strategy and organic growth from Uniti Fiber, Uniti Towers and Uniti Leasing.”

In my article today, I will assess UNIT’s Q3-17 earnings results and provide an updated recommendation, and of course, you already know that as the title for the article suggests, “Uniti Is Posied To Profit 2.0”.

Uniti Group, previously known as Communications Sales & Leasing, still derives significant revenues from the April 2015 spin-off of assets from Windstream Wireless. In May, UNIT passed the two-year anniversary of its spin-off into a publicly-traded REIT.

As Unit’s CEO, Kenny Gunderman, explained on a recent earnings call, “after a quiet start to develop our strategy and funnel, we rapidly evolved the company over the last 15 months from primarily a single tenant, one property landlord to servicing nearly 15,000 customer connections through three diverse, but complementary business segments.”

UNIT has invested over $1.5 billion in seven acquisitions to grow pro-forma adjusted EBITDA by $120 million or 18%. Top-line revenue has grown 35% to over $950 million on a pro basis and Uniti has diversified revenues from non-Windstream customers from 2% to 30%.

Fiber is the mission critical infrastructure element that will fuel both wireless and wireline bandwidth growth. Demand for wireless bandwidth exceeds current supply.

Wireless operators have begun to densify their networks to increase bandwidth speeds by purchasing small cells, dark fiber and large gig plus circuits.

All of these products require fiber and UNIT is well positioned to win its share of this business in the markets it operates as it has over 1.0 million fiber strand miles of inventory to sell.

During the third quarter, UNIT closed on its acquisitions of Southern Light and Hunt Telecom. Subsequently, UNIT now has one of the largest pure-play fiber operating platforms in the country with the ability to deploy small cells, fiber-to-the-macro tower, dark fiber, enterprise services and E-Rate services. All of these lines of business are growing for UNIT, and the secular trends remain very positive for the foreseeable future.

UNIT operates in highly attractive Tier 2 and 3 markets, where there's less competition but still insatiable demand for high-bandwidth services and 5G network densification needs among the carrier customers. In addition, UNIT’s fiber operating business provides an outstanding platform for future accretive M&A.

UNIT’s Fiber's sales bookings and bandwidth upgrades continue to trend at a similar pace as Q2-17. Bandwidth upgrades are being driven by the unlimited data plans of the wireless carriers. 45% of UNIT’s sales bookings during Q3-17 came from the 4 national wireless carriers, 25% from other carriers and 30% from local enterprise and K through 12 schools.

UNIT now has signed master services agreements for small cells with 3 of the 4 national carriers and has over 2,000 small cell nodes either billing or in contracted backlog. The company’s high-count fiber network passes over 100 colleges and universities where millennials' wireless data usage is driving some of the highest wireless network growth rates of wireless customers and are excellent locations for small cells.

The above-referenced Southern Light deal is transformative as it will drive UNIT Fiber into one of the largest pure-play fiber operators in the U.S. with Pro-forma 2016 Annualized Adjusted EBITDA of ~$100 million and $1.2 billion of Revenues Under Contract. Uniti Fiber boasts 15,500 customers connections and nearly 1.2 million fiber strand miles.

UNIT Fiber started 2017 with strong sales, with 88% of the bookings for small cell awards. All four of the national carriers are requesting proposals for small cells and the company is in the early innings of this new wireless network architecture.

The company expects demand for small cells will grow exponentially in future years as the wireless carriers roll out the 5G technology. This fiber infrastructure is the critical component to meet small cell demand and Uniti is well-positioned to win its share of this growing business.

UNIT Fiber is also benefiting from an increase in wireless data usage as all four national carriers are now offering an unlimited data plan. Uniti received bandwidth upgrade orders totaling 175,000 of incremental MRR during the beginning of the year.

Breaking It All Down

In Q3-17, UNIT Fiber reported revenues of $66.4 million and adjusted EBITDA margins of 42.7% or $28.3 million. Sequentially, adjusted EBITDA margins improved from 36.1% in the prior quarter, principally as a result of acquiring Hunt and Southern Light with a richer mix of enterprise, wholesale and E-Rate customers.

An important component of the strategy at UNIT Fiber has been to develop a customer mix that allows the company to maximize the lease-up potential of network assets. UNIT believes the Hunt and Southern Light acquisitions vastly improve these capabilities, and the combined sales team is now focused on select markets and products, particularly in the Southeast as a result of these integration efforts.

Maintenance CapEx at Uniti Fiber for the quarter was $1.5 million or 2.2% of revenues. Net success-based CapEx at UNIT Fiber was $50 million this quarter, including $16 million deployed towards dark fiber builds.

UNIT Fiber now has over $1.3 billion of revenues under contract, including nearly $500 million of backlog that is expected to be activated over the next 3 years. Notably, over 40% of total revenues in this contract and over 80% of backlog are for future dark fiber and small cell deployments.

