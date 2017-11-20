Finding The Best German Automotive Supplier Stock - Schaeffler Vs. Continental Vs. Leoni Vs. Duerr

German automotive suppliers have to deal with radical changes and new competitors like Tesla.

Continental ranked first in the fundamental analysis with a moderate P/E ratio and the best equity ratio.

Growth, valuation and financial stability were taken into account for the fundamental analysis.

Germany's economy is based on the automotive industry. Mainly the automotive producers themselves are covered by financial analyses, neglecting the fact that there are several interesting automotive suppliers "behind" them.

Unfortunately, it's quite complicated to get a comprehensive overview of them and to compare them. I want to change that through this article. My research started with a look at the list of Germany's 200 largest automotive suppliers. I ordered the companies by revenue and selected the four largest listed companies: SCHAEFFLER (OTC:SFFLY), Continental (OTCPK:CTTAF), Leoni (OTC:LNNNF) and Duerr (OTCPK:DUERF).

First, I will compare the financials of the four companies. After that, I will focus on future prospects, because a stock with promising fundamentals but a "dying" business model isn't as attractive as it seems.

Fundamental Analysis: Introducing The Framework

Growth, valuation and financial stability will be the main criteria for my analysis. In detail, I will include the following factors:

Revenue Growth (2015 => 2016)

Revenue Growth (2013 => 2016)

Earnings Growth (2015 => 2016)

Cash flow Growth (2015 => 2016)

Cash flow Margin (2016)

Owner-Structure (Free-Floating Share)

P/E Ratio

Equity Ratio (2016)

In every category, the winner will get two points, the second-rank will get one point. Exceptions are the P/E and equity ratio in order to take the "valuation" and "financial stability" aspect properly into account. Hence, for those two fundamentals, the winner will get four points and the second-rank three points.

Most fundamentals are self-explanatory: The highest revenue growth or margin is the best, for the P/E ratio the lowest value is the best and so on. The "Owner-Structure" figure needs a little bit more explanation. For "Owner-Structure," the lowest free-floating ratio will be rewarded with two points. My thesis is that a low free-floating ratio comes along with lower risk and volatility, although performance may be worse. Empirical evidence for this is given by Kilic and Bostanci (1997).

Fundamental Analysis: Implementation

After doing the analysis mentioned above, I got the following result:

Now, we will rate the results.

Company Name Revenue Growth (2015 => 2016) Revenue Growth (2013 => 2016) Earnings Growth (2015 => 2016) Cashflow Margin (2016) Cashflow Growth (2015 => 2016) P/E Ratio Equity Ratio (2016) Free-Floating Share Continental -3,36% 21,66% (1P) 2,71% (1P) 12,17% (1P) 0,45% 13,11 (3P) 40,73% (4P) 50,92% (1P) SCHAEFFLER -0,85% (1P) 19,04% 1,56% 14,06% (2P) 36,64% (2P) 10,81 (4P) 18,13% 100% Leoni 1,59% (2P) 13,10% -87,29% 3,66% -28,65% 112,81 31,06% (3P) 65,72% Duerr -5,14% 48,47% (2P) 12,63% (2P) 6,36% 31,40% (1P) 14,51 24,81% 44,20% (2P)

Adding up the points, we will get the following result:

Continental - 11 Points SCHAEFFLER - 9 Points Duerr - 7 Points Leoni - 5 Points

According to our financial analysis framework, Continental would be the most attractive stock. But, as mentioned before, we will also look at the details and future prospects.

Future Prospects

The German automotive industry is facing tough challenges. The combustion engine is on the retreat and foreign companies like Tesla (TSLA) are taking the lead in the electric mobility sector. So, how well are the four companies prepared for the phase of upheaval?

Leoni is earning its money with cables and wiring systems, which are needed in combustion engine cars as well as in electric vehicles. From this angle, Leoni could face the challenges of the future with confidence. It has to be considered that Leoni's results are highly correlated with the price of its main resource copper.

Duerr is providing machinery and equipment for automotive producers and suppliers. Since electric vehicles need far less individual parts, an essential part of Duerr's business may be endangered. However, a radical decrease in demand for combustion engine cars hasn't taken place so far and the company is also active in various other areas (for example, environmental technology and chemistry). Also in the automotive sector Duerr is supplying machines which are also needed for electric cars, like painting facilities.

SCHAEFFLER, producing transmission and motor parts, shocked its shareholders this summer with a profit warning. Since the business is highly dependent on combustion engines, SCHAEFFLER may undergo radical changes. The company is also offering parts for electric and composite engines and industry solutions. However, the industry division has also performed badly in the past.

Continental is active in multiple areas, from tires to safety and powertrain. Main areas like rubber products, interior, software and safety solutions will probably not be endangered by technological changes. Continental is also active in promising fields like battery systems or autonomous driving.

Conclusion and Critical Evaluation

Summing it up, Continental may be an interesting pick with solid fundamentals and a stable business model. On the contrary, SCHAEFFLER seems to be undervalued at the moment - but there may be substantial risk. Leoni performed well within the last months, but seems to be overvalued. The same applies for Duerr. Of course, all four stocks are highly correlated with the well-being of the German automotive producers.

It has to be mentioned that the selected framework is somewhat arbitrary; the results may be completely different for other factors or weightings. For me personally, cash flow margin, equity ratio and P/E ratio are always important indicators. Through this article, I wanted to give some insights about the largest listed German automotive suppliers. Picking the stock which fits best your investment profile is up to you.

