City Office Knows How To Move The Needle

CIO is forecasted to grow earnings by 30% in 2018 and this should provide ample safety for the dividend.

I consider this small-cap REIT "a true outlier, and I believe this REIT is well positioned to grow AFFO/share".

A few years ago, I was meeting with the former CEO of Realty Income (O), Tom Lewis, and I asked the question:

"What is so special about San Diego?"

He replied, I can sum it up for you in one simple word, and he yelled out:

"Weather"

It's certainly hard to argue that San Diego has some of the best weather on the planet (at least in the U.S.) and I could also make the argument that this little piece of heaven is also home to two of my favorite REITs: Realty Income and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC).

You may recall that a few months ago I wrote an article on City Office REIT (CIO), a sleepy small-cap office REIT that was in the process of closing on a strategic acquisition in San Diego. I explained that:

"CIO is under contract to close a large portfolio in San Diego, and after that closes, the company will have over $1 billion in real estate assets… The San Diego portfolio includes a ten-building portfolio with a purchase price of $174.5 million. The portfolio includes 680,000 SF plus a land parcel, and it is anticipated to generate a pro forma net operating income yield of approximately 7.4%. San Diego is one of the most physically constrained markets in the US, with only 300,000 SF of office under construction as of Q2-17. The post-recession low in office vacancy is at 11.0%, and Q2-17 rents increased 4.3% YoY with 1.3 million SF of positive net absorption in 2016."

On October 2, CIO announced that it had closed on the San Diego portfolio, including Mission City, a four-building, 285,095 SF, Class A office campus located in the Mission Valley submarket. The complex is located immediately adjacent to Qualcomm Stadium, the former San Diego Chargers stadium that is slated for a major master-planned mixed-use redevelopment.

Mission City benefits from its central location within the San Diego MSA, excellent freeway access, proximity to workforce and executive housing and strong corporate presence. The complex is 88% leased, multi-tenanted to a diversified rent roll of tenants primarily in the financial, tech, healthcare, legal and insurance industries.

The other San Diego acquisition was Sorrento Mesa, a six-building, 384,558 SF, Class B office and flex complex located in the Sorrento Mesa submarket of San Diego. The complex is 88% net leased to tenants primarily within the life sciences, technology and defense industries.

San Diego has the third largest concentration of life sciences and biotech companies in the United States and the Sorrento Mesa submarket represents one of the top, low-vacancy submarkets in San Diego for the life sciences industry.

Sorrento Mesa also contains a five-acre land parcel located at a main-and-main intersection within the Sorrento Mesa submarket, directly adjacent to Qualcomm's world headquarters. San Diego is one of the nation's most geographically constrained markets, and the parcel represents a prime development site.

Commenting on the acquisition, CIO's CEO explained:

"We are excited to announce our entry into San Diego with the addition of ten high quality assets to our portfolio. This acquisition gives us immediate scale and diversification in San Diego, a market that is characterized by high quality of life, strong demographics, positive employment and population growth trends and high barriers to entry for new supply. With this off-market transaction, City Office has acquired over $1.0 billion in total real estate."

As noted in a previous article, I am a shareholder in City Office and I consider this small-cap REIT "a true outlier, and I believe this REIT is well positioned to grow AFFO/share (and eventually dividends). I am upgrading shares from a BUY to a STRONG BUY. Also, CIO makes the cut for my 'High Alpha REIT' portfolio."

Last week while attending the annual REIT World conference in Dallas, I had an opportunity to catch up with Jamie Farr, CIO's CEO. Watch the entire video here.

Photo Source

City Office Is Truly An "Outlier" Worth Owning

My first article on City Office REIT was back in June 2016, and I summed up the small-cap REIT as follows:

"As CIO continues to grow, we believe the diversification will enhance the safety of the dividend and the company will be able to generate dividend growth. The quality of CIO's revenue appears strong, and we like the fact that management has internalized operations, further suggesting an alignment of interest."

I decided to initiate coverage of CIO with a BUT rating, and I warned that "our initial investment in CIO will be of modest proportions". As you can see, shares in CIO took off when I published my article (in June 2016), but since that time, the stock has been trading around $12.50-12.70/share.

Source: Yahoo Finance

CIO was formed on November 26, 2013, to acquire, own, and operate high-quality office properties located within its specified markets in the United States. Based in Vancouver, Canada, CIO listed on the NYSE on April 11, 2014 (over three years ago) by raising ~$82 million at a price of $12.50 per share. It is the smallest office REIT in our research lab, with a market cap of around $378 million.

CIO has grown from 14 properties (3.3 million square feet) to 48. The properties are located in San Diego, Seattle, Portland, Boise, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Denver, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Tampa, and Orlando. The company invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the southern and western United States.

The company focuses on assets valued at $25-100 million with targeted cap rates of 7-8%. CIO does not have as much competition for these assets, and this is a competitive advantage. The company leverages local property manager relationships to source acquisition opportunities and efficiently operate.

I'm not a big fan of traditional office REITs, as I favor the more stable medical office building REITs like Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). However, I do like the favorable job growth that will ultimately lead to better credit quality and attractive rent growth.

Population growth is the real driver, and as illustrated below, the REIT is focused on markets with strong economic fundamentals and demographics.

The company's strategy is to produce attractive returns through a focused acquisition strategy and increasing property cash flows. If you like STAG Industrial (STAG), you will like CIO.

Similar to STAG (although STAG is Industrial), CIO invests in "secondary markets" with less competition from larger institutional investors. Local real estate operators lack the capital to compete, and the outsized population and employment growth are strong catalysts. CIO's same-store cash NOI growth for the first nine months of 2017 was 7.3% as compared to the first nine months of 2016.