In Q3-17, UNIT Towers reported revenues of $2.8 million with near break-even adjusted EBITDA for Q3 and 652 completed towers. UNIT Towers completed and closed on the acquisition of 3 NMS development towers during Q3-17, bringing the total year-to-date completions to 43 development towers. The balance should be completed this year or early in 2018.

The company expects UNIT Towers to turn positive on an adjusted EBITDA basis in Q4-17, an important milestone since the company started this business unit less than a year ago. UNIT Towers now has over 40 employees, a tenancy ratio of 1.3x in Latin America and great prospects for growth going forward.

In Q3-17, UNIT’s Leasing segment revenues were $171.7 million with adjusted EBITDA of $171.2 million. The Leasing segment benefited this quarter from nearly $53 million of improvements to the network made by WIN with UNIT’s capital. On a cumulative basis since the spin-off, UNIT has benefited from $392 million of tenant capital improvements completed by Windstream.

As viewed below, UNIT has evolved into a more diversified model with attractive return profiles across all asset classes:

The Balance Sheet

UNIT’s balance sheet remains in great shape with ample liquidity.

At quarter-end, the company had $50 million of unrestricted cash and only $160 million outstanding borrowings under its $750 million revolving credit facility. Also at quarter-end, UNIT’s net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA was 5.8x, and the company’s secured leverage ratio was 3.7x.

UNIT has maintained a net leverage ratio near the 5.7x–5.8x range during the past 16 months as it acquired four fiber providers. UNIT is comfortable with this range of leverage, it is consistent with other REITs and plans to keep leverage in this range as it continues to diversify.

Uniti Is Poised To Profit

UNIT’s regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share was declared a few weeks ago, representing an annual dividend rate of $2.40 per share. As noted above, UNIT has the highest dividend yield in the communications sector – a whopping 15.1%.

In terms of guidance, UNIT expects reported revenues this year to range between $913 million and $918 million and adjusted EBITDA to range between $748 million and $753 million. The company’s consolidated guidance is similar to last quarter. Let’s break it down by business unit:

Revenues from the Leasing segment will be approximately $685 million, including $32 million of non-cash revenues, slightly higher than the prior guidance, reflecting higher amortization of tenant capital improvements made by WIN. UNIT Leasing adjusted EBITDA will be approximately $684 million for the year. Uniti Fiber is expected to report consolidated revenues between $202 million and $205 million this year or about $203 million at the midpoint and adjusted EBITDA margin of 41% or $84 million at the midpoint, both of which are down about $2 million from prior guidance, which reflects two factors, first, the recent hurricane-related delays in dark fiber construction projects; and second, the small cell moratorium constraints that are slowing expected deployment schedules from 3 to 6 months. UNIT’s guidance implies Q4-17 revenues and adjusted EBITDA for UNIT Fiber of approximately $67 million and $31.5 million, respectively, reflecting an adjusted EBITDA margin of 47%. UNIT Towers revenue for 2017 is expected to be $9 million to $10 million with adjusted EBITDA slightly below breakeven. CapEx for UNIT Towers is expected to be $40 million to $45 million, including approximately $20 million for ground lease investments this year with the balance towards tower development.

Accordingly, UNIT expects full-year reported AFFO to range between $2.49 and $2.52 per diluted common share with a midpoint of $2.51. The impact of pre-funding the Hunt and Southern Light acquisitions was approximately $0.07 on AFFO per diluted share. Excluding the pre-funding impact, the midpoint AFFO guidance would have been $2.58. Now take a look at the AFFO/share growth chart that I prepared below:

As you can see (above), UNIT is not projected to grow AFFO/share substantially in 2018. FAST Graphs estimates the company will grow by around 6.4% in 2018.

However, I would not rule out another transformational deal for UNIT in 2018. The company’s sweet spot is to marry up (bundle) tower and fiber portfolios and UNIT is uniquely positioned to become a dominant sale/leaseback provider in the Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets where there is much less competition.

Of course, the biggest opportunity for UNIT investors today is related to WIN uncertainty. Activist WIN investors have shaken up shares in UNIT by creating uncertainty (many have large short positions in UNIT), and once this overhang dissipates, I suspect to see UNIT’s valuation gap closing.

Keep in mind that UNIT acquired roughly 80% of WIN’s hard network assets (at the spin) and the leases are for 15 years (triple net) with annual escalations of .50% (beginning April 2018). The lease was structured as a Master Lease with string landlord protections with 4 5-year renewal options with potential to extend the full lease term to 35 years.

The crux of the argument is the viability of WIN - which continues to extend the exchange period on its bonds in order to shake the Aurelius threat.

UNIT is not similar to CorEnergy (CORR) as the lease is a far bigger (and more contentious) chunk of WIN expenses. Yes, there is an accept or reject aspect on BK, but they are far more likely to try to renegotiate this down. Both companies need each other, so the "accept" argument is strong, but so is the "renegotiate" argument.

The question then becomes how fast can UNIT reduce its overall exposure to WIN by acquisition…

I am maintaining a SPECULATIVE BUY as UNIT is poised to “eventually” profit.



Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DDR, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, FRT, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, QTS, RHP, ROIC, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.