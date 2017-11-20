A New Paradigm For The Mall REIT Sector

Within the past week or so there have been two interesting announcements within the Mall REIT sector.

First, on November 13th Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) submitted an opening bid to take GGP Inc. (GGP) private, offering $23 per share, either in cash or in a private Brookfield partnership. BAM is GGP’s largest shareholder (owns 34%) and the proposed offer would increase BAM’s ownership in GGP to 100%.

The maximum cash consideration will be $7.4B and the deal works out to a 21% premium to GGP's share price prior to the first stories of Brookfield's interest hitting the papers last week.

Second, on November 14th Bloomberg wrote that “Paul Singer’s Elliott Management Corp. disclosed a new 3.8% stake in Taubman Centers (TCO), which was already facing a shareholder activist campaign” (see my latest article HERE).

“The New York hedge fund is pushing for changes at the shopping mall owner, including a potential sale, said people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the information was private. Elliott has held discussions with the company and is urging it to explore being taken private, among other options, the people said.”

Elliott disclosed its position in Taubman in a regulatory filing last week after Bloomberg first reported it late Monday. Shares in Taubman jumped as much as 6.7% Tuesday.



Source Yahoo Finance



The Taubman news was not as surprising as the GGP newsflash, since Taubman has been battling activist, Land and Building, already. Jeff Donnelly, CFA, Senior Analyst at Wells Fargo Securities explains (in a research paper),



“Regional Mall M&A and activism was a popular topic of discussion; as written previously we believe Brookfield may ultimately offer in the range of $25.00-26.50/sh for GGP based upon prior behavior.

Operationally, it is our preliminary sense that “A” Malls might see an slightly acceleration in same-store NOI due to lower store closure volumes in 2018 which, in concert with an activist campaigns could sustain interest in mall REITs.”

Donnelly adds,



“It is our view GGP will ultimately agree to a sale (in the range of $25.00-26.50/sh) and the aforementioned activist campaigns will continue into early-2018. We do not believe Simon (SPG) has interest in GGP but we suspect SPG might revisit its previous interest in Macerich (MAC) in the right circumstances. David Simon (CEO of Simon) made it clear he has had no contact or involvement in any of these situations.”

According to Mary Diduch, reporter for National Real Estate Investor,



“The move (GGP) represents the rare giant mall trade offer in recent memory and could re-price a sector challenged by the rise of e-commerce.”

Diduch explains that “Brookfield’s offer implies a GGP cap rate in the low 6 to high 5% range, which is well north of what people are using to value the REIT’s portfolio from a NAV perspective, or what analysts use from a private market perspective (according to Haendel St. Juste with Mizhuho Securities).



“The offer signals a re-pricing is all mall assets, driving NAVs down.”

The Mills Debacle



Sometimes it’s important to take a look back in time to better understand the current events:



In early 2007, BAM makes the initial offer to buy Mills for $21 a share. This would have equated to a $1.35 billion dollar sale (including debt and preferred stock it would have been $7.5 billion). The general market sentiment of this offer is that it was too low of a bid and that other offers would come in.

The next offer came as a joint venture between Simon Property and Hedge fund, Farallon Capital Management. The initial offer was for $24 a share which seemed to be a reasonable price from the general investors perspective. This deal was not immediately accepted by Mills and Brookfield did not make another counter offer after this point.

Simon and Farallon suspected that Mills would not accept their original offer so they upped it to $25.25 a share. This proved to be a slight overpayment but investors were still accepting of it with Mills shares trading at a slight premium after the offer was announced.

These offers came during a tumultuous time for the Mills Corporation. The company was under SEC investigation for accounting misconduct. These companies chose to bid on Mills because they felt the value of the Mills portfolio was strategically placed and could allow them to move into prime areas for the mall sector, and these benefits outweighed the liability that the buyer would take on from the past misconduct.

What is the point?

There is historical evidence that support the argument that Simon and Brookfield are hoping to become consolidators in the Mall sector.

In July 2017, an affiliate of BAM closed on the $2.8 billion cash acquisition of Rouse Properties (formerly a publicly-traded Mall REIT) that owned 35 regional malls totaling 23.8 million square feet spanning 21 states.

Of course, Simon is the dominating Mall REIT that owns or has an interest in 235 properties comprising 192 million square feet in North America, Asia and Europe. Simon also has a 21% ownership interest in Klepierre, a publicly traded, Paris-based real estate company, which owns shopping centers in 16 European countries. Simon’s portfolio consists primarily of high-productivity Malls/Outlets (80.3%), The Mills (10.9%), and International properties (8.8%).