These secondary markets are supply-constrained, and this means CIO benefits from high credit tenancy, below-market in-place rents, and acquisition prices below replacement cost. The company leverages local property manager relationships to source acquisition opportunities and efficiently operate.

CIO has grown total assets by over 30% in 2017 year-to-date with over $250 million of acquisitions including one that closed subsequent to quarter end. In fulfilling this acquisition strategy, the company believes it has improved the quality and diversification of assets.

Proven Value Creation

With the San Diego portfolio acquisition, CIO gained a foothold in a new growth market and brought down the concentration in each of the other markets to approximately 20% or less. With incremental acquisitions in the existing markets, such as Papago Tech in Phoenix, CIO has been able to achieve economies of scale with G&A costs, property operational costs and third-party vendors.

Papago Tech in Phoenix

In conjunction with the acquisition of 2525 McKinnon in Uptown Dallas earlier this year, CIO believes that recent acquisitions continue to prove the company's ability to find properties with excellent long-term return profiles in high growth markets.

Papago Tech in Phoenix

CIO's advanced acquisition pipeline includes over $700 million of potential investment opportunities. These markets are concentrated in high growth regions such as Dallas, Denver, Orlando, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, and Seattle. Recent acquisitions:

The Balance Sheet

Earlier this year, CIO launched an ATM program through which it may make placements of common stock and Series A preferred stock from time to time. No stock was issued under the program during the quarter.

CIO has continued to see attractive terms for debt. During the quarter, it exercised accordion features on the secured line of credit and increased the availability under that facility to $150 million.

CIO also closed on a 10-year fixed rate financing for Mission City in San Diego, which further increased liquidity. The interest rate of that property financing was a very attractive 3.78%.

CIO's total debt net of deferred financing cost (at September 30) was $523.2 million when deducting the non-controlling interest share of certain indebtedness. CIO's net debt to enterprise value was 48.9%.

At Q3-17 CIO reiterated guidance for Q4-17 for core FFO in the range of approximately $0.29 to $0.31 per share. Due to the temporary occupancy decreases, CIO expects the results to trend towards the lower-end of this range. That range assumes no further acquisitions, dispositions or capital leasing activity during Q4-17.

Dividend Coverage In Sight

As the San Diego acquisition occurred on the second to last day of the quarter, it had little impact on CIO's results in Q3-17. The company reported core FFO of $5.9 million or $0.19 per share.

CIO's core FFO ended the quarter $500,000 lower than Q2-17, primarily due to the same reasons described earlier. The company closed the San Diego and Phoenix acquisitions at the beginning of the third quarter, so core FFO would have been $0.29 per share on a pro forma basis.

CIO's Q3-17 AFFO was $5 million or $0.16 per share as capital and leasing costs were relatively light in the quarter. Similar to core FFO, the acquisitions in San Diego and Phoenix will have a material impact to AFFO going forward and would have returned the company to full dividend coverage in Q3-17 on a pro forma basis, have the acquisitions occurred at the beginning of the third quarter.

Due to the relative size of the portfolio and the impact of significant leasing in any one quarter, CIO's AFFO numbers will continue to move around some from quarter to quarter. The dividend yield based on the recent closing stock price is a very healthy 7.3%.

Also, as viewed below, CIO's P/FFO multiple is attractive:

Let's examine the FFO/share growth (using the model below with data obtained from FAST Graphs):



As you can see, CIO is forecasted to grow earnings by 30% in 2018 and this should provide ample safety for the dividend. I am also pleased to see CIO making progress on the disposition front - the company has closed three dispositions that are expected to generate more than $70 million of gains.

Approximately 48.8% of CIO's base rental revenue is derived from tenants that are government agencies, investment grade companies, or their subsidiaries. The portfolio in-place occupancy is 88.9%. Here's a snapshot of the company's top tenants:

CIO enjoys a stable, long-term tenancy profile with well-staggered expirations (4.7-year weighted average remaining lease term). It targets retention of 70-75%.

CIO's management team has an average of over 20 years of experience, with over $1.8 billion of real estate acquisitions since 2011. The company internalized the management team in February 2016. Furthermore, the management and board of directors own over 8% of the shares.

City Office Knows How To Move The Needle

As mentioned, I have been covering this small-cap REIT for a few years and I am pleased with the progress being made. As mentioned, I met with the management team at REIT World last week in Dallas and I was impressed with the experience and discipline within the ranks.

The Bottom Line: I expect to see CIO continue to move the needle and gain more shelf space. I am maintaining a STRONG BUY on the shares with the hopes to see 25% annualized returns in 2018. The dividend (yield is 7.3%) is well covered, and I like the alignment of interest I am seeing with the internalized management team.

From The Intelligent REIT Investor

Coming soon!! REIT Bracketology, exclusively for premium members of the Intelligent REIT Investor. Don't miss it... subscribe TODAY!

As any portfolio manager recognizes, the key to building a successful portfolio is to maintain adequate diversification across property types. REITs have consistently outperformed many more widely known investments. Over the past 15-year period, for example, REITs returned an average of 11% per year, better than all other asset classes.

By maintaining a tactical exposure in the brick-and-mortar asset class, investors should benefit from my REIT research. After all, I am the #1 ranked analyst (1+ million page views every 90 days) on Seeking Alpha with an exceptional 5+ year track REIT record.

Subscribe Today - For This Limited Offer

I will soon be launching a weekly podcast called "Show Me The Money," in which I will be providing sector updates and valuable REIT retirement investing strategies. I encourage all of my followers to post comments, as I try extremely hard to maintain an informative presence within the Seeking Alpha community.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Source: FAST Graphs and CIO Investor Presentation.

REITs mentioned: (KRC), (BXP), (CUZ), (SLG), (HIW), (CXP), (BDN), (VNO), (PDM).

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DDR, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, FRT, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, QTS, RHP, ROIC, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.