Simon’s Portfolio

As Scott Crowe. chief investment officer at CenterSquare Investment Management, explains,

“Brookfield may be seeking to acquire GGP to use its development skills to introduce different real estate components as part of mall properties, such as multifamily, office, and hotel – a growing trend in the sector.”

Juste with Mizuho adds,

“As this is the first significant trade seen in a long time in the mall space, it could also set a new paradigm for the sector.”

Simon Says…

In the 18 months it took GGP to emerge from Chapter 11, the saga surrounding the control of the company's assets would take many twists and turns. Simon Property started a 3-month bidding war in February 2010 against a team of investors led by BAM.

Despite Simon's overtures, GGP ultimately entered into an agreement with BAM, Fairholme Capital and Pershing Square Capital Management to recapitalize the company and exit bankruptcy.

In 2010, GGP owned 238 properties, and today, the company owns 127 properties in 40 states (120 million square feet). It owns 100 of the top 500 regional shopping centers in the U.S. As you can see below, GGP's top 10 malls generate average sales per square foot of $924 (representing 23% of the company's overall NOI).

GGP outpaces U.S. retail growth nearly 2-to-1, with "A" centers driving the majority of growth. Here's a snapshot representing the Total U.S. Retail Real Estate GLA (1,227 total high-quality retail real estate):

As you can see, GGP owns 8% of all High-Quality Retail Real Estate in the U.S., and the REIT's top 100 malls account for 95% of NOI. The NOI weighted sales in the company's portfolio is $705 per square foot.

GGP is experiencing demand from grocery stores, cinemas, innovative entertainment venues, fitness centers, and many others. As illustrated below, its regional shopping centers exhibit diversity of tenants and locations.

GGP's redevelopment of department store boxes is a key element of its long-term earnings growth, and the company views this as a compelling opportunity to generate incremental income and improve its centers.

Fundamentals Are Strong

In Q3-17 GGP’s Same Store NOI increased 2%, an increase from last quarter's increase of 0.7%. The company NOI increased nearly 3%, up from last quarter's rate of 1.3%.

EBITDA increased nearly 5%, up from last quarter's rate of 1.5% and FFO per share came in as a strong $0.37, in line with expectations and up nearly 7% over Q3-16.

Occupancy at quarter end was 95.4%, up 80 points from end of the second quarter, which was 94.6%, and basically flat to the end of the third quarter last year. Here’s a snapshot of the FFO/share model (data provided by FAST Graphs):

As you will see, GGP is ranked #4 (out of 9) based on our average FFO/share growth estimates. Also, note that TCO is ranked #6 overall and SPG is ranked #2.

So, Who Will Take Out GGP?

During the quarter, GGP acquired 9.3 million shares at an average price of about $21.19, investing $197 million. The company “firmly believes the stock at this price level represents an accretive investment opportunity for capital allocation activities”. GGP has $188 million remaining under the board authorized share repurchase plan.

As noted above, historically there has been a feud with SPG and BAM arising from the Mills deal back in 2007. Given the comments from Donnelly (Wells Fargo) I concur that I don’t see SPG getting into the bidding war for GGP.

As Floris van Dijkum, with Boenning & Scattergood, writes,

“…the $23 price should set a floor for GGP shares. In order to be successful, though, an investor would have to bid at least $30 per share, in our opinion.”

Dijkum values GGP shares at $35 per share, and he adds that his firm “underwrites every single mall for each listed property company and uses a cap rate grid based on the asset quality grade. Few have the data to underwrite portfolios in such a manner, but we believe that our approach us more accurate.”

I believe the news last week suggests more than just a “re-set button” for the Mall REIT sector, but more of a paradigm shift in which the cream is now rising to the top. As I have suggested throughout the year, there is a clear and present bifurcation underway in terms of quality and investors should make sure that they are on the right side of the quality trade. Just take a look at this chart:

In summary, I expect to see shares in higher-quality retail REITs to trade up. The GGP and Taubman news last week signal the fact that lines are no longer blurred within the Mall REIT sector, and the flight to quality is underway. Consider this a “harbinger” of sorts for Washington Prime (WPG) and CBL (CBL) investors, as I don’t see bidders for these properties and when the “music is over” (i.e. Sears files bankruptcy) investors could be left without a chair.

